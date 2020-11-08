Time Machine: 50 years ago opening day lift tickets at Vail cost $7

Lionshead circa 1970, from Steve “Louie” Boyd’s book “The Understories.”

5 years ago

Week of Nov. 12, 2015

An Idaho-based company, Ridley’s Family Markets, purchased Bella Market in Gypsum. The sale was welcome news for residents, who had been dealing with empty shelves at the local supermarket for several months. Bella’s Market also owed the town of Gypsum several months of sales taxes.

Ryan and Trista Sutter, alums of “The Bachelorette,” donated $5,000 to Avon Elementary School — winnings from their latest foray into reality television. The couple earned the money by competing in a special edition of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?”

The Eagle Valley High School football team earned a berth in the state tournament with a 19-18 win over Grand Junction Central.

10 years ago

Week of Nov. 11. 2010

A company called Machine Gun Tours hosted a special event at the Gypsum Shooting Sports Park. Participants fired various automatic weapons in “a safe, controlled environment.”

Sales tax revenues in the town of Eagle dropped 7% during 2010. That decrease as on top of a 10% drop in 2009. The town board debated a very tight budget for 2011.

The Eagle Talons U-12 girls soccer team took first place in the Western Slope Soccer League.

20 years ago

Week of Nov. 9, 2000

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into a cattle mutilation case at a Gypsum Creek ranch.

Eagle County officials cut down a 30-foot tall blue spruce at Lislott Jacobson’s home on the Colorado River Road and the tree was on its way to Washington D.C. for the Millennium Christmas Tree Project.

Eagle County hired mediator Barbara Green to sit down with developer Fred Kummer and members of the Eagle Town Board to address the impasse surrounding the Adam’s Rib Project.

The EVHS volleyball team advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 1980. Fire crews and Union Pacific Railroad workers attempted to keep contaminants out of the Eagle River after two trains collided on the Trough Road. One engineer had missed a stop signal, which led to the collision.

30 years ago

Week of Nov. 15, 1990

An early-season avalanche stranded 22 hunters north of Avon. All of the hunters were rescued and none required medical attention.

Eagle County was looking for ways to cut $2 million from its 1991 budget. The new spending plan included money to finish and furnish the new Eagle County Building and to open a satellite office in the eastern part of the county. But in order to cut dollars from the budget, the commissioners were contemplating reductions in employee benefits.

Meanwhile, Sheriff A.J. Johnson proposed a budget for the coming year that added five new road deputies, two new detentions deputies and two new support staff positions. Johnson presented a study to justify his staffing proposal. The county commissioners agreed to add one new deputy in response to Johnson’s request.

40 years ago

Week of Nov. 13, 1980

Roger Lessman, mountain director for Beaver Creek, announced all construction was compete on the mountain and the resort was set to open on Dec. 15. Lessman said all the new ski area needed was a nice blanket of snow.

EVHS took fifth pace at the state AA volleyball tournament.

A consultant hired by Eagle County, along with 12 members of a Jail Advisory Committee, recommended the county build a criminal justice center, rather than just a new jail. The new center would replace aging facilities located in downtown Eagle.

50 years ago

Week of Nov. 12, 1970

Vail was slated to open early with a reduced daily ticket price of $7. The official snow depth was 24 inches.

Marguerite Knott retired her long-held job as Eagle County Public Health Nurse. Marge Gates was appointed to the position.

Joetta Randall and Lisa Shelton performed a skit inspired by the popular television show “Laugh-In” for the Eagle Dandylions Newcomers Tea.

Specials at the H.W. Lewis Store in Eagle included a half-gallon of ice cream for 72 cents, braunschweiger for 69 cents per pound and blankets for $6.98.

60 years ago

Week of Nov. 10, 1960

“In spite of the fact that Eagle County is Democratic in her voting, Vice President Nixon carried this county over Sen. Kennedy,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. The final tally was 989 votes for Nixon to 880 for Kennedy.

Other election winners included Brush Creek rancher Vincent Eichler, who won a county commissioner seat over John Clark. Incumbent commissioner H.A. Nottingham was re-elected.

New Jersey Zinc Company Mine supervisor William Jude contributed a front-page open letter to Gilman Minters after the United Steel Workers Union rejected a contract offer from the company. Miners had been on strike for several months at New Jersey Zinc operations nationwide. In his tersely worded letter, Jude stated “We know that it is about time the union leaders woke up to what they are doing to our employees, our community and the company’s ability to provide permanent jobs.”

Six Eagle County square-dancing couples — Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Mayne, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Whittaker, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Carter, Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Eichler, Mr. and Mrs. Darrel Bagley and Mr. and Mrs. George Chandler — attended a Sadie Hawkins dance in Glenwood.

70 years ago

Week of Nov. 9, 1950

D. Closs was elected Eagle County commissioner over R. Borah by a vote of 1,002 to 740.

Minturn’s scrappy six-man football team won the Western Slope championship over Nucla. The squad was slated to meet Alamosa for the state title game.

A cinderblock building under construction in Minturn was slated “to provide that town with the most modern of telephone exchanges.”

80 years ago

Week of Nov. 8, 1940

Under the headline “Reelected to a lifetime job,” the Enterprise reported that Franklin D. Roosevelt was the country’s first three-term elected president. In Colorado, Ralph Carr was elected governor. Full Eagle County results were not yet available because Minturn precinct ballots were not delivered to Eagle until Thursday.

Several local business ran Armistice Day ads. “The horror of conflict abroad serves to heighten the splendor of American peace,” declared the First National Bank of Eagle County.