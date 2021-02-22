Time Machine: 50 years ago, the Fabulous Flippers played Casino Vail

This photo from the Buster Beck collection, dated around 1900, shows Red Cliff when it was a booming mining town and the Eagle County seat.

Photo courtesy Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society.

5 years ago

Week of Feb. 25, 2016

The Youth Foundation, a nonprofit that had served Eagle County for nearly 20 years, rebranded itself as YouthPower365.

Eagle Valley High School students assisted Colorado Parks and Wildlife to collect data about wildlife use of local trails.

Two big events were planned at the Eagle River Center — the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Big Game Banquet and the Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed.

10 years ago

Week of Feb. 24, 2011

In a split vote the Eagle Town Board banned medial marijuana dispensaries and gave the town’s sole existing operation, Sweet Leaf Pioneer, until Nov. 1 to close its doors. Business owner Dave Manzanares said he would take the issue to the voters.

High wins blew down a large pine tree at the Grand Avenue Grill and owner Chris Ryan was advised to also remove a second old pine from the front of her Eagle eatery.

The Eagle County Soil Conservation District named Mike and Anne Luark as conservationists of the year, in recognition of their environmental ranching practices

20 years ago

Week Feb. 22, 2001

The Eagle County Airport reached a milestone — the facility’s 2 millionth customer flew in on a commercial flight from Dallas.

Eagle Valley High School graduate Blake Faulkner was named president of the Rapid City, South Dakota campus of National American University.

EVHS Nordic skiers Audrey Powell and Chris Gamble qualified for the state competition. In wrestling, Donny Jacox was the only EVHS competitor to medal at the state tournament.

EVHS graduate Pat Day, one of the most winning jockeys of all time, was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

30 years ago

Week of Feb. 28, 1991

Vandals were suspected in the fire that claimed a historic cabin on East Brush Creek. The Vassar Cabin was located at the top of the East Brush Creek switchback and near the base of the Old Fulford Trail.

Castle Peak Veterinary Service announced plans to move from its offices at Grand Avenue and Third Street to a new facility located east of the Eagle Post Office. Dr. Julie Hunter and Dr. Denny Simonton, along with architect Stephen Richards, presented the plans for the new building at the Eagle Town Board meeting.

EVHS head basketball coach Dave Scott was named league coach of the year. Five EVHS varsity players earned all league honors — Dano Lister, Jeremy Davis, Jason Yantzer, Dale Young and Steve Rau. Additionally, four EVHS wrestlers made the all league team — Jessie Moya, Travis Hobbs, Shawn Morrison and Pat Freeland.

40 years ago

Week of Feb. 26, 1981

High Country Broadcasting filed an application for an FM radio station in Eagle.

None of the four incumbent members of the Eagle County School District Board of Education — Helen Fritch of Vail, Robert Mayne of Gypsum, Sylvia Blout of Vail and David Mott of Wolcott — planned to seek re-election in the spring.

Fireworks flew during a panel discussion between representative for the school district administration and representatives of the Eagle County Education Association. The Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted the event and it was described as “a session of attack/counter attack.”

The EVHS boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker in the final seconds at Glenwood. The Demons beat the Devils 47-46 in the team’s last game of the season.

50 years ago

Week of Feb. 25, 1971

A crew from NBC was traveling around the valley to film a report about the skiing industry and its impact on Colorado. Jim and Bill Stephens and Burt George were interviewed for the program.

Fred Green and Associates presented a development plan for 700 acres in the Lake Creek area.

The Crater Rebekah Lodge celebrated its 50th anniversary. Mary Ann McIlveen, who was the granddaughter of founding member Edith Davenport, was the lodge Nobel Grand.

Casino Vail announced the Fabulous Flippers would perform in concert during March.

The Eagle County Farm Bureau hosted a meeting titled “What is county planning?” to introduce the county’s new planning process and regulations to local residents.

60 years ago

Week of Feb. 23, 1961

The Colorado State Chamber of Commerce was rallying support to oppose a minimum wage increase. The proposal under discussion would raise the minimum wage from $1 an hour to $1.25 an hour.

Neil W. Black of Eagle purchased a Charolais bull that was netting considerable attention from downvalley ranchers.

The public notice expense report from the town of Eagle showed Fred Colby earned $277 per month as town marshal and Pauline Rochford earned $30 per month as town clerk.

At Stanley’s Cash store, shoppers could pick up five cans of tuna or eight cans of kidney beans for just 99 cents.

70 years ago

Week of Feb. 22, 1951

Staff Sgt. Fred Collett returned home to Wolcott after seven months of service in Korea.

The Edwards Home Demonstration Club announced it would sponsor the local Red Cross Drive for 1951. The county’s Red Cross fundraising quota was $1,152.

The Red Cliff Bulldogs trounced the Eagle High School Eagles in basketball by a final score of 54-30

80 years ago

Week of Feb. 28, 1941

The Enterprise reported that the dedication ceremony for the bronze memorial plaque commemorating Eagle County men who died in World War I was “a service that won’t be forgotten in the community for many a long day.” The Eagle Theater was filled to overflowing for the event. The high school bands from Red Cliff and Gypsum performed and Emory L. O’Connell, the past commander for the Colorado Department of the American Legion, delivered the dedication address.

With the sponsorship of the Eagle Lions Club, Boy Scout troops were established in Eagle and Gypsum.

Colorado Selective Service announced plans to speed up the state’s military draft. With a call to induct 1,125 more men statewide in March, Eagle County was obligated to supply between 13 and 21 more men to meet its draft quota.