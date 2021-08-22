Time Machine: 50 years ago, state highway department publishes plan for I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

This 1994 photo shows construction at the Hanging Lake rest area in Glenwood Canyon. Fifty years ago this week, the Colorado Department of Highways published the draft environmental statement for proposed construction of Interstate 70 through the canyon.

Photo courtesy Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society

5 years ago

Week of Aug. 25, 2016

Eagle’s sales tax revenues jumped 13% over 2015 collections. “What a wonderful uptick. It means we are not quite as constrained as we have been,” said Eagle Mayor Ann McKibbin.

The developer who planned an apartment complex at the Ping property — located at Capitol Street and U.S. Highway 6 in Eagle — said his project was proceeding, but he needed more time. The developer said his financial backers wanted to wait until the Eby Creek Road improvements were completed before proceeding.

A competitor who was injured in the Crawlin’ to a Cure rock climber event in Eagle was recovering at Denver Health Medical Center. An experienced driver, Travis Gwinn suffered four compression fractures in his back when he rolled his vehicle.

10 years ago

Week of Aug. 25, 2011

Eagle Valley Middle School alum Katie Jarnot returned to the school as the Pirates new principal.

Eagle Valley High School also welcomed a new principal — Greg Doan. Dave Russell was the new principal at Gypsum Creek Middle School.

The inaugural USA Pro Cycling Challenge was coming to Eagle County and the list of competitors included the top three finishers from the 2011 Tour de France.

20 years ago

Week of Aug. 23, 2001

Merv Lapin, developer of the proposed Red Mountain Ranch big box project in east Eagle, said potential retailers at the site included Target, Foley’s Mervyns and Kohls.

The Gypsum Town Council considered the Saddle Ridge Golf Club, proposed at a site just south of the Eagle County Airport. The project included 100 timeshare units and a hotel along with the 18-hole golf course.

Three new schools were slated to open in time for the 2001-02 school year. Steve Smith was the principal at Gypsum Creek Middle School, Annette Ontiveros was principal at Red Hill Elementary and Chris Mayhew was principal at Brush Creek Elementary.

30 years ago

Week of Aug. 29, 1991

Colorado Gov. Roy Romer headlined the dedication ceremony for the new Eagle County Building in downtown Eagle. Romer said the spacious new county government building would “help youth understand who they are and what their community stands for.” The youngest person at the ceremony was 2-day-old Melanie Lindahl, daughter of county attorney Kevin Lindahl.

In the wake of a civil rights lawsuit, Eagle County Sheriff A.J. Johnson defended the practice of profile traffic stops. A Denver civil rights attorney argued the profiling process was a form of racism.

Art Hutchison, a 27-year-year veteran with the Denver Police Department, took over as Eagle Police Chief. Former chief Dan Kneale was hired as the police chief in Warrenton, Oregon.

Claudia Hermosillo, 11, of Gypsum was named First Princess at the Colorado Favorite Preteen pageant.

40 years ago

Week of Aug. 27, 1981

The Colorado Supreme Court granted a change of venue in the Denver versus Eagle County water litigation. The order meant the case would be tried in Eagle County District Court. The Denver Water Board challenged Eagle County’s jurisdiction to impose regulations on transmountain water diversion projects.

“Of course you’ve seen those strange, oversize dishes at the fair or in somebody’s yard. They convey satellite signals onto an ordinary television set. But did you know that those dishes are capable of transmitting 80 stations?” the Enterprise reported.

Eagle Valley High School junior Blake Faulkner was named starting quarterback for the Devils. Faulkner had held the job since his freshman year.

Susan Scott, Eagle Valley High’s girls volleyball coach, was prepping for her second year the helm for the Lady Devils. During the 1980-81 season, she took the team to the state tournament and a fifth-place finish.

50 years ago

Week of Aug. 26, 1971

The Colorado Department of Highways published the draft environmental statement regarding construction of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. A hearing about the proposed route was planned in Glenwood Springs in late November.

New staff members at Eagle Valley High School included English teacher Paul Steinfort and science teacher Robert Zimmerman.

A nationwide survey of business activity showed Eagle County operations ended 1970 with sales totaling more than $13.4 million. That compared to the prior year’s total of $12.8 million.

60 years ago

Week of Aug. 24, 1961

In response to the Eagle Valley Television Corporation’s latest plea to local residents to pay their voluntary dues, the Eagle Valley Enterprise agreed to publish an honor roll featuring the names of people who had stepped up with money. If the EVTC failed to come up with $4,000 by Oct. 31, downvalley residents were facing a winter without television service.

The Eagle Town Board considered adding fluoride to the municipal water supply in light of a Colorado Department of Health showing it could reduce tooth decay by as much as two-thirds. The cost was minimal — only 5 to 14 cents per person per year.

A delegation of Eagle County Republicans planned to attend a Richard Nixon rally planned at the University of Denver.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was Walt Disney’s “101 Dalmatians.”

70 years ago

Week of Aug. 23, 1951

A 12-year-old Minturn girl contracted polio — the first reported case in Eagle County for 1951.

“Colorado’s uphill battle for Congressional funds to fight the spruce beetle resulted in an unexpected victory last Friday,” the Enterprise reported. The House of Representatives approved a $1 million allocation in a 222 to 138 vote.

Fifth Judicial District Attorney Charles Casey announced plans to crack down on illegal gambling in the three-county area.

Ray Acuff and the entire case of the Hillbilly Jamboree Radio Show of Nashville, Tennessee were slated to perform at the Gypsum Legion Hall. Both round and square dancing was planned at the event.

80 years ago

Week of Aug. 21, 1941

Dan Rule of Brush Creek showed the Grand Champion Junior Heifer at the second annual Eagle County Fair. Mac Macdonnel won the catch-it calf contest and the horse race. The Brush Creek 4-H Club won the square dance competition.

In national news, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill held secret meetings at sea. “For five days no direct word as to the president’s whereabouts was available to the U.S. public.”