Time Machine: 30 years ago, Dan Quayle and a sticky-fingered Secret Service agent visit Vail

This photo from ready Dave Naber shows the Vail Valley as it looked back in the 1960s.

Special to the Daily

5 years ago

Week of Dec. 31, 2015

There was a new pizza place in Eagle. Pickup’s Pizza was the brainchild of a group of four friends to bring Chicago-style thin crust pies to the valley.

Seven-year-old Kara Schiedegger was the sixth-place finisher in her age group at the Grand Nationals BMX event in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She trained at the Eagle BMX park.

10 years ago

Week of Dec. 30, 2010

A number of Gypsum businesses banded together to launch a shop local campaign called Gypsum Bucks. The merchants offered special deals to customers who enrolled in the program.

Eagle Police released a surveillance photograph of a suspect in a series of burglaries committed around town. Then acting on a tip, officers searched a Wall Street residence and recovered several items of stolen property.

A group of Eagle Valley High School alums and supporters launched the EVHS Foundation. The group’s aim was to generate an endowment fund that would be used to financially support the schools academic and athletic programs.

20 years ago

Week of Dec. 28, 2000

Mel Pruesser was named acting superintendent for Eagle County School District following the resignation of Ray Glynn.

The self-named Zamboni brothers (Bill Johnson, Tome Ehrenberg, Paul Gregg, Mike Metcalf and Bill Wright) had the Eagle rice ring at town park in top skating condition.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office purchased a used bus from ECO Transit for $1. The sheriff’s office planned to convert the bus into a mobile command center.

Winners in the Eagle Holiday Lighting Contest were John and Cindy Ramunno and Ron and Debby Beard.

30 years ago

Week of Jan. 3, 1991

Vice President Dan Quayle visited Vail over the Christmas holiday. During his visit, a member of his Secret Service detail was charged with misdemeanor theft when she allegedly tried to walk out of a Gart Brothers sporting goods store with a ski jacket hidden in a shopping bag.

Noting that air quality throughout Eagle County was suffering because of the prevalence of wood-burning stoves and fireplaces, the county commissioners contemplated wood-burning restrictions.

Jason and Jeramyn Feucht were hard at work on their entries for the Eagle Valley Whatchamacallit Kids Inventor Contest.

Frederick Walker Gannett of Basalt was appointed as the new Eagle County Court judge.

40 years ago

Week of Jan. 1, 1980

Administrators from Eagle County School District received a $3,000 across-the-board pay hike.

Beaver Creek reopened on Christmas Day. The official opening for the new ski resort was held earlier in the month, but Vail Associates opted to close down the mountain until ski conditions improved.

The newly formed Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District Board of Directors scheduled interviews to select an architect and construction manager for the new swimming pool planned adjacent to Eagle Valley Middle School.

Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Johnnette Phillips reported that the traditional YM license plate numbers — which had been in circulation for years and signified that a vehicle came from Eagle County — were all gone. The county’s new designation was a three-digit combination running alphabetically from EMB to EPA. “Nobody is going to like it,” Phillips predicted.

50 years ago

Week of Dec. 31, 1970

The “resort and recreation village of Vail” reported a 29% increase in retail sales during the third quarter but Eagle County as a whole reported a 1% decrease in third quarter sales tax receipts.

The Glenwood Post weekly newspaper was sold to Stauffer Publications out of Topeka, Kansas. John Samuelson was slated to continue as the newspaper’s editor and the Post planned to begin twice-weekly publication in the spring and daily publication by the end of 1971.

Lloyd Darnell, head ticket checker at the base of Gondola One in Vail, received a $25 reward when he discovered skiers trying to cheat the ticket check system.

Temperatures in the valley dipped down to -8 on Christmas Day.

60 years ago

Week of Dec. 29, 1960

A new furniture store opened on Broadway in Eagle. Eagle Valley Furniture announced it would serve free coffee and donuts for its Jan. 3 grand opening.

Bud Burr of Eagle and W.J. Stevens of Gypsum were among the national winners in the Suburban Gas Carnival of Values awards program. There were 10,000 entries nationwide.

Because of a conflict with local school basketball schedules, Eagle’s traditional Twelfth Night celebration was shifted to the 11th day of Christmas — Jan. 5. Area residents were asked to bring the Christmas trees down to town park for the bonfire and ice skating party.

The Diamond J Resort three miles east of Eagle announced the Montana Night Riders would perform for the Sunday, Jan. 8 evening smorgasbord.

70 years ago

Week of Dec. 28, 1950

An estimated crowd of 1,000 adults and children attended the Santa Claus party at the county airfield.

Charles Stanley was installed as worshipful master by the Mason Castle Lodge 122.

Gus Meyer retired after operating his lumber business in Eagle for 40 years.

Mr. and Mrs. Craig Pendergast won first place in the Eagle Chamber of Commerce Christmas lighting contest.

Neil Fessenden, as Eagle High School graduate, was a utility guard for the Mesa Junior College basketball team.

80 years ago

Week of Dec. 27, 1940

Eagle County was notified it needed to supply 12 men for military service. Of that number, nine men had already volunteered prior to receiving a draft notice.

Eagle County reported its assessed valuation totaled nearly $9.5 million — the highest figure ever in county history. (For comparison, Eagle County’s 2019 total valuation topped $3.8 billion.)

The Eagle Market advertised, “We still have some fine quality hard Christmas candies in stock. To clean up, we’ll sell at 12 cents per pound and five pounds for 50 cents.”