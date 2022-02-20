Time Machine: 30 years ago, Adam’s Rib developers were miffed about newspaper report

The Adam’s Rib property madd news this week, both in 2002 and 1992. In a Rocky Mountain News story 30 years ago, the project was described as having “lost almost all credibility.”

5 years ago

Week of Feb. 23, 2017

George Roberts, the new owner of a 170-acre parcel located just south and east of the Eagle County Regional Airport, floated several development ideas during a discussion with members of the Gypsum Town Council. His ideas included a high-end RV park and a deed-restricted neighborhood for people age 55 and older.

The town of Eagle hosted a public meeting for citizens to offer input regarding the community’s proposed Eagle River Park.

Eagle Valley High School’s Noah Hermosillo won the Class 3A state wrestling title in the 138-pound division.

10 years ago

Week of Feb. 23, 2012

Eagle County was the first of 40 entities to sign the historic Colorado River Cooperative Agreement. The document addressed numerous water issues from the Continental Divide to the Utah border.

Construction crews mobilized at the High Altitude Aviation Training Site at the Eagle County Regional Airport.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife moved from its former office space in west Glenwood to its new state-of-the-art center located at the Canon Creek Interstate 70 exit.

20 years ago

Week of Feb. 21, 2002

The town of Eagle and Adam’s Rib developer Fred Kummer were on the verge of signing an out-of-court settlement in their ongoing litigation. The terms of the settlement included provisions that the town would provide water for 60 homes and 30 caretaker units at Kummer’s Frost Creek development and an additional 135 homes at the ranch property located closer to town.

Around 400 people turned out for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit the indoor ice rink proposed in Eagle.

Eagle Valley High School Nordic ski team coaches Glen Ewing and Diane Argo brought the team to Salt Lake City to watch Olympic competition.

30 years ago

Week of Feb. 27, 1992

Developers of the proposed Adam’s Rib Recreation Area took exception to comments published in the Rocky Mountain News regarding the project. In a story about the proposed Lake Catamount ski area, the News noted the planned resort would likely be the last Colorado ski area to open in the 20th century. Regarding Adam’s Rib, the newspaper reported “Despite promoters’ assurances, the project has been on the drawing board for so long it’s lost almost all credibility.

A group of Eagle residents roundly criticized a plan to operate a food vendor wagon at the Eagle Regional Visitor Information Center.

The Eagle Valley High wrestling team came from behind to win the state 3A wrestling title. Five Devils matmen medaled at the state tournament.

40 years ago

Week of Feb. 25, 1982

The Eagle Valley High School wrestling team stacked up 116 points at the state tournament, smoking the competition to win the state title. Ron Abby at 98 pounds, Victor Satterfield at 126 pounds and heavyweight Gordon Brown won state championship honors. Devils coach John Ramunno was named Class A Wrestling Coach of the Year.

Paul Kunkel of Eagle took first place in the age 50+ category of the Beaver Creek Telemarking Spectacular competition.

50 years ago

Week of Feb. 24, 1972

A petition was in circulation urging the Eagle County commissioners to make immediate improvements at the county airport. The petition cited the need for a longer runway to accommodate larger aircraft.

A proposal from President Richard Nixon to create the 87,755-acre Eagles Nest Wilderness Areas was forwarded to Congress. The proposed wilderness area land was located in the Arapaho and White River national forests.

Mike Simonds of the Ski Swap Shop announced a one-day sale in Eagle. He planned to set up the sale at Sharp’s Pool Hall and sell skis for as low as $7.50 per pair and boots starting at $5 a pair.

The Eagle Valley High School rodeo team began practice for the season. The team planned to compete at 12 rodeos in 1972.

60 years ago

Week of Feb. 22, 1962

Zurcher’s Lake, located on the west fork of Brush Creek south of Eagle, was at the center of a U.S. tax lien litigation. The U.S. government lien totaled more than $80,000. At one time the Colorado State Game and Fish Department had tried to obtain the property. Previous owners of the lake included Anthony Snede and Otto Zurcher, who operated a mink farm at the property. “The lake is one of the most beautiful bodies of water in the area and is ideal for a resort development,” the Enterprise reported. Zurcher’s Lake would later be renamed Sylvan Lake.

Residents of Burns weighed in on the issue of county road conditions. “You people living in towns don’t realize how lucky you are,” noted the community letter to the editor.

70 years ago

Week of Feb. 21, 1952

The Loveland Tunnel Association held its first meeting in Glenwood Springs. The group’s mission was to revive interest in the proposal to build a tunnel under the Continental Divide.

Eagle County schools were winding up the basketball season with a tournament in Gypsum. Grade school competition was slated to launch the event.

Meanwhile, high school teams from Gypsum and McCoy were facing off for fourth-place honors at the Upper Colorado League tournament. The Minturn squad was facing Carbondale for the championship title.

The Wolcott Willing Workers Club cleared $25 in a bake sale and members voted to donate $2 each to the local heart, cancer and Red Cross fund drives.

80 years ago

Week of Feb. 20, 1942

A total of 443 Eagle County men completed their military draft registration with the local Selective Services board. Registration was mandated nationwide for all men between the ages of 20 and 44.

The Eagle County High School Pirates topped the Eagle High School Eagles, 42-13, at a home basketball game. “Eagle gave the Pirates a much better game than the score indicates,” the Enterprise reported.

The Eagle County Chapter of the American Red Cross raised more than $2,100 for the war relief fund.