Time Machine: 20 years ago, missing 2-year-old boy is found after intense search

A big May storm socked the High Country and created havoc on Vail Pass five years ago.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

5 years ago

A late May storm dropped feet of wet snow across Eagle County, with more falling in the higher elevations, the Vail Daily reported.

The storm that started Wednesday evening, May 17, left the town of Vail on accident alert through mid-afternoon Thursday. Lots of hard-to-plow snow also closed Vail Pass for most of Thursday morning.

Colorado Department of Transportation spokeswoman Tracy Trulove said plow crews were operating at full strength along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor, but several factors combined to make travel difficult — most notably under-tired vehicles, with many local residents and drivers across the state already having their snow tires taken off for the year.

10 years ago

Week of May 10, 2012

City Market officials responded to a local rumor that the grocery store chain was looking at leaving Eagle. The rep said the supermarket had no plans to leave the community and was actually interested in expanding its existing store.

The Fourth annual Eagle Get Out Expo was slated to return for the coming weekend with mountain bike racing, a community benefit ride and other activities.

As voters prepared to cast ballots regarding the latest Eagle River Station project, members of the Eagle Town Board launched a review of traffic impacts related to the proposed Haymeadow residential proposal.

20 years ago

Week of May 9, 2002

After an intense two-hour search in Gypsum, Holy Cross Energy meter reader Lori Martin located a 2-year-old boy who had gone missing from this home. The Gypsum Fire Department, Western Eagle County Ambulance District and the Colorado National Guard High Altitude Aviation Training Site were all involved in the search, along with staff from Gypsum Town Hall and other community volunteers.

Voters approved a property tax increase for Western Eagle County Metropolitan District. The mill levy increase was expected to generate an additional $3 million over four years to pay for recreation facilities in Eagle And Gypsum.

The Vail/Eagle Valley Rotary Club was organizing a “School Chests for Afghanistan” project. The Rotarians hoped to send 400 chests full of school supplies to the nation.

30 years ago

Week of May 14, 1992

Three candidates applied for the Eagle County Board of Education vacancy created by the resignation of Lissa Mackintosh. The candidates were Gary Patrick, Jim Owens and Janet Rivera.

A pair of Eagle Valley High School students issued an apology for inserting some profane dialogue into the school production of “A Perfect Murder.” The pair said they made the additions because they thought the play had dragged during the opening night. “What it ended up doing was to irritate and offend the whole community. Nobody knew they were going to do it. It surprised everybody,” said Eagle Valley High School principal Ivan Kershner.

Myrnellis and Gene Trump of Sweetwater celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

40 years ago

Week of May 13, 1982

Republican Mary Walker announced her candidacy for Eagle County treasurer. She had been employed at the county treasurer’s office for six years.

The Eagle Town Board negotiated a pay rate of $75 per hour with newly hired town attorney Ed Sands.

The results of the Avon Metropolitan District election changed when board members voted to count 11 absentee ballots that had previously not been included. With the 11 ballots, Michael S. Blair beat Steve Erickson by one vote for a seat on the district board.

50 years ago

Week of May 11, 1972

“Eagle County is a great growing area that will become one of the major centers of Colorado’s recreation development,” predicted Richard Wellington as he opened the R.W. Land Surveying Company in downtown Eagle.

Dean Walker joined the Eagle County ASC Committee. He was elected to the post in December 1971.

Jake Norton of Eagle was named Holsum Bread’s Salesman of the Week.

Dick Anderson and Jack Scott, defensive backfield players for the Miami Dolphins, purchased the Colorado River Ranch property that formerly belonged to Duke Schultz.

The Eagle Valley Roping Club planned a Saturday night fundraiser dance at the county fairgrounds. The dance was scheduled from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. with music by the Purcella Brothers. Admission was $1.

60 years ago

Week of May 10, 1962

Eagle County Treasurer Forrest Cave announced he would not run for re-election. Cave planned to retire after almost 40 years of public service. He was first appointed county treasurer in 1937 and had held the position continuously since that time.

Laurene Knupp, a teacher at Eagle Elementary School, was initiated into the Alpha Epsilon chamber of Delta Kappa Gamma.

A high temperature of 81 degrees was recorded in Eagle on May 10. The day also saw the lowest temperature of the week — 29 degrees.

Specials at Stanley’s Cash Store included one pound of Mayfair potato chips for 39 cents.

70 years ago

Week of May 8, 1952

Denny Eaton of Eagle purchased nine town of Eagle lots from H.K. Brooks. Brooks had purchased lots from Eagle County during the winter of 1951. The lots were the former site of the county’s garage and maintenance sites. “Eaton has announced his plans for developing the property,” the Enterprise reported.

C.E. Kennedy, owner of the Eagle Valley Harness and Shoe Shop announced he was building an addition to his business. The shop was located on Broadway with plans for a two-story addition.

80 years ago

Week of May 8, 1942

Eagle’s newly elected mayor and town board convened their first meeting. Mayor Chas Byers began the proceedings with the board, electing G.G. Rice as mayor pro tem. Ed Long was re-appointed as town marshal and superintendent of the water works and G.G. Roberts was renamed treasurer. George White was appointed town clerk.

The U.S. Forest Service hosted a meeting to appoint fire wardens for specific districts in Eagle County. Forty-five local men agreed to help with the effort.

“Eagle County has been known since its beginnings as a metal producing county and this past week we began to realize just what that phrase really covered,” the Enterprise reported. “To date there has been collected and sold by county residents 175 tons of scrap metal — metal enough to keep the steel mill at Pueblo going full blast.”

The Will to Win U.S.O drive was slated to begin May 11. “We can’t win this war by machines alone. It takes a high-spirited fighting army’s will to do the job. Boredom and monotony for our armed forces are dangerous enemies … We owe each of the 4 million men we have in uniform the services, costing only 66 cents per month, which the U.S.O. will provide.”