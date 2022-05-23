Time Machine: 30 years ago, Avon fascinated by the name ‘Bob’

Ben Harper plays Avon in 2017. The show cost taxpayers an estimated $68,348.

5 years ago

May 25, 2017

The town of Avon approved spending the remainder of its event fund for the year on a single, spectacular concert.

The event fund balance was about $70,000 and while the council didn’t know what act they were getting at the time of approval, the move would end up bringing Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals to town later that year.

The 5-1 approval to spend the remainder of the fund budget on one event received mixed reviews from residents, with some expressing concern at the risk involved in trying to recoup the cost in $35 to $160 ticket sales. The concert ended up costing the town nearly the whole $70,000 it had invested from the fund budget.

The Chambertin Townhomes in Avon are consumed by fire in this May 28, 2012 photo.

10 years ago

May 28, 2012

No one was hurt as the Chambertin Townhomes in Avon were consumed by fire.

“The fire was reported at 4:06 p.m., calling several firefighters, law enforcement personnel and EMTs away from a Memorial Day ceremony down the road in Edwards’ Freedom Park,” the Vail Daily reported.

Firefighters from the Eagle River Fire Protection District were on the scene on Nottingham Road in minutes, but the three-story, four-unit complex was completely destroyed.

20 years ago

May 29, 2002

The Colorado Department of Transportation made the decision to go ahead with the half-diamond interchange at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Highway 6 in EagleVail.

The project plan was 10 years in the making and saw resistance from residents in EagleVail, who expressed concern over increased traffic on Highway 6. CDOT, however, predicted traffic on Highway 6 would increase 35% by 2020 if the half-diamond interchange was not built.

The interchange is called a half diamond because it contains a westbound off ramp and eastbound on ramp, two of the four ramps found at a full-diamond interchange.

The cover photo from the May 22, 1992 Vail Trial features Bob Reed, a local who the newspaper deemed the “semi-official guardian of Bob the Bridge.”

30 years ago

May 23-25, 1992

The town of Avon hosted its first ever “BobFest” event, celebrating Bob the Bridge. BobFest took place from May 23 to May 25, 1992, and featured a Bob Ball championship, a Bob-B-Que cookoff, a Bob Golf putting tournament, a Bob photo event and a Bobby-Sox party featuring Flash Cadillac. The Vail Trail newspaper ran a feature story on locals named Bob, including Bob Callicrate, Bob Finlay, Bob Riggle, Bob Bandoni, Bob Mach and Bob Reed.

May 28, 1992

Rockfall landed in East Vail northwest of a berm site constructed to stop rockfall from reaching homes. Several boulders rolled past and over a small building owned by the Upper Eagle Valley Consolidated Sanitation District, and a 6-ton boulder came to rest atop a water tank. No property damage was reported.

“The berm has been in place for two years now and has been very successful in its mission, intercepting numerous rocks which may have causes damage to the properties below,” said Vail Town Manager Ron Phillips.

40 years ago

Week of May 21, 1982

The U.S. Forest Service published its Draft Environmental Impact statement for the proposed Homestake II water diversion project.

The document recommended the cities of Colorado Springs and Aurora use tunnels to divert water flows from Eagle County to the Front Range.

The statement kicked off years of controversy in the Eagle River Valley and throughout Colorado, and opponents were eventually able to block the project, which had targeted a spring 1984 construction date at the time of the draft Environmental Impact statement’s publication on May 21, 1982.

50 years ago

Week of May 26, 1972

Vail Mountain opened Gondola No. 1 Friday, May 27, through Sunday, May 29. Hours were 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 200 contestants participated in the sixth annual Vail Ski/Golf tournament May 27-28, which combined a slalom with 30 gates on Vail Mountain with 18 holes of golf at the Vail Golf Club. Moose Barrows and Analiese Freeman skied the fastest times on the day, and Gene Howard and Nancy Switzer posted the lowest golf scores.

The Federal Highway Administration made available in Vail its Environmental Impact Statement in regard to the proposed construction of I-70 over Vail Pass and announced an upcoming meeting on the plan.

60 years ago

Week of May 24, 1962

Eli Archuletta was found not guilty of murder in a four-day trial.

Archuletta and Frank Vigil of Red Cliff were in a fight at a Red Cliff tavern a few months earlier, where Archuletta sustained severe injuries and Vigil was killed from a gunshot wound. Archuletta was charged with the murder of Vigil.

“The jury was out only 30 minutes,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

70 years ago

Week of May 22, 1952

The Eagle Valley Enterprise warned readers of the paradox of spending billions of dollars to fight communism abroad while “we have already adopted a great deal of it here at home.”

Using Karl Marx’s 1848 Communist Manifesto, the newspaper pointed out that the U.S. had already adopted many of Marx’s ideas.

“The federal government owns 412,000,000 acres of land, and controls the use of millions more through its farm ‘programs,'” the newspaper wrote. “The federal government regulates, subsidizes and sometimes operates means of communication and transport. So you see, many of the elements of the Marx program for communism have already been put across in the United States.”

80 years ago

Week of May 22, 1942

Red Cliff residents received word that local boy Jack Elliott had been promoted to technical sergeant in the U.S. Army.

Eagle resident Thomas Gamble made a healthy return to his home following an operation performed at the hospital in Gilman.

Mildred Eaton visited from Denver to attend the graduation exercises of the Eagle High School and visit with her parents, Charles and Mabel Eaton .