Time Machine: 40 years ago, Jerry Ford plays official first round at Beaver Creek Golf Club

Built around 1923, this bridge formerly spanned the Eagle River at the entrance to the Beaver Creek. By 1981, that entrance has drastically changed, as had the entire Beaver Creek area. Forty years ago this week, former President Gerald R. Ford played the official first round at the new resort’s namesake golf course.

Courtesy photo from the Eagle Valley Library District and the Eagle County Historical Society.

5 years ago

Week of Oct. 6, 2016

The Eagle Town Board appointed Scott Turnipseed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of member Doug Seabury.

Members of the Eagle County Historical Society planned tours at the Sunset View Cemetery in Eagle to share the stories of some notable Eagle pioneers.

Melissa Velasco was crowned queen and Edgar Palacios was crowned king at the Eagle Valley High School Homecoming game.

10 years ago

Week of Oct. 6, 2011

Rising construction costs prompted a supplemental fundraising campaign for the Castle Peak Senior Care facility in Eagle. The effort set a $350,000 target.

According to a town of Eagle survey, residents were happy with their municipal trash service but they wanted curbside recycling options expanded to include cardboard.

The town of Eagle and the Eagle Chamber hosted Eagle 20/20 — an information event to share news about the community and local happenings.

20 years ago

Week of Oct. 3, 2001

In the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, local officials were projecting a 15% drop in air traffic at the Eagle County Regional Airport.

Two citizens’ initiatives were on the Gypsum municipal ballot. The first would require the town to follow its current master plans and the second would subject all future annexations to a citizen vote. A citizen committee proposed the ballot measures after the town council approved the Chatfield Corners subdivision.

Four wildfires were burning in the Eagle Valley, including one on Adam Mountain that was traced to people who were careless with a campfire.

The Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce volunteered to take over operations at the Eagle Regional Visitor Information Center.

Amanda Jones and Tony Davis were crowned Eagle Valley High School homecoming queen and king.

The town of Eagle officially dedicated Andy Gerard Park, a small green space near the Eagle River just off the Eagle County Fairgrounds bike path.

30 years ago

Week of Oct. 10, 1991

An Eagle youth was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct and menacing following an incident at the Eagle Valley High School parking lot during a school football game. The youth had been banned from attending the game, but showed up brandishing a metal baseball bat and reportedly threatening other students.

A mysterious computer virus that threatened town of Vail files was on the loose around Eagle County. “The Friday the 13th Virus” was spread each time someone inserted an infected floppy disk to a computer.

The Eagle County Planning Commission approved the proposed Cordillera subdivision plan. The proposal called for an 18-hole golf course and 650 residential units.

40 years ago

Week of Oct. 8, 1981

A tense situation closed the Eagle County Airport for an hour when a pilot radioed in that he had gas and oil spilling on to the windshield of his single-engine Piper Arrow. The pilot successfully landed the plane on its belly and both he and his passenger escaped injury.

With the passage of a sales tax increase ballot measure in Eagle, the town board voted not to increase property taxes for the 1982 budget.

Beaver Creek Golf Club officially opened with the Ford Inaugural Round. Former President Gerald R. Ford teamed up with PGA Pro Al Giesberger, course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr. and Vail Associates Inc. board chairman Harry W. Bass Jr. to play the course.

Susan Greenlaw and Robby Mayne were crowned Eagle Valley High School homecoming queen and king.

50 years ago

Week of Oct. 7, 1971

Kaibab Industries offered the town of Eagle a half-acre of land for use as a swimming pool or other recreational development. The land was located just below the town’s water tank.

With the exception of some short stretches, the new four-lane Interstate 70 was open between Wolcott and Dowd Junction. “These ecology nuts must be off their rockers when they charge that Interstate highways ruin the country. It’s not the highways, it’s the people that do the damage,” wrote Eagle Valley Enterprise editor Marilla McCain.

Margaret Carlow of Eagle was appointed as clerk of the Eagle County District Court.

60 years ago

Week of Oct. 5, 1961

“Supreme Court gives Eagle River to East Slope” proclaimed a front-page headline in the Enterprise. The newspaper reported that the Colorado Supreme Court reversed a decision handed town by Eagle County District Court Judge William Luby and reinstated eastern Colorado claims to the water in Eagle River tributaries.

Financing and construction of sewer treatment facilities was the central topic for an upcoming Colorado Municipal League meeting planned in Eagle. Mayors, council members and town officials representing 19 communities along the Western Slope were slated to attend.

October was American Red Cross month and the Eagle County chapter was soliciting donations. Red Cross workers were busy in Texas where they were assisting victims of Hurricane Carla, which hit gulf communities and damaged or destroyed more than 46,000 homes.

70 years ago

Week of Oct. 4, 1951

Local 4-H members Shirley Chambers, Jo Ann Buchholtz, Jack Whittaker and Jimmy Stephens earned trips to the National Western Stock Show in Denver.

The Mayer Ranch near Eagle was named the regional winner in the Range/Livestock Contest sponsored by Western Farm Life Magazine and KOA Radio. With the win, the ranch would be featured in the upcoming movie “Top Hands.”

The Eagle Chamber of Commerce backed a plan to create a recreational area at Yeoman Park.

Eagle County reported four cases of polio during the 1951 outbreak.

80 years ago

Week of Oct. 3, 1941

“Eldon Smith, 31, a rancher living near McCoy has been having a very unpleasant experience with Uncle Sam over his refusal to answer certain questions in the questionnaire sent to him by the local draft board,” the Enterprise reported. Smith said he did not object to being called to serve in the armed forces, but argued the questionnaire violated his constitutional rights because of the personal questions it contained. He refused to answer those questions and was subsequently arrested by federal agents. Smith was found guilty on a charge of evading the draft, although he offered to enlist in the Army. Ironically, the newspaper noted, because Smith was older than 28 years the local draft board would have likely issued him a deferment “if he had just answered the questions asked of every draftee.”

Minnie Lundgren of Gypsum died. She had lived in the community since 1907 and worked in her father’s store. “She lived a very active life taking part in all community civic and church affairs until ill health forced her to bed.”