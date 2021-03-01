Time Machine: 50 years ago, NBC program examines impact of ski industry on Eagle County

Reader Dave Naber contributed this photo from the early days of Vail.

Special to the Daily

5 years ago

Week of March 3, 2016

The expansion and remodel of the Eagle City Market was slated to begin May 1.

A skijoring event was held in downtown Minturn.

Nick and Cashus Lunn of Gypsum were the first players off the tee to launch the 2016 season at Gypsum Creek Golf Club.

10 years ago

Week of March 3, 2011

Eagle County School District hired two new principals. Greg Doan was chosen to lead Eagle Valley High School and Amy Vanwel was named principal at Berry Creek Middle School.

The renovation at Riverview Apartments in EagleVail was completed. The units had new carpet, kitchen cabinets and mold problems at the complex had been resolved.

The Gypsum Recreation Center announced its plan to host a daylong Spin-A-Thon to benefit the American Heart Association.

20 years ago

Week March 1, 2001

John Bourassa of the Diamond Star Ranch neighborhood voiced his concerns about the proposed Red Mountain Ranch commercial project located east of Eagle.

Gypsum officials pondered a new affordable housing development, located near the new elementary and middle schools under construction along Valley Road.

Despite strong play by Nate Rioux and Micah Berhardt, the EVHS Devils lost the district title to Gunnison.

30 years ago

Week of March 7, 1991

After collecting $10,000 in donations, the Eagle Valley Television Association announced it could keep its over-the-air signal operating for a few more months. Association president Mike Metcalf said the group needed to generate another $2,000 to $3,000 to address issues with is translator system, but for the present Denver channels 2, 4, 6, 7 and 9 were available for downvalley viewers.

Approximately 50 local residents, businesses and town officials gathered for an open house meeting with representatives from Eagle Ranch to discuss future plans for the land. Owner Jessica Catto said the preliminary concept for her property was to develop 600 acres of prime land into one-acre home sites.

The Eagle County commissioners approved a gravel pit and asphalt batch plant operation 1.5 miles east of Eagle. The operation was proposed by a group called Red Mountain Partners and was headed by Vail businessman Merv Lapin.

40 years ago

Week of March 4, 1981

Ernie Chavez, president of the Eagle County School Board, announced he would not seek reelection. Chavez was the postmaster in Vail and he had served on the school board for 10 years.

School board members Helen Fritch and David Mott submitted a letter to the editor rescinding the announcement they had both made the previous week. Fritch and Mott had both announced they would not seek reelection, but after learning that Chavez would not be running again, they wrote, “We are very concerned about the lack of experience that a large majority of the new board may have as the district selects a new superintendent and seeks a solution to the concerns of the teaching staff. Therefore, we have decided that we will run.”

Planning began for a new Eagle County criminal justice center. The building was planned to include both district and county courts and the county jail, and the consulting group said they wanted the center to be more of a “detention facility” rather and a “punitive center.”

EVHS players Jason Vaughn and Brad Stiles were named to the all conference basketball team. Scott Shearwood and Glenn Ehlert received honorable mention awards.

The Eagle Town Board hired Susan Sanfilippo as the new town manager.

50 years ago

Week of March 3, 1971

“Probably never before in the time that NBC has aired its ‘First Tuesday’ TV program was this show watched by so many valley people as it was last week,” the Enterprise reported. The show included a feature that detailed the impact of ski development on Eagle County. Some locals thought the segment showed a negative bias, but the Enterprise disagreed. “We feel that the young men doing the story and the show did a right good bit of factual reporting in telling it like it is.”

The New Jersey Zinc Co at Gilman laid off 15 workers. “This follows the cutback from three shifts to a two-shift operation,” declared a company spokesman. Among the 15 workers who were laid off, several had been with the company for close to 20 years. “Other workers are nervous, not knowing for sure what the future holds,” the Enterprise reported.

After the Eagle Lions and Dandylions joined forces to successfully host an old-fashioned box social and square dance, the clubs announced their plans to launch local square dance club.

60 years ago

Week of March 2, 1961

The Eagle Chamber of Commerce reported a successful membership dues drive. Annual dues were $10 and 50 people attended the chamber’s membership dinner.

The Eagle Valley Junior High School boys basketball team ended its regular season with an undefeated record.

The U.S. Forest Service announced that beginning in 1962, it would take local snow depth readings at McKenzie Gulch.

Eagle Valley Furniture announced some “real bargains” in used furniture including a red kitchen set for $45 and a sectional couch that included two fold out twin beds for $45.

70 years ago

Week of March 1, 1951

A depiction of Eagle County’s famed Mount of the Holy Cross was one of four Colorado scenes chosen for the official statehood stamps planned by the U.S. Postal Service.

A quartet of Minturn girls won first place in a series of amateur talent contests sponsored by the Minturn PTA. The girls — Fay and Edith Chadwick, Carol Ginther and Donna Mae Guy — sang folk songs, in costume, and were accompanied by Marguerite Knott.

The Crater Rebekah Lodge of Gypsum celebrated its 30th anniversary during a special evening program at the IOOF Hall in Gypsum. A crowd of 50 people attended the event.

The Diamond J Cafe and Lounge advertised “Lenten foods on our smorgasbord.”

80 years ago

Week of Mach 7, 1941

The Eagle County commissioners made special appointments for 1941. Hume S. White was appointed as county attorney and Alvin Rule was appointed road supervisor for Brush Creek.

The Eagle County grade school and high school basketball tournament was held in Eagle and the newspaper said “it was one of the most successful and satisfying affairs of any kind held in the history of local basketball.” Eagle County High School took the senior trophy by beating Minturn 34-19 in the championship game. Minturn won the junior title by a score of 21-14 over Eagle.