Time Machine: 20 years ago, valley residents react to 9/11 terrorist attacks





5 years ago

Week of Sept. 13, 2016

Vail welcomed competitors for the 36th annual World Fly-Fishing Championships.

The town of Gypsum reported flat sales tax receipts for the year, citing lower fuel prices and a several day closure of Glenwood Canyon because of rockslides as the primary reasons.

The Flying Eagle Open Disc Golf Tournament was planned at the Eagle County Fairgrounds course and at the Gypsum Creek Golf Club.

10 years ago

Week of Sept. 15, 2011

The National Weather Service hosted a storm spotter training in Eagle. The event attracted 30 avid weather watchers.

The Gypsum Town Council approved an economic development agreement with Costco to expand its fuel service station to include diesel sales.

The Colorado Department of Transportation hosted an open house to discuss replacement of the green bridge at Dotsero.

Local 4-Her Kiefer Kaufman brought home several ribbons and a big belt buckle from the Colorado State Fair. Kaufman competed in western riding, reining and trail riding at the state fair.

20 years ago

Week of Sept. 13, 2001

Locals were turning to their churches, their counselors and each other in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington D.C.

Engineering issues delayed installation of a long-anticipated stoplight in Gypsum at the U.S. Highway 6 and Oak Ridge Drive/Eagle Valley High School intersection.

The Eagle Valley High School music department was the proud owner of a new Wurlitzer baby grand piano.

30 years ago

Week of Sept. 19, 1991

More than 21,000 travelers stopped by the new Eagle County Regional Visitor Information Center during its first summer of operation. One of the most popular attractions at the center was a hand-stitched quilt that depicted Eagle County’s history.

Howard McCain, former publisher of the Eagle Valley Enterprise, passed away. He was 84 years old. McCain moved to Eagle as a young man and married Marilla Reynolds in 1935. The Reynolds family owned the Enterprise and when Marilla’s father, Adrian, died in 1949 the McCains took over the newspaper and worked as co-publishers for 23 years.

After it collected the most votes in a naming contest, the town of Avon christened its new $7.3 million railroad underpass bridge as “Bob.” Richard Carnes, president of the Avon Merchants Association, declared “The people will embrace Bob. You’ll see.”

40 years ago

Week of Sept. 17, 1981

Debate heated up about Eagle’s proposed 2% sales tax increase. The town estimated that the tax would generate an additional $135,000 for capital improvements.

Enrollment in Eagle County School District increased by 12.5%. The district’s total student count was 1,935.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners approved a plan for The Terrace subdivision, located just outside of the town of Eagle boundary. The plan called for 263 housing units on an 88-acre parcel.

50 years ago

Week of Sept. 23, 1971

“In an effort to stay-off further raids on water originated in Eagle County, the Eagle-Piney Water Protection Association has been formed,” the Enterprise reported. The association’s aim was to organize national and regional opposition to transmountain water diversion projects. Roger Brown was elected president of the group and other members of the association’s board of directors included Dan Rule, Don Simonton, Richard Hart and Chris Jouflas.

Lifelong Gypsum residents and brother and sister Charley and Alice Hazzard died in a car accident just east of Eagle. Charley Hazzard was born in 1904 and spent his adult life ranching in the Gypsum area. Alice was born in 1908 and was active in many community groups. She also served as the Gypsum correspondent for the Eagle Valley Enterprise for more than 30 years.

“Airport” starring Burt Lancaster and Dean Martin was the featured movie at the Eagle Theater.

60 years ago

Week of Sept. 14, 1961

A committee of local women hoped to reopen the Eagle Library. The committee proposed operating the facility on the second floor of the Eagle Community Building.

Pan American Petroleum Company abandoned its search for gas and oil in the Red Table area.

Hurricane Carla grabbed headlines throughout the nation as more than 150,000 people flocked to American Red Cross shelters in Texas and Louisiana.

70 years ago

Week of Sept. 13, 1951

A 400-pound black bear was trapped in the Cottonwood area by “government trapper” Jim Day. The feds called in Day after rancher Oscar Anderson spotted the bear feeding on a dead cow in his pasture. The bear stood 7 feet tall.

Three members of the National Speleological Society traveled from Denver to spend three hours exploring Fulford Cave. Eagle resident Howard McCain joined the group for their expedition. “Of the diverse groups who have been in Fulford Cave over a period of years, not many feel that the entire cave has been explored or that its size is know,” the Enterprise reported.

Colorado State Sen. Charles Murphy of Walden announced he would sponsor a bill to legalize slot machines in the state.

80 years ago

Week of Sept. 12, 1941

“The Roaring Fork and Frying Pan valleys are now rejoicing in the pleasures derived from electric current in their homes, on their farms and in their places of business,” the Enterprise reported.

The latest induction order came down from the county Selective Services board. The draft list included James Edward Nimon of Eagle and Russell Starr Carter of Edwards.

Colorado Game and Fish Director C.N. Feaster predicted the greatest big-game hunting season in the state’s history.

A dance was planned at the Edwards Hall, with music by the Royal Aces. Admission was $1 per couple and the Edwards 4-H Club planned to serve dinner for an additional 25 cents.