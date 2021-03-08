Time Machine: 40 years ago, ’60 Minutes’ crew is spotted in Eagle

Members of the 1911 Eagle County HIgh School baseball team gather for a photo.

Photo courtesy Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society

5 years ago

Week of March 10, 2016

The town of Gypsum took over maintenance of the Eagle Valley High School baseball field in a cooperative agreement that resulted in cost savings for both the community and the school district. The town’s efforts meant Gypsum wouldn’t have to build its own full-sized baseball field in the community.

Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry announced her reelection bid. She had been appointed to the District 2 seat in early 2013.

Local residents were bracing for a busy construction season. Topping the list of upcoming projects was a $30 million underpass in Vail.

10 years ago

Week of March 10, 2011

The Squirt Spectacular hockey tournament was expected to produce an influx of 600 people in Eagle for weekend play.

Eagle Valley Elementary was named an International Baccalaureate World School by the IB programs international governing board.

Gypsum announced Joey+Rory, the Eli Young Band and the Oak Ridge Boys would headline the Gypsum Daze concert in July.

20 years ago

Week of March 8, 2001

Community members lobbied for more public use at the new schools planned in Eagle and Gypsum. Gyms and common areas at existing schools in both communities were maxed out for community recreation and other programs.

The Eagle Public Library celebrated Dr. Seuss Reading Night with a crowd of nearly 90 kids attending. Guest readers included Eagle County Schools Superintendent Mel Preusser for the event. Preusser reported one little girl mistook him as the real Dr. Seuss.

30 years ago

Week of March 14, 1991

The town of Eagle reported a 25% increase for 1990’s final sales tax figures. The biggest gain was in the building materials category, which showed a 44% jump from the previous year’s figure.

After more than seven months in the Middle East, Eagle Valley servicemen Coby Cosper and Ryan Wilson returned home. Both men served with American troops in the Persian Gulf War.

The National Guard Colorado High Altitude Training Site at the Eagle County Airport announced expansion plans. Facility commander Jim Owens said he would remain at the site as an instruction pilot, safety officer and maintenance officer, but a new commander was scheduled to come on board.

40 years ago

Week of March 12, 1981

Morley Safer of “60 Minutes” reportedly visited Eagle while working on a story for the CBS program, but locals couldn’t pin down what he was investigating. The news director of the Denver CBS affiliate station confirmed that Safer had been in Eagle and intimated he was working on a big story. “It will hit all three networks on the same evening. It’s that big,” the KWGH-TV news director stated.

Teachers from Eagle Valley High School played a fundraiser basketball game against former members of the Denver Broncos football team. The Broncos beat the Devils.

Heidi McCollum was named most improved player for the Eagle Valley junior girls basketball program. LaVina Betts was named outstanding player for the regular season.

The First Bank of Eagle County hosted an open house to celebrate its new drive-up window.

50 years ago

Week of March 11, 1971

Public hearings on the proposed Interstate 70 construction through Glenwood Canyon were set to begin in March, but had to be delayed until August to comply with provisions in the National Environmental Policy Act.

Members of the American Legion Yarmony Post 195 of Bond and McCoy hosted a reception honoring Eagle County Sheriff Jim Seabry’s service at a Colorado state trooper and as county sheriff.

Vail voters overwhelmingly approved an additional 1-cent sales tax in the town. The new tax was set to go into effect on July 1 and was estimated indicated it would generate an additional $190,000 annually.

60 years ago

Week of March 9, 1961

State Rep. Dick Morgan of Eagle was reelected chairman of the Eagle County Democratic Party.

Gov. Steve McNichols appointed George Carlow of Eagle as a Colorado Industry Contact Ambassador. Carlow was one of 100 state businessmen tabbed for the honor.

The Eagle Whirl-Away Square Dance Club announced its first dance for 1961 as a benefit for member Darrel Bagley, who had lost both of his hands in an accident.

Specials at Stanley’s Cash Grocery included 10 Hershey candy bars for 39 cents.

70 years ago

Week of March 8, 1951

A 16-year-old youth was arrested and charged with robbery of the Diamond J Lounge, part of an alleged crime spree that spread out over several states. The youth held up the establishment on a Saturday night and made off with nearly $300 — cash from the jukebox, game machines, cigarette machines and cash register. Eagle County Sheriff Murray Wilson tracked down the suspect in Denver.

“The tables turned when a man, a deer and a train made contact at the D&RG Cutoff route near Sweetwater,” the Enterprise reported. “The man received injuries but the condition of the deer is unknown.”

A fire at the J.P. Olson Dry Goods store in Gypsum resulted in considerable merchandise damage. Grocery items in the adjacent Staump store were also damaged.

The Eagle School planned its annual carnival with booths, bingo, prizes and a dance. The Shoemaker’s Dance Band was slated to perform.

80 years ago

Week of March 14, 1941

The American Legion Post 150 of Gypsum hosted a reception for 14 local men slated to leave for the military induction station in Denver.

The Eagle Garden Club announced the rules for its spring birdhouse contest. Contestants were required to include an essay, featuring no more than 100 words, as part of their entry.

The Serv-U Shop advertised a shipment of spring house dresses priced at $1 each.

The Eagle Community Players performed the musical comedy “Hillbilly Courtship” at the school gym. A dance followed the performance.