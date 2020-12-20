Time Machine: 50 years ago, governor promised decision if I-70 would be routed through Glenwood Canyon

This artwork graced the cover of the Eagle Valley Enterprise on Dec. 19, 1941.

5 years ago

Week of Dec. 24, 2015

The town of Gypsum prepared a lawsuit against the owners of the biomass plant in the community, claiming they had failed to live up to their annexation agreement.

A team of five Brush Creek Elementary School students took first place in the Colorado Council for Economic Education Stock Market Experience competition.

The organizers of the Jody Hern Memorial Golf Tournament purchased a letter jacket for Eagle Valley High School baseball team manager Daniel Valdez. “If there is one thing I could say about Daniel, it would be that he loves his teams and he loves his teammates. You couldn’t have this happen to a better kid,” said EVHS baseball coach Jesse Meryhew.

10 years ago

Week of Dec. 23, 2010

Third quarter sales tax numbers for the town of Eagle leveled off after two years of downward dips. “We don’t know if we are at the bottom of the economic cycle yet, here in Eagle, “said town manager Willy Powell.

An incident where a man approached a small child in a suspicious manner prompted email and robo-call alerts from the Eagle Police Department. The man was driving an older model van and had several dogs inside the vehicle. He approached the boy and asked if he wanted to step inside the van to see the dogs, but the child’s mother intervened.

20 years ago

Week of Dec. 21, 2000

Eagle County officials celebrated a grand opening for a new office and restroom facility built on the north side of the county airport. The facility was intended for pilots flying private aircraft in and out of the facility.

Food poisoning from a company Christmas party wreaked havoc for Eagle County School District bus drivers. A half-dozen drivers could not make it to work the following day and several other drivers worked despite not feeling well.

Adam’s Rib developer Fred Kummer threatened to split his Brush Creek land holdings into 35-acre parcels unless he could reach an agreement with the town of Eagle by Jan. 15.

The National High School Rodeo Association named Jesse Echtler as co-captain for the prestigious Wrangler High School All Star Rodeo Team.

30 years ago

Week of Dec. 27, 1990

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office netted a $124,000 grant from the Colorado Division of Highways. The money was earmarked to hire two new traffic enforcement deputies and purchase a new vehicle.

Five children tied as the winners for the Eagle Library’s penny jar count contest. The answer was 917 pennies and the five kids all guessed 1,000. After putting all the names in a hat, Colin Lundberg won the contest and took home the penny jar.

Carol Fitzsimmons won the final turkey in the Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual giveaway.

Fuel prices were 40 cents higher than in 1989, topping out at $1.45 per gallon.

40 years ago

Week of Dec. 25, 1980

A budget deficit of $400,000 to $450,000 threatened to close down Vail Valley Medical Center within six months. Hospital officials planned a meeting with the town of Vail to work out a solution for the facility’s financial woes.

For one day, 17 EVHS leadership class students experienced what it was like to deal with various handicaps. After a unit about the challenges faced by disabled citizens, the students spent a day confined to wheelchairs or wearing earplugs or blindfolds.

John D. Vanderhoof, president and executive director of Club 20, said 1980 was a pivotal year for the Western Slope with interest centered on coal and oil shale development. “There is little doubt that 1980 was the year of transition, but the question remains — for better or for worse?” he said.

50 years ago

Week of Dec. 24, 1970

The Dean Gresham family of Eagle celebrated a grateful Christmas rather than a tragic holiday. The family home caught on fire but quick response from local firefighters confined the blaze to mostly smoke and water damage.

Colorado Gov. John Love announced that during 1971 a final decision would be handed down regarding whether or not Interstate 70 would be routed through Glenwood Canyon.

Bill Stephens of Sweetwater was elected president of the Eagle County Cattlemen’s Association.

60 years ago

Week of Dec. 22, 1960

Christmas came early for the Eagle Valley senior and junior high basketball teams. Both teams won tight games right before their holiday vacations.

L.E. Nolan was elected president of the Eagle County Cattlemen’s Association.

Jim Potter of Gypsum advertised that he had lost four whiteface heifers and offered a reward for their return.

Specials at Stanley’s Cash Store included premium cooked ham for 59 cents per pounds and rump roast for 65 cents per pound.

70 years ago

Week of Dec. 21, 1950

Santa’s airplane was scheduled to land at the airfield between Eagle and Gypsum on Dec. 23. As a special present, Santa offered a free ride in the plane for every member of the largest family to attend the event.

The Eagle High School Alumnae Association planned its annual Homecoming Dance on Dec. 30 at the school gym. School alums were invited to meet at the Diamond J, east of town, for a smorgasbord dinner prior to the dance.

Stanley’s Cash Store announced it would be closed the afternoon of Dec. 26 so its workers could complete the store for inventory.

The Eagle Chamber of Commerce and Holy Cross Electric Association sponsored a Christmas Lighting Contest. First prize was $15.

80 years ago

Week of Dec. 20, 1940

Russet Burbank seed potatoes grown and entered by local 4-H member Frank Schultter won first prize at the International Seed Show in Chicago.

The Castle Peak 4-H Club elected Lena Sansoti as club cheerleader.

The annual Eagle High School Alumnae Ball was planned Dec. 31 at the Eagle Theater, with entertainment by Elmer Lundgren and his swing band. Admission was $1.

Officers of the Eagle County chapter of the American Red Cross proudly announced 1940 collections reached $635.75.