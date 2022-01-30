Time Machine: 50 years ago, locals talked preparations for the 1976 Olympics

Promotional materials tout the Denver 1976 Olympics — the Games that were ultimately rejected by Colorado voters.



5 years ago

Week of Feb. 2, 2017

A grand opening celebration was held at the Eagle City Market following the completion of a 16,000-square-foot expansion.

The town of Eagle hired Alpine Engineering of Edwards and Zehren and Associates of Avon as the design team for the community’s new river park project east of the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

Two years after it was initially proposed, the plan for an indoor climbing gym in Eagle was reinvigorated. The project was planned east of the Eagle Post Office.

10 years ago

Week of Feb. 2, 2012

Eagle County officials voiced their support for Eagle Valley Clean Energy’s proposal to build a biomass plant in Gypsum.

The Eagle County Historical Society was looking for donations to refurbish the Avon Store building, which had been relocated to Chambers Park in Eagle.

Eagle County completed a purchase of an open space parcel at State Bridge and approved a lease for an additional 540 adjacent acres.

20 years ago

Week of Jan. 31, 2002

State officials announced that funding for an Interstate 70 interchange at the Eagle County Regional Airport had been delayed for at least a year.

Burns ranchers reported a number of missing cattle. Rustlers and natural predators were suspected in the disappearances.

Two local women — Margaret Booth and Cindy Cohagen — were chosen to carry the Olympic torch when it trekked through the Eagle Valley on its way to Salt Lake City.

30 years ago

Week of Feb. 6, 1992

Gypsum resident Margie Mayne placed second in the women’s division at the Busch Mountain Man Triathlon. The event featured cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and ice skating.

Jerry Craghead, former Eagle Town Board member, returned from the National Western Stock Show with some prestigious awards for his Scotch Highlander cattle. His heifer placed first in its class and earned reserve grand champion honors in the junior competition. His bull calf placed third in its division. The contest included cattle breeders from throughout the United States.

The Eagle Valley High School boys’ basketball team notched a close win over Battle Mountain. The final score was 64-60 and Mike Reynolds was the game top scorer with 21 points.

40 years ago

Week of Feb. 4, 1982

Local residents reported their most recent natural gas bills were a budget bomb. Rocky Mountain Natural Gas said price hikes were tied to commodity rate increases and cold winter weather.

A race was on for the cable television franchise in Eagle. Four companies were competing for the town’s franchise deal.

The Eagle Valley High School wrestling team captured the Colorado Gore League Championship.

50 years ago

Week of Feb. 3, 1972

Pete Seibert, chairman of the board for Vail Associates, said the Denver organizing committee had officially notified him that Beaver Creek would be the site for the Alpine events during the upcoming 1976 Winter Olympics. The decision hinged on U.S. Forest Service permit approval.

“Four years from now, eyes of the world will be on Eagle County as skiers gather from around the globe to participate in the 1976 Olympics,” wrote Enterprise editor Marilla McCain. “Four years is not a lot of time with a lot to be done before then. High on the list of do-it-now items is the enlargement and improvement of the county air field.”

Temperatures dipped to -14 in Eagle and snow surveys showed snowpack was above average.

The Colorado Department of Highway Safety awarded a $5,942 grant to the town of Eagle for a new ambulance to serve the community.

60 years ago

Week of Feb. 1, 1962

“Development of Vail, to be the nation’s largest ski area, will provide strong competition to Aspen and Sun Valley,” the Enterprise reported. Peter Seibert of Vail Associates was the guest speaker at the Eagle Chamber of Commerce’s monthly meeting.

A fire burned a barn at the Bill Nottingham ranch at Avon. The fire destroyed harnesses and other equipment, but no livestock was inside in the building when the blaze broke out.

Dick Mize, former Gilman resident, took first place at a ski meet held at Fort Richardson, Alaska.

70 years ago

Week of Jan. 31, 1952

A special blood donation railroad car scheduled a stop in Glenwood Springs. Eagle County residents were urged to make the trip to the neighboring community to donate blood for “the fighting men in Korea.”

The Enterprise’s front page Service News column reported that Joe Dice was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky in an armored field artillery division and Neil Fessenden left Eagle for Camp Stoneman in California. From there he was slated for deployment to Korea.

The Diamond J advertised Leo’s family smorgasbord at only $2. “Where else can you dine on so many luscious dishes in such great quantities? A wonderful banquet for the price of a steak dinner.”

80 years ago

Week of Jan. 30, 1942

Field representatives from the American Red Cross visited the area to organize classes in home nursing and nutrition. “The course of study will include the care of a sick bed and the care of your babies and will require 30 hours for study,” the Enterprise advised.

As part of the war conservation effort, the federal government released garment ration standards. For men, suits could only come with one pair of pants. Patch pockets, inside bellows pockets, belts, cuffs and pleats were nixed. Additionally, the feds said overcoats would be three inches shorter.

Photos on the Enterprise “Women’s Page” featured flour sack dress designs. “You’ll need three large cotton bags for this charming frock,” the advice column stated. “Add real pine cones for buttons and you have a dress for the farmerette that any city cousin would look upon with understandable envy.”