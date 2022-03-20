Time Machine: 60 years ago, Colorado Game and Fish purchases property that becomes Sylvan Lake State Park

The Colorado Game and Fish Department submitted the successful bid for the Otto Zurcher property on West Brush Creek in March 1962. The state offered to pay “slightly more than $41,000” for the property, which included what is now Sylvan Lake and the surrounding camping areas.

John Stroud

5 years ago

Week of March 23, 2017

The Eagle County Regional Airport received $9.6 million in grant funding, the final installment in a $30 million award from federal and state sources.

The Trump plane was parked at the county airport as a large contingent of Trump family members vacationed in Aspen.

Four fighters from Mean Street Boxing in Eagle were headed to the state Golden Gloves tournament in Denver. The operation opened in August of 2016 at the old Eagle Community House on Second Street.

10 years ago

Week of March 23, 2012

High winds toppled three large pine trees located near the Brush Creek Pavilion at Eagle Ranch. The felled trees blocked the southbound lanes of Capitol Street. Jim Pringle of the National Weather Service Grand Junction office said wind gusts of 59 miles per hour were reported at the county airport.

The popular 9Health Fair, presented by the Eagle Lions Club, changed locations. The fair moved from its former site at Eagle Valley Middle School in Eagle to Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum.

Eagle County officials anxiously awaited news from Great Outdoors Colorado about spring grant awards. The county applied for $4.5 million to provide public easements along the Colorado River.

20 years ago

Week of March 21, 2002

Gypsum installed its first-ever traffic light at the corner of U.S. Highway 6 and Oak Ridge Drive.

The Eagle Valley High School Devils placed sixth at the state boys basketball tournament after losing to Weld Central.

Eagle Valley High School students Billy Rodriguez and Sean Wood were training for the Snowboard Nationals in California.

30 years ago

Week of March 26, 1992

The Eagle County Airport’s first international commercial flight, which originated from Mexico City, touched down at the facility.

Two-term Eagle County Commissioner Dick Gustafson announced he would challenge Democrat Ben Nighthorse Campbell for the 3rd Congressional District seat in Congress.

A 12-mile stretch of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was slated to open to four lanes of traffic by October of 1992.

40 years ago

Week of March 25, 1982

Eagle Valley High School announced it was cutting its baseball program. The decision came after the high school dropped down from AA to A classification and there were only two other league schools — Parachute and DeBeque — with baseball programs.

The Eagle Post Office received an odd request. A man in Poland asked for an Eagle Police Department patch to add to his collection. “We feel any correspondence with communist governments should go through the U.S. State Department, and not through the Eagle Police Department,” said Chief John Leake.

Steve Berta was hired as the new editor for the Eagle Valley Enterprise.

50 years ago

Week of March 23, 1972

After several delays, construction finally began on the new Eagle elementary school. “It is located on a high area directly east of Eagle, with a commanding view of the surrounding valley,” the Enterprise reported. The 21-acre site was purchased from Kaibab Industries for $40,000.

The Colorado Selective Service System announced it was combining the three offices located in Eagle, Meeker and Aspen into a single operation based in Glenwood Springs. At age 18, all young men were instructed to contact Russell Hubble at the Glenwood U.S. Post Office to register for the draft.

The Climax Molybdenum Company announced it was cutting back its workforce. There were 1,780 mine workers employed at the site.

Eagle Valley High School staged the play “So This Is Paris.” Cast members included Kathy Chandler, Anna Marie Colby, Patty Baxter, Ann Knoonce, John Gamble and Barbie Black.

60 years ago

Week of March 22, 1962

The Colorado Game and Fish Department submitted the successful bid for the Otto Zurcher property on West Brush Creek. The state offered to pay “slightly more than $41,000” for the property, which included what is now Sylvan Lake and the surrounding camping areas.

Walter Woodward, described as “the local Conservation officer,” reported the total area deer harvest during the 1961 fall season reached 8,059 animals. That included 2,717 deer taken from the Brush Creek area and 2,060 animals from the Sweetwater area. He added that the total local elk harvest was 363 animals.

Two dogs died under suspicious circumstances, leaving some Eagle residents wondering if there was a dog poisoner at work in the community.

70 years ago

Week of March 20, 1952

“Vehicle registration cards must be carried in your vehicle at all times,” warned Colorado State Trooper Jim Seabry. He noted that road blocks would be set up in the near future to check registrations.

The annual all school carnival in Eagle planned “numerous new attractions to this year to make it more fun for the public, including the selection of a Carnival Queen,” the Enterprise reported. Bingo was traditionally the most popular activity at the event.

Two new books arrived at the Eagle Library — “My Cousin Rachel” and “Lives of Famous Composers.”

Three new inches of snow fell in Eagle to mark the first day of spring. The community ski tow was still in operation. “Conditions of the road the course may be learned each Sunday by inquiring at the Eagle Pharmacy,” the newspaper advised.

80 years ago

Week of March 19, 1942

Local officials were told to prepare for an Army training camp of 30,000 soldiers and 15,000 civilians at Pando.

Sixteen Eagle County men were drafted into military service. The U.S. Army also announced it was getting ready to open its officer training program to married men.

Eagle County High School took first place, besting Red Cliff, in the Eagle County basketball tournament.

A dance was planned in Avon — offering music by the Melody Rangers and supper served in the hall for the price of 25 cents.