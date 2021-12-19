Time Machine: 60 years ago, ‘a Christmas white enough to stop Bing Crosby’s dreams’

Christmas Eve in the town of Gilman is shown in this undated photo.

Eagle Valley Library District and the Eagle County Historical Society

5 years ago

Week of Dec. 22, 2016

The Gypsum Town Council rejected an annexation petition for a 163-acre property located in the Dotsero area. In conjunction with the annexation request, the property owner requested a permit to operate a gravel mine at the site, a proposal that drew spirited opposition from county residents.

The town of Eagle hired Zehren and Associates of Avon and Alpine Engineering of Edwards to design the new Eagle River Park property.

Tesla announced plans to open a showroom in Vail.

10 years ago

Week of Dec. 22, 2011

With collections of its new $2 per room, per night hotel bed tax slated to start Jan. 1, the town of Eagle discussed forming a marketing committee and hiring an events coordinator.

Randal and Linda Marner’s home at Eagle River Estates won first place honors in the Gypsum Holiday Lighting Contest.

A graduating class of 120 kids participated in a cotillion program held in Eagle. The Grisham family of Texas stepped forward to fund the program.

20 years ago

Week of Dec. 31, 2001

Downvalley residents continued to voice concerns about the possible loss of Eagle’s Colorado Mountain College branch. A new CMC building was under construction in Edwards.

Local volunteers put together and delivered 151 food boxes for needy area families.

Enterprise readers, responding to a newspaper survey, expressed support for a big box store but said they wanted it to be located in Gypsum.

30 years ago

Week of Dec. 26, 1991

With population information gleaned from the 1990 Census, Eagle County’s commissioner district boundaries were redrawn. The biggest change was in District 2, which was reconfigured to run from Avon to Eagle. Under the previous configuration Eagle was part of District 3.

The town of Gypsum began cracking down on residents who violated the community’s livestock regulations.

Zella Lindersmith of Eagle was the lucky winner of the Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce turkey giveaway. She entered the contest at Beasley’s Food Town.

The Eagle Valley High School wrestling team won the Glenwood Springs Invitational with all 13 members placing and five winning their respective weight classes.

40 years ago

Week of Dec. 24, 1981

Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Johnnette Phillips reminded all area retailers that beginning Jan. 1, the new 1% county sales tax would go into effect.

Eagle County and six other counties with a ski industry base were set to comprise a Colorado Senate district beginning with the 1984 election. The proposed Senate District 13 included Eagle, Pitkin, Summit, Clear Creek and Gilpin counties and the mountain regions of Jefferson and Boulder counties.

The Eagle Valley High School wrestling team chalked up a 50-5 win over the Basalt Longhorns.

50 years ago

Week of Dec. 23, 1971

The foreign language department at Battle Mountain High School received a cassette player/recorder in remembrance of former teacher Janice Ruder, who was killed in a car accident during the summer of 1970. The Minturn Bridge Club made the donation.

There were 65 local kids enrolled in the Buddy Werner Ski program.

Dick Sixkiller of Eagle received a Safe Driver Award from the Colorado State Patrol.

The Edwards community announced plans for a New Year’s Eve dance. Admission was $2.50

60 years ago

Week of Dec. 21, 1961

The Eagle Lions Club Santa Claus Party was planned Dec. 23. Santa’s plane was set to arrive at the county airport at 11 a.m. and a free movie matinee was planned at the Eagle Theater. The event organizers promised “candy and gifts for all county kids.”

The Eagle High School Alumnae planned a traditional New Year’s Eve dance at the Eagle gym featuring music by the Jacopic Orchestra.

Severe winter weather prompted Enterprise editor Marilla McCain to write “There will be a Christmas white enough to stop Bing Crosby’s dreams.”

70 years ago

Week of Dec. 20, 1951

A change was planned for Eagle’s Santa Claus visit. “In year’s past the local home demonstration club, in cooperation with the chamber of commerce, has made possible a visit from Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, bringing candy to each home in Eagle,” the newspaper noted. The two organizations still planned a party, but announced that Santa would arrive by airplane at the county airport and would bring gifts and candy for local kids.

Eagle residents were reminded to register their homes for the community’s holiday lighting contest.

Eagle County residents learned the Infantile Paralysis Committee owed $3,000 for treatment of local patients during 1951. “This year, funding needs demand that it must be a March of Dollars rather than a March of Dimes,” the Enterprise reported.

80 years ago

Week of Dec. 19, 1941

A. B. Koonce, chairman of the Eagle County Chapter of the American Red Cross, wrote “With the declaration of all-out war have come more duties and more responsibilities … a new quota for the Eagle County chapter has been set in the amount of $900. This is for direct war relief.”

C.L. Mayer was elected president of the Eagle County Cattle Growers Association. Vice president was Ray Chatfield and secretary-treasurer was D.E. Johnson.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Hold that Ghost” starring Bud Abbott and Lou Costello.