Time Machine: 60 years, ago pilot bore ordered for tunnel to carry I-70 under Continental Divide

It would be another 10 years before the Eisenhower Tunnel opened to carry Interstate 70 traffic under the Continental Divide, but in 1962, the State Highway Commission directed the Colorado Department of Highways to drill the pilot bore for the tunnel.

5 years ago

Week of Jan. 26, 2017

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced plans to redirect $76,000 from the the Water and Land Conservation Fund to aid Eagle County’s effort to acquire public access points to the Colorado River.

A fundraiser sponsored by a group called Changing Minds raised $36,000 toward its goal of educating people about mental health issues.

The annual Free Family Fun Fair was planned at the Eagle River Center.

10 years ago

Week of Jan. 26, 2012

In presenting the proposed Haymeadow project to the Eagle Town Board, developer Ric Newman stressed the planned 979 residential units would be built over a 20- to 30-year period.

Six members were appointed to the newly created Eagle Marketing and Events Committee.

The Gypsum Town Council was slated to begin review for the proposed 56-acre Dotsero Station at Sweetwater Ranch annexation petition.

20 years ago

Week of Jan. 24, 2002

The town of Eagle and Adam’s Rib developer Fred Kummer were close to settling a lawsuit that would allow Kummer to proceed with his golf course development plan at Frost Creek.

Although the 2002 election was months away, county candidates were already lining up. The list included clerk and recorder candidates Teak Simonton and Earlene Roach and sheriff candidates Joe Hoy and Bruce Campbell.

Ranchers reported cattle rustling incidents near Burns. Pat and Nickie Luark were missing 11 cows and 11 calves.

30 years ago

Week of Jan. 30, 1992

Cats were disappearing in Gypsum. Four felines from the Red Hill Drive and Beacon Road areas were reported missing by their owners, who feared someone was trapping, killing and hiding the remains of the family pets.

Members of the Eagle Valley High School Rodeo Club received a $500 donation from the Tom Whitehead Junior Golf Foundation of Vail. The foundation donated the money so the club could purchase trophy saddles for its first-ever rodeo competition, planned in September.

The Eagle County Public Library asked for donations from patrons to expand its 900-item videotape collection.

A Boy Scout troop from Gypsum staged a dog team race at Yeoman Park. The Scouts themselves teamed up as the “dogs” to pull sleds around the snow-covered fields. About 60 boys participated.

40 years ago

Week of Jan. 28, 1982

A long-simmering debate over the operations of Avon town government spilled over during a Town Council meeting when a group of citizens presented a petition calling for the immediate removal of town manger Al Alpi. Alpi served as both the town manager and Avon mayor.

County officials predicted the Edwards area could grow by more than 700%. The community had 645 dwelling units in place, but 4,352 additional residential units had been approved for the area.

The Jerry Ford Celebrity Cup ski races were held at Beaver Creek, and participants included Clint Eastwood, Ahmad Rashad and Colorado Gov. Richard Lamm.

Linda Hoza Taylor, of Eagle, won a sewing machine as her prize in the 1981 Make It Yourself with Wool Contest.

50 years ago

Week of Jan. 27, 1972

The United States Army announced it was reopening its recruiting station in Glenwood Springs.

Glen Moore, of Moore’s Sporting Goods in Eagle, was elected president of the Eagle Valley Rod and Gun Club. The club hosted a trap shoot as part of its annual meeting. Moore, Fred Collet and Terry Nunn earned the top prizes at the event.

“Who remembers the Bledsoes?” asked a front-page headline in the Eagle Valley Enterprise. A woman from Berthoud, Colorado, has contacted the newspaper when she found a dog-eared, leather bound family Bible in the drawer of a dresser she had purchased at an antique auction. The Bible had family tree page that chronicled the Bledsoes. The family had resided in the Gilman area during the 1930s and 1940s.

The Rev. Bill Bowden and the Rev. Don Simonton announced plans to sponsor a youth group for the local Methodist and Lutheran churches.

60 years ago

Week of Jan. 25, 1962

Jake Lucksinger, chairman of the Eagle County Board of Commissioners, announced the schedule for official fallout shelter inspections. A Fort Collins-based architecture firm was tasked with completing a survey of the shelters in the county.

The State Highway Commissioner instructed the Colorado Department of Highways to proceed with drilling a pilot bore for a tunnel that would take Interstate Route 70 under the Continental Divide.

The Eagle County Farm Bureau presented a 50-star flag to Eagle County to replace the out-of-date 48-star flag that was on display at the county courthouse.

70 years ago

Week of Jan. 24, 1952

“Local crowds are enjoying the good skiing course in Eagle,” the Enterprise reported. The course had a 3-foot base, and fresh snow was falling daily. “The tow is in operation every Sunday with last Sunday seeing its largest crowd out on the slats.”

A herd of approximately 20 elk had taken up winter residence at the Stephens Ranch near Sweetwater. The elk moved in beside cattle in a feeding area, bedding down with the cows and sharing their fare.

Frank Fisher sold his Castle Peak Dairy operation to Martin Swartz, of Dwight, Kansas.

80 years ago

Week of Jan. 23, 1942

In accordance with rationing orders from the federal government, for the month of January, Eagle County was allotted four passenger car tires and three inner tubes and 17 truck tires and 11 inner tubes.

The federal Undersecretary of War advised the American people that veterans of World War I could enlist for military service if they could met the physical requirements. The Army agreed to lift its 18- to 35-years-old age limit for veterans. The war department was particularly interested in welcoming former officers back to military service.

The nine members of the Wolcott Willing Workers club met to discuss their Red Cross efforts. They launched their meeting with a spirited singing of “God Bless America.”