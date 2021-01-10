Time Machine: 60 years ago, locals had to adjust to color photos on driver’s licenses

A train makes its way through the Pando area near Camp Hale.

Photo courtesy Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society

5 years ago

Week of Jan. 14, 2016

The Eagle Town Board launched the search for a new town manager, despite concerns voiced by some residents that the Jan. 22 deadline for applications was too short and the plan to fill the position prior to the April election was ill-advised.

Former Eagle Valley High School teachers and coaches John Rammuno and Randy Rohweder were the honorees for the annual Fire and Ice Gala.

A study by ConsumerAffairs.com found that Eagle was the second-safest, burglary proof town in Colorado.

10 years ago

Week of Jan. 13, 2011

EVHS principal Mark Strakbein announced his plan to retire at the end of the 2010-11 school year. Strakbein had served at EVHS for eight years and began his career with the local school district in 1994 as a physical education teacher and coach at Battle Mountain High School. He went on to serve as principal at BMHS for four years and then established Red Canyon High School and worked as the alternative school’s principal for four years.

The town of Gypsum was preparing various activities for its yearlong centennial celebration

The Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, the Gypsum Fire District and the Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department received a $136,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for new 800 MHZ portable and mobile radios.

20 years ago

Week of Jan. 11, 2001

Members of the Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission weren’t thrilled with the design for the new Eagle Town Hall. Commission member Bill Scheirkolk said the proposed architectural design resembled a prison.

Two Gypsum middle school students — Kylan Kottenstette and Mason Ewing — were chosen for a European trip though the Sports Ambassadors People to People program.

Fake $100 bills were being passed at businesses throughout the valley.

A plan to develop 201 units at the 50-acre Bluffs property in Eagle was presented to the town of Eagle. Kummer Development Company was the project developer.

The town of Gypsum allocated $125,000 to spruce up its Interstate 70 interchange area.

30 years ago

Week of Jan. 17, 1991

D-Day — as in disconnect day — was fast approaching for the valley’s over-the-air television signal. The Eagle Valley Television Corp. needed to raise $15,000 by Feb. 15 to keep its translator television system up and running.

Sleepy Cat Lodge, one of the White River National Forest’s been known snowmobiler haunts, was destroyed by a fire after a propane stove exploded.

US West Cellular announced expansion of its coverage in Colorado to include the Vail, Avon, Breckenridge and Dillon areas.

The orange crop freeze in California caught up to consumers in the Eagle Valley. Clark Wood, produce manager for Associated Foods stores including Beasley’s Food Town in Eagle, said stores nationwide wouldn’t have California navel oranges on their shelves for about a year.

40 years ago

Week of Jan. 15, 1981

Several area residents questioned the integrity of an Eagle County School District improvement survey. The 58-question survey did not address school administration, an area that had come under sharp criticism from district parents.

Eagle County commissioners Danny Williams and Keith Troxel took oaths of office for their respective second terms.

A public meeting was held to discuss the feasibility of the proposed Adam’s Rib ski resort. The meeting focused on economic issues facing the development.

50 years ago

Week of Jan. 15, 1971

The Eaton Ranch along Brush Creek was sold to a firm from Texas. The Enterprise also reported that “it is common knowledge that other ranch properties on Brush Creek have been involved in negotiations for sale. A persistent rumor is that there are plans for a ski development on Brush Creek in the Mount Adam and Mount Eve area.”

Bids were solicited for the extension of Interstate 70 for a 7.5-mile segment heading west from Eagle.

A power outage on Castle Peak left local residents without television service. Don Wilson, who was in charge of equipment, told the newspaper he had been unable to reach the site because of high winds and 20-foot snow drifts.

60 years ago

Week of Jan. 12, 1961

John Clark of Eagle was named as the new Eagle County Undersheriff.

Vincent Eichler, a Brush Creek rancher, took his oath of office as the new Eagle County commissioner. He defeated John Clark in the November election to become the first Republican on the board in a number of years.

Mr. and Mrs. Bob Tresize of Eagle announced the engagement of their daughter, Mary Jo, to Claude L. Gerard of Gypsum.

The Around Town column offered the following warning: “Time was when a girl could sneak into the courthouse, apply for her driver’s license renewal and sneak out again. No matter if her hair was done up in curlers, a scarf wrapped around her head. She didn’t worry if she didn’t take the time for cosmetics. In this changed world, Madam, too will change her habits when she goes after that license because her picture will be taken — in color — to show on the license. “

70 years ago

Week of Jan. 11, 1951

Two youths from the Eagle 4-H Stockmen Club prepared to exhibit at the National Western Stock Show in Denver. Jake Whittaker planned to show a 960 steer and Bill Mayer planned to show a peck of his Colorado 37 seed oats.

Under the front page headline “VFW would mobilize… a warning to the soviet” the Enterprise reported ‘because of the serious developments in Korea, the Veterans of Foreign Wars have called for the nation’s immediate mobilization and shared warning to Soviet Russia.”

80 years ago

Week of Jan. 17, 1941

The 12 men from Eagle County, who were the area’s first Army inductees, arrived at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to begin basic training. “It is noteworthy that while it is being claimed by state headquarters that 25% of the men offered for service have failed to pass the physical test in Denver, every man sent up from Eagle County has passed without question,” the Enterprise reported.

A $1 dinner was planned as a fundraiser for the Eagle Community Church.