Time Machine: 30 years ago, police arrest 2 men after bank robbery in Vail

This photo shows what the new ski resort of Vail looked like in 1965.

Courtesy Wendy Becker

5 years ago

Week of March 30, 2017

Eagle County District Court Judge Frederick Gannett ruled that the town of Gypsum failed to follow its own procedures when it launched a condemnation action against Clearwater Ventures LLC, the owner of the property where the Eagle Valley Clean Energy biomass plant is located.

The town of Gypsum kicked off a process to revise the community’s master plan. Town officials said a recent community survey would help guide the project. Results from that effort showed that while residents liked Gypsum’s family atmosphere and affordability, they wanted to see development of a downtown core area.

10 years ago

Week of March 30, 2012

Eagle Town Board candidate Lonnie Leto was forced to withdraw from the race because he moved to a location outside of the town boundaries. That left a field of seven candidates for three town board seats.

The Eagle Town Board approved the latest proposal for the Eagle River Station Development and set a May 22 referendum for citizens to cast ballots regarding the project.

Dirt Rag magazine featured a cover story that cited Eagle as one of its favorite places to ride.

20 years ago

Week of March 28, 2002

The Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District announced plans to bring a $3 million ballot question to the voters. The rec district wanted to build outdoor playing fields and other facilities as part of a four-year plan.

Eagle Valley High School graduate Autumn Rivera planned to go on a seven-week Christian Fellowship mission to Nairobi, Kenya.

The kids at Sunshine Mountain Preschool completed a careers unit. Lexy Peters said she wanted to work at Disneyland, Mike Ramunno wanted to be a football player, Zach Fedrizzi wanted to be a marble maker and Lindsay Poff wanted to be a mermaid.

30 years ago

Week of April 2, 1992

The Colorado State Department of Social Services issued a ruling that the popular after-school program offered by WECMRD would have to register and be licensed as a day care program or it would have to shut down.

Eagle County Animal Control investigated an odd case. A man had placed an injured “dog” inside the animal shelter drop box, but what this Good Samaritan thought was a dog turned out to be a full-blooded coyote. Shelter personnel were concerned about potential rabies exposure from the wild animal.

Two Vail men were arrested and placed in the custody of U.S. marshals in Denver in connection with the ski resort town’s first-ever bank robbery. The two 24-year-olds were arrested by Vail Police and FBI agents one week after committing the crime.

40 years ago

Week of April 1, 1982

The Eagle Fire Department solicited for community volunteers. Only eight or nine members were regularly attending training and the department said it needed a corps of 25 to 30 firefighters to handle its call volume.

Democrat Keight Troxel announced his candidacy for the Colorado District 56 House of Representatives seat.

Bartenders from 40 Eagle County taverns were competing in the area’s Ugly Bartender Contest to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Jon Jon Asper of Berniece’s Place was among the competitors.

Survey data showed the local snowpack was running slightly higher than average.

50 years ago

Week of March 30, 1972

The Colorado State Highway Department formally requested the Federal Highway Administration approve the Glenwood Canyon route for Interstate 70.

The Eagle Town Board election was slated for April 4. C.W. Miller was running unopposed for mayor.

A square dance in Eagle attracted participants from Gypsum, Glenwood, Leadville, Rifle and Kremmling. Bud Bennett of Longmont was the caller.

Featured movies at the Eagle Theater were “Diamonds are Forever” starring Sean Connery as James Bond and “Harold and Maude” which featured music by Cat Stevens.

60 years ago

Week of March 29, 1962

Wayne Randall, communications director for Eagle County Civil Defense, announced a new warning network for local communities in the event of a nuclear attack.

Eagle Chamber of Commerce President Harold Koonce announced an ambitious plan for the year ahead. Koonce said five committees — Community Betterment Industrial Development, Legislative and Community Affairs, Finance and Membership and Activity Sponsorship — would take charge of chamber functions.

The Eagle County commissioners launched negotiations with representatives from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to purchase the local rod and gun club shooting range and clubhouse property located west of Gypsum.

70 years ago

Week of March 27, 1952

Eagle’s municipal election was canceled when a full slate of candidates failed to register. “The only other time in the recent history of Eagle has a regular election been bypassed was during World War II when it was impossible to get a full ticket of candidates,” the Enterprise reported.

Eagle County announced an office hours change. County offices would no longer close during the lunch hour, but they would shut down at 4 p.m. rather than at 5 p.m.

The county’s monthly old age pension amount increased to $80. The increase was the result of more county revenues and fewer pensioners.

Margaret Beasley of Gypsum was named Miss Western State College. She was a senior at the Gunnison school.

80 years ago

Week of March 27, 1942

“The need for scrap iron to manufacture tanks, guns, ships, etc. is becoming more acute every day,” the Enterprise reported. Representatives from the Gypsum and Battle Mountain American Legion posts, the Eagle County Agricultural Planning Committee, the Eagle Lions Club and the Eagle County Defense Council spearheaded a local scrap iron salvage campaign.

In national news, Washington D.C. canceled its annual cherry blossom festival. “In reality, the cherry blossom is a symbol of a Japan that is gone — of a simple and poetic people who never heard of a “new order” and who hated no one,” reported the Washington Digest column.