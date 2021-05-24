Time Machine: 50 years ago, Enterprise editor scolds townspeople for state of Eagle’s ’main drag’

Longtime Eagle Valley Enterprise editor Marilla McCain is shown at the newspaper’s linotype machine. McCain was well known throughout the valley for her outspoken nature and she regularly shared her opinions via the weekly newspaper.

Photo courtesy Pam Schultz family

5 years ago

Week of May 26, 2016

The Eagle Valley High School Class of 2016 celebrated graduation ceremonies. Jay Neal was the class valedictorian and Hailey Pope was salutatorian.

The fifth annual Reds, Whites and Brews festival returned to Avon. The musical lineup included Jimmy Stanley, Kendell Marvel and Kristen Kelly.

Robin Barber, who landed in jail after he admitted to burglarizing eight vehicles at Avon’s Sunnyside Condominiums, was fatally shot by Lakewood Police after he walked away from a halfway house and was apprehended after allegedly stealing a car.

10 years ago

Week of May 26, 2011

The Roundup River Ranch, the eighth member of the Paul Newman Association Camps, was set to open in June. The facility planned to offer summer camp experiences for children suffering from severe health problems and diseases.

Members of the Gypsum Town Council voted to install a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Cooley Mesa Road and Valley Road.

Eagle cyclists banded together for a pub crawl event that took them to various establishments in town for drink specials and dining deals.

20 years ago

Week of May 24, 2001

The Eagle Valley High School Pro Start Team — featuring students who competed in culinary arts — won a national championship. Team members included Amanda Johnson, Amy Puttnam, Henry Vigil, Jennifer Sandoval and Becky Lewis.

Nelson Gould was named as the new principal at EVHS.

The EVHS girls golf team — anchored by Joannie Ewing and Allie Toomer — took third place at the state tournament. Ewing placed second at the event and Toomer had the 10th place score.

30 years ago

Week of May 30, 1991

The town of Eagle reviewed a 30-acre mobile home project proposed by developer Steve Peters. The subdivision was proposed where the Eagle Villas/Red Canyon Townhomes are currently located.

Nelson and Shirley Dane of Mesa, Arizona were the first official visitors to sign the guest book when the Eagle Regional Visitor Information Center opened at Chambers Park.

The McCoy Post office marked its 100th anniversary. Postmaster Ruby Forester said she was unaware of the event until she received a request from the state for a postmark dated May 23, 1991, to mark the event. A group of McCoy area residents, including students from the McCoy School, gathered at the post office for cake and song.

Dano Lister signed a letter of intent to attend and play basketball at Fort Lewis College in Durango.

40 years ago

Week of May 28, 1981

According to the most recent estimates, the Edwards region was poised for some major growth with nine separate developments proposed in the area.

With 180 applications for the job, the Eagle County School Board announced it had narrowed the list to two finalists for its superintendent opening. The finalists were Dr. Charles Schwahn from Rapid City, South Dakota, and Dr. Guy Sconzo from Shaker Heights, Ohio.

Canada’s of Colorado Land Company listed an Eagle earth-shelter home for sale. The asking price was $218 for the three bedroom, three bath residence.

50 years ago

Week of May 27, 1971

There were 40 members of the Eagle Valley High School Class of 1971. There were 35 graduates at Battle Mountain High School.

A special promotion at Stanley’s Cash Grocery featured a 7-foot-tall bag stuffed with items. Contest participants guessed the value of the groceries and the person who’s guess was closest to the actual value received the display.

“The Village appears to be suffering from CCC — which could be cured with the application of shovel and pitchfork. The Main Drag’s gutters are full of Crud, Crap and Corruption. Flight Days weekend is about upon us and it is hoped the disease will cured by that time,” wrote Enterprise Editor Marilla McCain.

60 years ago

Week of May 25, 1961

Members of the Eagle Valley High School Class of 1961 returned from their tour of the Royal Gorge region. “It was a highly enjoyed trip that included the Cave of the Winds, Garden of the Gods, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo as well as other points of scenic and historical interest in and around Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Canon City,” the Enterprise reported.

A front-page item noted that Grand Junction attorney Gene Lorig planned to relocate to Eagle in the near future.

J.D. Allen and D.E. Johnson of First National Bank of Eagle attended the opening of the new Moffat State Bank in Craig and then traveled to a meeting of the Federal Reserve Bank in Grand Junction.

Engineering parties from the U.S. Geological Survey moved to Gypsum to set up headquarters for a topographic mapping operation for the quadrangle centered at Eagle. The area scheduled for mapping encompassed 464 square miles of Eagle County extending from Dotsero to Avon.

70 years ago

Week of May 24, 1951

The Grand Junction Sentinel praised the athletic prowess of Eagle’s Neal Fessenden, who played baseball, basketball and football and ran track for Mesa Junior College.

“When the Burns Roping Club breaks out its top rodeo stock for the fourth annual daddy of Western Colorado rodeos, a queen will be chosen to rule over a day of thrills and excitement,” the Enterprise reported. Queen contenders included Dorothy Stuhl, Betty Jo Gates, Bertha Jean Gates and Josephine Horn.

Leadville lawyer Charles R. Casey was appointed 5th Judicial District Attorney following the death of William Meehan. In a front-page obituary, the Enterprise wrote, “A lifetime spent in law and public life had earned, for Billy, not only the respect and admiration of western Colorado, but the affection of every person who knew him personally and professionally.”

80 years ago

Week of May 23, 1941

The Eagle High School Class of 1941 included 10 graduates.

Colorado State Extension Service agent Helen Prout helped organize four new home demonstration clubs for Eagle County women. The clubs were located in the Brush Creek, Gypsum, Edwards and Piney/Wolcott areas.

The Hollywood Star Dust column reported, “Bette Davis is at it again, playing one of the most unpleasant women ever seen on the screen in ‘The Little Foxes.’”