Time Machine: 60 years ago, Eagle ice rink was ready to go, but the weather was too warm

Skaters gather at the Eagle Ice Rink. While the rink is located in roughly the same area in the present day, the landscape surrounding it has changed substantially. However, the original Eagle County Courthouse can be seen in the background. Courtesy photo from Eagle Valley Library District and the Eagle County Historical Society.



5 years ago

Week of Dec. 8, 2016

Four people were in custody after they allegedly damaged more than 30 vehicles in a BB shooting spree. Damages were reported from Avon to Gypsum.

CBRE Hotels brokered a record $121 million deal for Vail’s Four Seasons property. The buyers were a New York firm with a partner organization from Asia.

The Gypsum Recreation Center marked its 10th anniversary.

10 years ago

Week of Dec. 8, 2011

The Eagle Ranch Metropolitan District increased its mill levy from 28.7 mills to 38 mills. The reason for the 33% change was a significant decrease in assessed valuation for the Eagle development.

State and local authorities, including Colorado Attorney General John Suthers, planned a panel discussion in Eagle about the impact of medical marijuana on youth.

Rachel Oys was named Eagle County assistant manger.

20 years ago

Week of Dec. 6, 2001

Colorado Mountain College’s plan to shut down its Eagle campus drew protests from local citizens and from the Eagle Town Board.

Vandals did $5,000 worth of damage to parked school buses at Eagle Valley High School.

The Bureau of Land Management and the developers of Eagle Ranch completed land exchange negotiations for property located along Third Gulch and Hernage Creek.

Nike Frenze and the Eagle Fire Department organized a Christmas toy drive.

30 years ago

Week of Dec. 12, 1991

With commercial flights scheduled to begin in less than one week, Eagle County was still negotiating with the Becerra family to purchase their home. The house was located only 700 feet from the end of the county airport’s main runway.

Laurene Knupp was the surprise honoree for the Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Celebrity Citizen Extravaganza held at the Marriott’s Mark Resort in Vail. But Knupp nearly missed the party because of a bad cold and an ear infection that had landed her in the hospital earlier in the week. She decided against attending the event until a group of Eagle residents managed to change her mind.

The Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District approved a number of new projects, including a shuffleboard, for the Golden Eagle Senior Center and $800 worth of sports equipment for Gypsum Elementary School.

40 years ago

Week of Dec. 10, 1981

Representatives from the firm tasked with completing the Gypsum town audit made a big mistake. Neither one of the of the auditors remembered to bring the document to the meeting where it was slated for review and approval.

Wayne Higgins of the Eagle Lions Club was in the bucket of the Eagle Telecommunications Inc. cherry picker to string the holiday lights across Broadway. The club members had been in charge of decorating downtown Eagle since 1954.

Two Eagle County newspapers ceased publication. The News, run by publisher Cal Thomas, filed for bankruptcy. The Eye, operated by former Eagle Valley Enterprise editor Jake Gaffigan, announced it was undergoing “financial restructuring.”

50 years ago

Week of Dec. 9, 1971

For the first time ever, Eagle County announced it would furnish vehicles for its law officers. The county planned to station the vehicles in Eagle, Minturn and Basalt.

County Sheriff Jim Seabry announced he was accepting applications for deputy positions. The starting salary was $475 per month. The Enterprise reported that once the president’s wage freeze was lifted, the beginning salary would go to $500 per month.

A Grand Junction firm won the $2 million bid to build new elementary schools in Eagle and at Dowd Junction.

60 years ago

Week of Dec. 7, 1961

Don Price, Eagle District Ranger for the White River National Forest, reported that more than 3,000 Christmas trees had been harvested locally and shipped throughout the state and to Utah and Kansas. Boy Scouts from Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kansas hired a truck and shipped 800 trees back to the base as a troop fundraiser.

By a vote of 19 to 37, Gypsum areas residents vetoed the formation of a Parent Teacher Association. The meeting participants noted there were 66 people in attendance — including 26 teachers, 34 community members and two county commissioners — but no school board members were present.

Eagle County organized an effort to consolidate local city defense activities. Lt. Frank Tomsic of the Colorado State Patrol addressed the meeting, saying that the county would be relatively safe from fallout radiation in the event of a nuclear attack.

70 years ago

Week of Dec. 6, 1951

The Eagle ski hill rope tow was set to open for the season. “There will be an operator at the tow every Sunday and the ski shack will be open, where drinks and sandwiches will be available,” the Enterprise reported. The daily charge at the tow was 50 cents for adults and 25 cents for children.

Additionally, work was completed at the Eagle skating pond and downvalley residents were waiting for temperatures to dip low enough to flood and freeze the rink.

Edmond Bobson of Gypsum took Grand Champion honors for his Russet Burbank potatoes at the Mesa College Seed Show in Grand Junction.

The Eagle Masonic Lodge submitted the top bid to purchase a county parcel located in Eagle. The Masons announced plans to build a lodge hall on the site.

80 years ago

Week of Dec. 5, 1941

Fulford Cave, located southeast of Eagle, had attracted the attention of one of country’s top cave explorers. Seward Cramer of Chicago announced his plan to thoroughly explore the site. “This cave, according to persons living in the district, is of gigantic proportions,” Cramer stated.

The Eagle Garden Club announced it would again sponsor a Christmas lighting contest. “Last year, nearly every home in Eagle was decorated for the Christmas holiday season,” the Enterprise noted.