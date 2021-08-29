Time Machine: 60 years ago, advance construction crews from Vail Corp. of Denver arrive

This 1960s era photo shows The Lodge, one of the first hotels in Vail. The lodge opened in November of 1962.

Photo courtesy of Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society

5 years ago

Week of Sept. 1, 2016

A new business — Color Coffee — opened in Eagle Ranch Village. The business website declared, “Color Coffee Rosters stands for the best in craft coffee producing and retailing.”

Eagle Town Board member Doug Seabury resigned in anticipation of selling his Eagle home for a move upvalley.

A local couple appealed to local hikers to be on the lookout for their lost llama. “Cinnamon was scared by a bear and escaped from the base area of the Arrowhead Ski Area three weeks ago,” read the couple’s plea.

10 years ago

Week of Sept. 1, 2011

Representatives from the town of Eagle expressed concerns about a commercial/residential development proposed at Wolcott.

Buck Brannaman, popularly known as the Horse Whisperer, was headed to Eagle for a special clinic.

A group of local car enthusiasts promoted a new event — the Wings and Wheels Show — at the Eagle County Regional Airport and Vail Village.

Ten Eagle county businesses received citation for selling alcohol to underage parties as part of a compliance check conducted by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Avon Police Department.

20 years ago

Week of Sept. 1, 2001

Eagle County Sheriff’s deputy James van Beek returned from a stint as a law enforcement trainer in Kosovo.

The Gypsum Town Council delayed a plan to widen Cooley Mesa Road. The board wanted to make sure the project would accommodate an anticipated new Interstate 70 interchange planned for the Eagle County Regional Airport.

Developer John Bourassa presented plans for the Diamond Star Ranch. The project, located east of Eagle, featured 35-acre parcels.

John Brendza was the new assistant superintendent for Eagle County School District.

30 years ago

Week of Sept. 5, 1991

Gravel pits populated the Dotsero area as companies mined the resource for Glenwood Canyon construction. But the long-term plan for the properties was to reclaim the pits as groundwater lakes for private recreation use.

Ten-year-old Aaron Gregg discovered a cache of tiny, colored glass beads while playing in the Eby Creek Mesa area. Local archaeologist Mike Metcalf estimated the beads could be more than 100 years old.

40 years ago

Week of Sept. 3, 1981

A sawdust fire on a 4-acre site near Gypsum was proving to be difficult to battle. The fire originally ignited in early August, and fire crews from Eagle and Gypsum thought it had been extinguished, but it flared up again when high winds hit the area. The sawdust was dumped at the fire site several years previously and extended down 10 to 15 feet.

Eagle resident Pete Brandes returned from a three-week climbing expedition in Peru that included an ascent of a 20,000-foot peak in the Andes.

Mary Elliott of Bond took home more than $242 worth of food from her three-minute shopping spree at Beasley’s Super Foods. The spree was sponsored by the Eagle Valley Enterprise.

50 years ago

Week of Sept. 2, 1971

Good news abounded at the Vail Associates annual meeting. The company reported a 51% increase in group and convention sales, a 70% increase in golf and tennis revenue and a 30% increase in overall resort sales volume.

The Denver and Rio Grande Railroad reported the robbery of 50 pounds of dynamite and 125 blasting caps from the company stores in Bond.

Four Eagle County 4-Hers — Kathy Chandler and Anna Marie Hoza of Eagle, Doug Gates of Burns and Sheila Warren of Red Cliff — attended the Colorado State Fair.

60 years ago

Week of Aug. 31, 1961

“According to information received here this week, an advance corps of construction workers are moving into Minturn to begin initial work on what appears to be a large recreational development in this area,” the Enterprise reported. “Complete information on the commercial venture is not available here, but reports are that the Vail Corporation of Denver has plans for a large lodge and ski run development.”

Psychiatrists at the Colorado State Hospital ruled that Delmar Spooner, the 25-year-old man charged with the murder of two area law enforcement officers, was legally insane.

Eagle County Commissioner H.A. Nottingham announced the Federal Aviation Administration planned to transfer ownership of the airfield near Gypsum over to the county.

70 years ago

Week of Aug. 30, 1951

Buddy Calhoun, the 5-year-old Edwards boy, was the second case of polio reported in Eagle County for the summer of 1951. Buddy was spending the summer with the Terry family in Edwards when he became ill.

A fire in Wagon Wheel Gulch at the head of Sheep Canyon at Sweetwater burned more than 100 acres of oats in the area.

Jo Ann Whittaker took grand champion clothing honors at the Eagle County Fair.

Boynton Auto Parts Store in Eagle advertised: “We will pay cash for any kind of guns — old or new, large or small.”

80 years ago

Week of Aug. 29, 1941

For the second time in six weeks, the Phillips 66 store in Eagle was robbed. When the thieves found only a small amount of change in the cash register, they stole the register itself.

Danny Rule, the 14-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Rule of Brush Creek, won overall grand champion honors at the Colorado State Fair with his pure-bred Hereford heifer. The Enterprise called his win “an accomplishment to make any breeder’s heart glimmer with pride.”

The Edwards 4-H Club planned a dance with music by the Hill Billy Orchestra. Admission was $1 per couple. Supper was offered for an additional 25 cents.