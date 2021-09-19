Time Machine: 50 years ago, longtime Eagle Theater owner sells his Broadway business

The Eagle Theater, shown on the far left in this 1940s photo of downtown Eagle, was operated by Lloyd Greve for decades. Fifty years ago this week, Greve sold his business. Sixty years ago this week, “Flaming Star” starring Elvis Presley was the featured movie at the theater.

Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society/courtesy photo

5 years ago

Week of Sept. 22, 2016

Dozens of chicken owners assembled at the Gypsum Town Council meeting, imploring town leaders to reconsider the community’s backyard poultry ban. Resident John Dooley noted that his birds caused fewer issues than dogs in his neighborhood. “I can assure you, no one will ever find chicken waste in their yard.”

Sebastian “Sebie” Witt of Eagle took the top prize in four of the five events he competed in at the U.S. Karate Alliance World Championships in Phoenix, Arizona. Witt competed in the 12- to 13-year old advanced division.

Eight candidates submitted letters of interest for the Eagle Town Board opening. Town board members narrowed the list to four finalists — Scott Turnipseed, Adam Palmer, Clark Gundlach and Josh Stowell.

10 years ago

Week of Sept. 22, 2011

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

Photographer Steve Taylor took top prize in the People’s Choice competition included as part of the Pink Colorado exhibit. Taylor received two American Airlines tickets as the winner.

The Colorado Army National Guard broke ground on a new state-of-the-art aviation facility at the Eagle County Regional Airport. The facility was planned as the new home for the High Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site.

The Colorado Department of Transportation began rebuilding the Glenwood Canyon bike path. High water from the Colorado River destroyed the path during May and June.

20 years ago

Week of Sept. 20, 2001

Local firefighters Dan McAllister and Dave Vroman signed up to help with recovery work in New York City at the World Trade Center site.

The air traffic shutdown following the 9/11 terrorist attack forced several locals to make alternative travel plans. Eagle County Assessor Jody Caruthers had to drive a rental car all the way home from a conference in Miami. County Attorney Tom Morehead had to rent a car to drive home from New Orleans.

Eagle Valley High School golfers Blake Scott and Josh Yandle narrowly missed the cut to compete at the state meet.

30 years ago

Week of Sept. 26, 1991

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners approved a contract to design an additional courtroom and office space at the Eagle County Justice Center. In 1989, county voters rejected a $1.2 million bond issue for a justice center addition, but local courts were dealing with a backlog of court cases and other problems resulting from tight quarters at the facility.

A preliminary study commissioned by the town of Eagle showed development of a golf course would be financially feasible.

First Lutheran Church in Gypsum celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony for its new parish hall.

Andy Johnson, 4, hooked a 15-inch brown trout while fishing with his grandfather — George Yost — along Brush Creek.

40 years ago

Week of Sept. 24, 1981

Voters in the town of Eagle approved a new 2% sales tax with 150 votes in favor and 91 opposed.

Members of the Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce adopted a resolution supporting the development of the proposed Adam’s Rib Recreation Area.

Luc Meyer, owner of The Left Bank and Vail Racquet Club Restaurant, announced plans to convert the former Offerson home into a restaurant. The home, located at the entrance to Beaver Creek, would eventually become Mirabelle — the first restaurant at the new resort community.

The Colorado State Banking Department approved an application submitted by Robert Young for a new bank in Eagle. The full-service facility was planned near the Interstate 70 interchange.

50 years ago

Week of Sept. 23, 1971

After three years without a physician at the Eagle Clinic, Dr. Mary Jo Jacobs joined the facility’s staff. Dr. Jacobs graduated from the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and she had 12 years of experience.

Lloyd Greve, longtime resident and businessman, sold his movie theater operations in Eagle and Minturn to the Mingle Corp.

The Enterprise published the architectural renderings of the new Eagle Valley and Dowd Junction elementary school buildings.

Specials at Stanley’s Cash Grocery included jonathan apples for 19 cents a pound and Banquet frozen pot pies — five for 89 cents.

60 years ago

Week of Sept. 21, 1961

The Eagle Valley High School Devils beat West Grand by a score of 44-32 in their first football win of the season.

One 15-year-old and two 14-year-old boys and one 14-year-old girl from Climax were arrested in Sterling as the suspects in a “wild spree involving the thefts of 24 cars.” Three of the stolen vehicles were from Eagle County.

“The summer season closed officially and befittingly Monday evening at a show of fall and winter fashions presented by the Eagle Dandylions club,” the Enterprise reported. Local girls Joetta Randall, Lisa Shelton, Linda Shelton, Rhonda Beasley, Sue Ellen Price, Connie Greve, Sue Greve, Dana Rule and Donna Williams were the show models.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Flaming Star” starring Elvis Presley.

70 years ago

Week of Sept. 20, 1951

“Eagle’s latest step in progress — 13 mercury vapor streetlights — are in service this week,” the Enterprise reported. Nine of the lights were placed along Broadway while the other four were located at the east and west entrances to town.

Five men from Red Cliff and Gilman were hospitalized after a knife fight. The newspaper said the knife wielders were still at large and witnesses said the attack by the unknown assailants was seemingly unjustified.

Locals were excited to learn that KOA radio would broadcast the action when the Colorado Buffaloes faced the Colorado State Aggies.

Allen’s Place in Eagle advertised it was the place for “cold beer, cigarettes, candy and cards.”

80 years ago

Week of Sept. 19, 1941

Eagle High School and Eagle County High School were set to meet for the first football game of the season. “Coach Henderson of Eagle has high hopes for his team this year,” the Enterprise reported. Henderson planned a backfield running and intermittent passing attack with Dutch Stein at quarterback and Bud Eaton at tailback.

Meanwhile, ECHS was preparing for its sixth annual homecoming celebration. A free barbecue was slated at noon with a parade and football game to follow. A community dance was slated for the evening.