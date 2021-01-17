Time Machine: 30 years ago, Eagle handed over its recreation programming to WECMRD

Reader Susan Chipman shared this photo of herself, her father and her brother at Mid Vail back in 1968.

5 years ago

Week of Jan. 21, 2016

Eagle Mayor Yuri Kostick, who had been the subject of a complaint filed with the state ethics commission, announced he would not seek reelection.

Members of the Eagle Town Board remained committed to an expedited process to hire a new town manager. The sitting board planned to have a new manager hired prior to the April municipal election.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported record-setting traffic through the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnels during the New Year’s weekend. Nearly 54,00 vehicles traveled though the westbound tunnel on the highest volume day ever recorded.

10 years ago

Week of Jan. 20, 2011

As Eagle County honed in on its plans for a senior care facility in Eagle, officials began by conducting discussion groups with locals most directly affected by the proposal — residents age 70 and older.

The snow was somewhat sparse, but the Eagle Winter Fest celebration was still planned at the Eagle County Fairgrounds to benefit the Can Do Multiple Sclerosis Center. The two-day event included snowcross and snowmobile drag racing for participants of all abilities and ages.

20 years ago

Week of Jan.18, 2001

After dealing with 857 calls during 2000, the Eagle Volunteer Fire Department was looking for more firefighters.

Eagle Town Board and Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission members voiced concerns about wasted space in the design for the community’s new town hall.

Despite a lack of agreement, county officials urged Adam’s Rib developer Fred Kummer and members of the Eagle Town Board to continue mediation efforts in the dispute regarding Kummer’s proposed Brush Creek Valley development.

30 years ago

Week of Jan. 24, 1991

The Eagle Valley Enterprise invited downvalley residents to participate in a special Valentine greeting to U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East. The newspaper planned to take a community photograph at the corner of Third Street and Broadway. “The goal is to fill the street to overflowing and the resulting photo will be featured on the front page of the Thursday, Feb. 14 edition of the Enterprise.” The newspaper promised to send copies of the Valentine’s Day newspaper to all Eagle County men and women currently serving in armed forces, poised for military action in response to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

The town of Eagle handed over operation of its recreation programs to the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District. Eagle Recreation Director Tom Metsa said the action was a logical move for the community.

The fundraising effort for the Eagle County Public Library’s Avon branch netted a new $10,000 from the Gates Foundation of Denver. The new branch was slated to open at the expanded City Market building in Avon.

40 years ago

Week of Jan. 22, 1981

The Eagle County School Board received a tongue-lashing from a group of kindergarten parents. The parents said kindergarten classes needed more aides and told the board the additional staffing was promised during the previous fall’s funding referendum.

Kaibab Industries proposed a 210-unit housing development on a 52-acre site east of downtown Eagle. The project was called Mill Park.

Eagle Valley High School volleyball player Diane Bassett and football player Jason Vaughn were named to all -state teams.

50 years ago

Week of Jan. 21, 1971

Al Colby of Eagle won second place in the non-studded tire class race at the Winter Park Jeep races.

Eagle County’s Christmas Seals program generated $410. The money was earmarked to study emphysema and other respiratory diseases.

Jim Roybal, a graduate EVHS, broke both legs in a vehicle accident that happened while he was serving in the armed forces and stationed in Vietnam.

Specials at Stanley’s Cash Store included a pound of Delicious apples for 19 cents.

60 years ago

Week of Jan. 19, 1961

U.S. Congressman Wayne Aspinal contributed a front page column where he reported that 250,000 spectators were expected to attend John F. Kennedy’s inauguration.

Three Eagle County homemakers who shopped at Stanley’s Cash Store, an Associated Grocers operation, won prizes in a special AG contest. Charlotte Mayne of Gypsum won a boys bicycle, Iva Lamon of McCoy won a transistor radio and Dorothy Rule of Eagle won an electric drill.

The Limelights, a vocal and instrumental group that had appeared on the “Ed Sullivan Show,” was slated to appear at Dateman’s Appliance Store in Glenwood Springs.

70 years ago

Week of Jan.18, 1951

The Enterprise warned that “It can’t happen to me” could not be the attitude of local residents as they considered the 1951 polio fund drive. “It can and may happen to your family this year. To see the suffering of a small child stricken with polio and to watch the valiant fight to recovery and the normal life of childhood is enough to bring hands out of pockets in Eagle County.”

A man using the fake identity “Claude Sheppard” was arrested for attempting to pass a bogus $42 check at the Eagle River Hotel.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “On the Town” starring Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly.

80 years ago

Week of Jan. 24, 1941

The Eagle County 4-H Potato Club topped everything in its class at the Colorado Seed Show in Denver. The event was held in conjunction with the National Western Stock Show. “Frank Schlutter again won with his Russet Burbanks, which made him the state champion for the third consecutive year,” the Enterprise reported.

Jean Allen was elected president of the Eagle High School senior class.

One hundred and six members of the Eagle County Young Citizens League attended the organization’s annual meeting, held at Gilman.