Time Machine: 30 years ago, Eagle residents learned a movie theater was coming to town

Thirty years ago this week, Steve Lindstrom announced his plan to construct the Capitol Theatre at Eagle Ranch.

Vail Daily archive

5 years ago

Week of Oct. 13, 2016

The developers for the newest retail marijuana operation in Eagle figured that weed and dogs were a good mix. The team behind Tumbleweed Dispensary proposed a 4,000 square foot retail and medical marijuana facility with a dog park at the rear of the property, located along Chambers Avenue.

Mick Daly was the recipient of the 2016 Eagle Community Impact Award in recognition of his contributions to the community. “My friends know me as ‘meddling Mick’ and Eagle has allowed me to meddle,” Daly said at the awards presentation.

Eagle veterinarian Dr. Julie Alt returned from a trip to Kenya, traveling under the auspices of an organization called African Network for Animal Welfare. While in Africa, Alt toured animal sanctuary sites and provided veterinary services at community spay/neuter clinics.

10 years ago

Week of Oct. 13, 2011

Members of the Eagle Town Board said they were willing to consider a contribution to the Eagle County Regional Airport flight subsidy effort, but they wanted the town’s share to be smaller than what other nearby communities paid because Eagle didn’t reap as much direct benefit from commercial flights at the facility.

Red Canyon High School reached a five-year deal to remain at its location in downtown Eagle.

Three rock climbers were cited for trespassing in Wolcott. The new owner of the property known as the cliff house, located along Colorado Highway 131, reported the climbers after he watched them disregard several of his new “No Trespassing” signs. The climbers told Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies the previous property owner had let them climb the area for years.

20 years ago

Week of Oct. 11, 2001

A marketing study for the proposed Red Mountain Ranch commercial project in Eagle predicted that the planned big box stores would bring in as much as $2.1 million in sales tax revenue by 2005.

The Western Eagle County Ambulance District asked voters to approve a property tax increase to expand EMS services.

Mountain Valley Lutheran Church in Eagle celebrated groundbreaking ceremonies for its new church building.

Steve Lindstrom announced plans to open a movie theater at the Eagle Ranch subdivision.

30 years ago

Week of Oct. 17, 1991

The town of Gypsum’s assessed valuation jumped to $17 million according to the Eagle County Assessor’s Office. The increase was largely because of the Eagle-Gypsum Products Inc. wallboard plant, which added $7 million to the town’s property tax rolls.

The town of Eagle’s Adopt-A-Tree program distributed 80 trees to 55 residents in the community.

The Eagle Valley High School football team crushed the Aspen Skiers, 43-0, behind stellar play by Mike Reynolds, Travis Hobbs and Kory Kempton.

40 years ago

Week of Oct. 15, 1981

Eagle County Sheriff Jack Haynes denied charges levied against him by Eagle County Commissioner Keith Troxel. Troxel alleged that Haynes was not conforming to state law in the performance of his duties. Haynes said Troxel was “running off at the mouth.”

In other news from the sheriff’s office, Haynes fired jail administrator Bobby Williams. A press release issued by the sheriff stated an investigation conducted over numerous of weeks concluded that a sizable amount of bond money went missing under Williams’ watch.

The New Glenwood Canyon Coalition, made up of various groups from across the state, was formed. The group’s mission was to find the best possible route for the Glenwood Canyon segment of Interstate 70.

50 years ago

Week of Oct. 14, 1971

Eagle Valley High School was making preparations for its 13th Homecoming celebration. A traditional snake dance for students, teachers and alumni was planned, followed by a community bonfire. The Devils were set to take on the league-leading Plateau Valley Rams in the football game.

The Eagle Valley chapter of Trout Unlimited staged a Walk for Water event to protest Denver Water Board’s plans to divert water from Piney, Turkey Creek and other Eagle River tributaries. The effort attracted 238 participants and raise more than $4,000.

“The segment of Interstate 70 opened for traffic between Wolcott and Avon continues to draw enthusiastic comment from valley residents traveling the new route for the first time,” the Enterprise reported.

The Eagle Lions Club officials endorsed the proposed I-70 route through Glenwood Canyon.

60 years ago

Week of Oct. 12, 1961

Eagle County Sheriff Hank Knuth was holding three local teens in connection with the theft of $650 worth of clothing and about $100 in cash from the Carter Clothing Store in Minturn.

The Eagle home of the Jess Pettit family was completely gutted by fire. No one was home when the blaze broke out, so no injuries were sustained, but the family lost all its belongings. The Methodist Youth Fellowship planned a bake sale to benefit the family.

Delmar Spooner, the man charged with the murders of Eagle County undersheriff John Clark and Colorado highway trooper Hiram Short, received a change of venue for his trial. The trial was slated to begin Dec. 4 in Moffat County.

High’s Steak House and Cocktail Lounge advertised its Saturday all-you-can-eat buffet. The price was $1 from noon to 5 p.m. and $1.50 from 5-9 p.m.

70 years ago

Week of Oct. 11, 1951

Ruth Jones sold the “famous Diamond J Cafe and Lounge.” Wolcott rancher Leonard Horn purchased nearby agriculture land and Mr. and Mrs. Norman Oleson of Denver purchased the cafe, lounge, filling station, package store and “the beautiful Jones home.”

The U.S. Forest Service moved its Civilian Conservation Corps barracks from Minturn to Eagle.

The Eagle Amateur Theater Group was created and L.W. Simmons was elected as president.

80 years ago

Week of Oct. 10, 1941

Eldon Smith, the McCoy rancher who has been convicted of violating the Selective Service Act, was given a clean record and allowed to enlist in the U.S. Army. Smith had run afoul of the federal government when he refused to answer some of the questions on his draft form, saying they were none of the government’s business. He spent two months in the county jail because of his convictions.

Six more local men were drafted for military service, bringing the total number of Eagle County enlistees to 65.

The senior class at Eagle County High School elected Bill Barber as president, Hubert Peterson as vice president and Alfred Yost as secretary.

Specials at Ralph’s Store in Eagle included a half-gallon of maple syrup for 51 cents and a pint of Miracle Whip for 24 cents.