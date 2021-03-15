Time Machine: 30 years ago, I-70 Glenwood Canyon construction began its final push

Long before Interstate 70 was completed, motorists had to travel this narrow dirt road through Glenwood Canyon.

Photo courtesy Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society.

5 years ago

Week of March 17, 2016

Eagle County Animal Services announced plans to cut back its operations to focus on animal control and patrol calls. The operation said it would partner with the local Humane Society for pet adoption and surrender services.

Batson’s Corner/Eagle Pharmacy was named Eagle Chamber of Commerce business of the year.

Seven Hermits Brewing announced plans to relocate to a larger Eagle Ranch location.

10 years ago

Week of March 17, 2011

Eagle Valley High School students presented the musical “Hairspray.”

Eagle native son Brad Gamble broke the NCAA Division II heptathlon record. Gamble was a student/athlete at Chadron State College, attending for his final year of track and field eligibility.

Katie Jarnot was named principal at Eagle Valley Middle School and Dave Russell was named principal at Gypsum Creek Middle School.

20 years ago

Week of March 15, 2011

EVMS teachers Ted James and Nichole Dewell led students in a study of the Eby Creek watershed.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced it would replace a Depression-era bridge located on U.S. Highway 6 just east of Eagle.

Eagle Town Board member Tom Ehrenberg lobbied for a refrigerated ice rink in town.

Denver Channel 9 meteorologist Mike Nelson talked weather with kids at Eagle Valley Elementary School.

30 years ago

Week of March 21, 1991

The massive 10-year, $450 million Glenwood Canyon Interstate 70 highway construction project entered its final phase with crews blasting away the last standing rock from the Hanging Lake Twin tunnels area.

Concerns that Eagle was hogging funding from Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District surfaced during a work session between WECMRD representatives and the Eagle County Board of Commissioners. The rec district wanted to work with the county to build a softball/soccer complex next to the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

Boy Scout Brad Jones built five picnic tables and presented his handiwork to the town of Eagle as part of his Eagle Scout project.

John M. McCauley, who was stationed on the U.S.S. Saratoga, sent a letter to the editor thanking the Enterprise and the residents of Eagle for the special Feb. 14 Valentine’s Day edition. “It really made my day when I received something from home,” he wrote.

40 years ago

Week of March 19, 1981

Parents from the McCoy area did not welcome a plan presented by the Eagle County School District administration to transport the school’s fifth through eighth graders to Eagle Valley Middle School. They said the bus ride would be too long and their children wouldn’t be able to participate in extracurricular activities.

The Eagle Town Board approved the final plat for the 60-lot Bull Pasture subdivision.

After several months of work, the 40 volunteer members of the Eagle County Master Plan Steering Committee presented their first draft. The 34-page document stated its primary purpose was “to clearly state what the main ideas and beliefs of the residents of the county are and how these ideas and beliefs are to be translated into positive actions.”

50 years ago

Week of March 18, 1971

A pair of soldiers who were AWOL from Fort Knox, Kentucky, stole a brand new 1971 car owned by Mr. and Mrs. Ted Nichols of Gypsum. The vehicle was taken from in front of the Methodist church while the Nichols were attending services. The soldiers were apprehended near Fruita on the same day and the car was returned, undamaged, to the Gypsum couple.

Eldon Bindley and Kevan Albertson were named to the Colorado River League All-Star basketball team. Dusty Walls was named to the second team and Rod Carter and Dan Reynolds received honorable mention.

R.W. Paris, a former resident of Eagle County, wrote a scathing letter to the editor about deteriorating conditions along the Trough Road. “There is a sign on the north end of the strip of road that says ‘SLOW’ but it would be better if this sign said ‘STOP and PRAY’ before proceeding,” he wrote.

The Eagle Bar and Café advertised a special chicken dinner and dance with music by Leo Hundley’s Country Three. Cost was $1.

60 years ago

Week of March 16, 1961

“Prospects for an adequate water supply this summer are dimming,” the Enterprise reported. With only two more months of snow season left, the snowpack was only 55% of average along the Colorado River Basin.

The director of the national Little Britches Rodeo Association traveled to Eagle to talk with members of a town committee regarding their plans for a summertime celebration. “The committee is making headway with celebration plans and hopes to have information for publication before long.”

Robert Buford of Edwards was elected chairman of the Eagle County Republican Committee. Marilla McCain of Eagle was reelected secretary.

70 years ago

Week of March 15, 1951

T.M. Doran sold the Eagle Pharmacy to Harry Odgers of New Castle. The Doran family had operated the business for 14 years and planned a move to Denver.

The Eagle County High School chapter of the Future Farmers of America brought home several prizes from the district contest in Rifle. Club advisor was Dean Ewing.

The outlook for the 1951 Eagle River Valley water supply was good and far above comparative figures from 1950.

The featured presentation at the Eagle Theater was “The Story of G.I. Joe” starring Ernie Pyle.

80 years ago

Week of March 21, 1941

Five vehicles were involved in a highway crash near Pando. The pileup began when one motorist stopped to help another vehicle. State trooper Tom McCauliff reported there were no crash injuries reported.

In Eagle School news, Bea Berger reported, “Folk dancing is being taught to the high school girls. They have learned several dances including an Irish dance for Saint Patrick’s Day. After this, they will play volleyball.”

Mi-Lady’s Beauty Shop advertised, “Soft curls, easy to fix, flattering. That’s the answer to a maiden’s prayers. And if the maiden is on a budget, let her come here. Permanents valued at $10 for only $2.”