Time Machine: 50 years ago, local women get special invitation to tour Gilman mine

Dick Sayers (left) and John Skinner discuss the adjustments to equipment inside the Eagle Mine.

Eagle Valley Library District and the Eagle County Historical Society/Courtesy photo

5 years ago

Week of Dec. 1, 2011

A grand opening was celebrated at the new Gypsum Shooting Sports Park and Events Center. Activities included a trap shoot competition that offered a turkey as the grand prize.

Former Greater Eagle Fire District Chief Kurt Vogel pleaded guilty to felony theft charges stemming from his actions when he was the fire chief for the city of Sterling. The Eagle fire district terminated Vogel’s employment following his arrest.

The latest round of impacts resulting from construction of the new Grand Avenue Bridge in Glenwood Springs hit as residents prepared for the planned 95-day bridge closure in 2017.

10 years ago

Week of Dec. 1, 2011

Eagle’s third quarter sales tax figures were in and the town’s estimate that they would be flat was dead accurate. The 2011 returns were a mere $435 lower than the 2010 numbers.

The Gypsum Chamber announced a “Casino Royale” theme for its holiday party and community members were invited to participate in the event.

“Remembering Our Fallen,” a traveling display honoring Colorado residents who had been killed during the war on terror, was on display at Gypsum Town Hall. The display included photos of Gypsum native son Evenor Herrera.

20 years ago

Week of Nov. 29, 2001

Gypsum was making plans to install its first traffic light at the entrance to Eagle Valley High School.

Members of the Eagle Town Board continued to debate the proposed Red Mountain Ranch commercial project. Town leaders asked for clear information from developer Merv Lapin regarding the types of rebates he wanted as well as commitments from big-box retailers considering the site.

Willy the Cat, also known at the Mayor of Chambers Avenue, died after being hit by a car. The large black and white tomcat was the office pet at Castle Peak Veterinary and he was a regular visitor at other businesses in the Eagle Commercial Park.

30 years ago

Week of Dec. 5, 1991

Calling an Oct. 25 drunk driving accident that claimed the life of a Gypsum woman who was walking her dog a “clear victimization,” a group of health care professionals at Vail Valley Medical Center formed a committee to raise awareness about drunken driving and its consequences.

The upcoming Christmas on Broadway schedule included vendor booths, a live Nativity play, caroling, free blood pressure checks and a nighttime parade.

Pat Hodapp, a former fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, was named as the new Eagle County Public Library director.

Eagle Valley High School students and staff were dealing with a number of inconveniences as the school’s remodeling project progressed. Librarian Amy Niswanger had a particularly interesting story. When she arrived at school one day, she found a mother cat and three kittens huddled around a heat register inside the school library. The feline family had apparently entered through a hole in the building wall.

40 years ago

Week of Dec. 3, 1981

Residents of the Valli Hi employee complex in Vail received a nasty holiday surprise when they learned that effective Jan. 1, rent for their two-bedroom units would increase from $475 per month to $660 per month.

The crime rate in Eagle County took a big jump during 1981. In particular, the number of burglaries in the area tripled over the course of the year.

The Eagle Town Board approved a $1.7 million general obligation bond to pay for a new 12-inch water line for the community. The new line was planned to replace seven miles of 8-inch and 10-inch lead pipe.

A record 27,000 skiers hit the slopes during the first five days of the Vail Mountain season.

50 years ago

Week of Dec. 2, 1971

A special meeting was planned in Vail to discuss alternative routing for Interstate 70 over Vail Pass. A number of groups lobbied for a Red Buffalo route.

At the invitation of the New Jersey Zinc Mining Company, 60 local women toured the Gilman Mine “to see first hand where their menfolk put in their working hours away from home.”

Members of the Eagle Piney Water Protection Association Board of Directors voted to issue a statement of claim for stream flow rights for all the unappropriated water in the Eagle River and its tributaries, including Gore and Cross creeks. The town of Vail, Vail Resort Association and Trout Unlimited joined the association’s claim.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Lawrence of Arabia.”

60 years ago

Week of Nov. 30, 1961

Columbia Pictures Corporation sent an inquiry to the Eagle Chamber of Commerce, seeking information and color photos of the area. The letter stated that the company was scouting locations for movie production.

Richard Miller of Eagle was named Eagle County Coroner. Miller was the owner of Brown Mortuary.

Sale items at the H.W. Lewis Store in Eagle included Levis and Lee overalls for $3.75 a pair and Meadow Gold butter for 75 cents a pound.

70 years ago

Week of Nov. 29, 1951

The five-week-old infant daughter of a Denver and Rio Grande railroad worker drowned in the Colorado River. The accident happened when the family returned to their Glenwood Canyon home. The baby’s father had placed two older children in an aerial tram for the trip across the river to the family home at Shoshone. He was holding the bucket for his wife, and she was holding the baby in her arms, when a wooden platform collapsed and plunged all three of them into the river. The adults were pulled to shore but the baby slipped from her blankets and was carried downstream.

The Empire Zinc division of the New Jersey Mining Company and the International Union of Mine and Smelter workers reached a wage agreement. Under the terms of the deal, miner wages increased to $1.78 per hour.

80 years ago

Week of Nov. 28, 1941

Dr. C.M. Parkinson announced he had installed a new General Electric X-ray machine at his Eagle office. “The machine is of the latest table type, equipped to do complete radiographic pictures and skin therapy treatment,” the Enterprise reported.

The Eagle County Volunteer Service of the American Red Cross shipped its 11th and 12th boxes of refugee garments to Europe. The shipment reflected 1,712 hours of volunteer work.

In international news, Edward C. Wayne reported that U.S. representatives were meeting with Japanese officials “looking to better understanding between America and Japan — or a better misunderstanding.”