Time Machine: 30 years ago, Gypsum wallboard plant begins production

Gypsum’s wallboard plant, supplied by the large gypsum mine located north of town, launched production 30 years ago.

5 years ago

Week of June 2, 2016

Joaquin Garcia of Eagle organized a Memorial Day motorcycle ride to benefit the Veteran’s Affairs home in Rifle. The ride raised more than $5,000.

The town of Eagle completed the Abram’s Creek open space deal to preserve 172 acres.

After serving as the manager of the Vilar Center in Beaver Creek for 18 years, Kris Sabel stepped down from his position. He said his favorite all-time shows at the venue included Allison Kraus and Union Station, Lyle Lovett and the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields with violinist Julie Fischer.

10 years ago

Week of June 2, 2011

Local residents reacted to the revised Eagle River Station proposal and town officials said they intended to complete review of the project in a 10-month period, prior to the next municipal election.

Eagle Valley High School principal Mark Strakbein announced he was leaving his post at the conclusion of the school year.

Eagle County and town of Eagle officials signed the final papers for purchase of the Seago property, located immediately west of town. The parcel was slated to become open space and included the confluence of Brush Creek and the Eagle River.

Marlene Johnson retired after serving as deputy Eagle Town Clerk for 23 years.

20 years ago

Week of May 31, 2001

Cost estimates for the new Eagle Town Hall came in much higher than anticipated. Confronted with a potential $3 million price tag, town officials were looking for ways to cut back the design.

Shauna O’Brien was the valedictorian of the Eagle Valley High School Class of 2001. She planned to become a doctor.

A group of local kids volunteered their time and provided some sweat equity to build a new skate park in Gypsum.

The local community theater group performed the musical “Camelot” with Ann Olin as Guinevere and Jason Chicoine as King Arthur.

30 years ago

Week of June 6, 1991

In a split vote, the Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission approved the concept of a 100-unit mobile home subdivision at the entrance to town. Developer Steve Peters proposed the project, called Northbank, on vacant land located north of the Eagle River and just south of the railroad tracks on the east side of Eby Creek Road.

The new Eagle Gypsum Products wallboard manufacturing plant hosted an open house. The plant planned to have one of its production lines in operation during the event.

Josh Wujek, pitcher for the Eagle Little League Majors team, threw a no-hitter in his first game of the season.

40 years ago

Week of June 4, 1981

Dr. Charles Schwahn, assistant superintendent for the school district serving Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota, was hired as the new leader for Eagle County School District.

Michael Salazar of Red Cliff was appointed to the school board vacancy created by the resignation of longtime member Ernie Chavez.

A new drinking establishment opened in Eagle — the Brush Creek Saloon. “People like the decor and the fact that it is a nice, quiet place,” said owner Brad Thompson

50 years ago

Week of June 3, 1971

Noting they had too much business for one monthly meeting, the members of the Eagle Town Board voted to conduct two meetings per month. Mayor Harry Long said some recent town meetings had lasted until the early morning hours.

“An early day fort built in Red Cliff to ward off Indians, but never used, may be restored if present plans materialize,” the Enterprise reported. A group of Red Cliff Citizens formed a committee to look at the restoration of Fort Arnett.

The Rev. Don Simonton of the High Country Lutheran Parish officiated at a confirmation ceremony for downvalley youth Debbie and David Schiessl and Danny Burr.

60 years ago

Week of June 1, 1961

The Eagle Valley Telephone Company planned to cut over to a new exchange in the Gypsum area. The company warned residents there would be “some unavoidable inconvenience.”

Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs launched a fundraising drive, hoping to collect $60,000. The hospital planned to expand outpatient services through the building project.

Eagle Valley High School hosted its awards program. Among the honorees were outstanding science student Clifford Fenno, Crisco Homemaking Trophy winners Janet and Janice Gates and outstanding music department members Glenna Chambers and Mallory Nottingham.

The Eagle Seven Heavenly Cooks 4-H club held its first meeting. The seven members were Donna Lyn Price, Jean Seabury, Connie Greve, Linda Hill, Sharon Hill, Dorothy Beal and Pam McCain.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “G.I. Blues” starring Elvis Presley.

70 years ago

Week of May 31, 1951

“The town is beautiful, for sure, these early summer days. There is scarcely a property in the village that does have at least one beautiful flowering lilac bush. If we must have an official flower, that should be the one,” the Enterprise reported.

Colorado announced that residents eligible for old age pensions would receive the maximum payment of $85 per month. The national average monthly payment was $76.57.

A fire broke out near the Denver and Rio Grande railroad tracks a mile above Red Cliff. The fire burned all the way to the snow line, consuming approximately 50 acres.

80 years ago

Week of May 30, 1941

Twenty-two seniors graduated from Eagle County High School — the largest class in the school’s history. Leo Voellner was the valedictorian and Morton Doll was the salutatorian.

Colorado’s draft quota increased by 583 men and Eagle County’s Selective Services Board sent out questionnaires and determining criteria to local men.

In international news, the Enterprise quoted the “first direct plea for the United States to enter the war as an active participant.” The plea came from the London News-Chronicle, which declared “We want you in the war, fighting on our side, not to save us from defeat but to lead us to victory – quickly.”