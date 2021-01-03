Time Machine: 60 years ago, polio epidemic raged nationwide

Reader Susan Chipman shared this photo from the slope at Vail back in 1968.



5 years ago

Week of Jan. 7, 2016

A review of Eagle Town Board records from 2015 reveal the group had spent a total of nearly 12 hours — 700 some minutes — in executive sessions. The main discussion topics were Haymeadow subdivision negotiations and personnel issues. Eagle’s total executive session time in 2014 was 230 minutes and in 2013 the total was111 minutes. The Gypsum Town Council only spent a total of 290 minutes in executive session between Nov. 2014 and December 2015.

The Gypsum Recreation Center Climbing Club was re-established.

10 years ago

Week of Jan. 6, 2011

The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America contemplated opening and operating a training facility at the former Kemp Building located in the Eagle Commercial Park.

An Eagle man’s Facebook “friends” helped police locate and arrest him on charges of being a serial burglar. The man was suspected in as many as five December burglaries in Eagle. He was the chief suspect in robberies at the Eagle Pharmacy and several private residences. He alleging stole items including jewelry, watches, prescription medication and electronics.

The Eagle County Regional Airport was hopping over the holiday season with celebrity sightings of actor Robert DeNiro and infamous former Olympic figure skater Tanya Harding.

20 years ago

Week of Jan. 4, 2001

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a couple of burglaries at Eagle Valley High School. Video equipment and cash was missing from the school.

The town of Eagle and the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District were working on plans for rec facility development. A swimming pool and an ice rink were earmarked as the top priorities.

After nearly 30 years working in county government, Eagle County Commissioner Johnnette Phillips retired. Prior to her two terms as county commissioner, Phillips served as Eagle County Clerk and Recorder.

The EVHS band and choir performed a concert for weary Christmas travelers at the Eagle County Airport.

30 years ago

Week of Jan. 10, 1991

A group of second graders from Eagle Valley Elementary School adopted U.S. Marine Deric Gress as a pen pal. Gress was stationed with the Marines in the Middle East as the United States awaited the Jan. 15 United Nations deadline for Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait.

An unexpected puff of wind was blamed for taking a hot air balloon and its passengers on an unexpected ride high over Bald Mountain. The air currents forced the craft to land at 12,000 feet in a wilderness area two miles north of Interstate 70.

Although their lawsuit was dismissed, a group of county airport neighbors asserted that their concerns with the facility had not gone away. In an apparent attempt to resolve the ongoing conflict, the Eagle County commissioners suggested a meeting with airport officials and the group to open a new dialogue. The county noted there was on caveat to the discussion — the county airport and its ongoing expansion plan were not going away.

40 years ago

Week of Jan. 8, 1981

The Eagle Town Board denied a parking variance request from the developer of a lot located at Broadway and Second Street. Stuart Canada proposed a large retail and residential building on the site and wanted a variance for 13 parking spaces for retail operations fronting Second Street. (Eagle Town Hall now sits at the site.)

Richard E. Woodrow was named supervisor of the White River National Forest. Woodrow began his career in the Eagle district of the forest, 22 years earlier.

A classified ad offered a two-bedroom house rental in Eagle for $375 per month, not including gas and electric.

50 years ago

Week of Jan. 7, 1971

James Seabry of Eagle drew number YM-1 in the annual lottery drawing for low numbered license plates, held at the Eagle county clerk and recorder’s office.

Vail Associates announced a 46% increase in opening week ski revenues over figures from the 1969-70 season. VA reported opening revenues reached $1.26 million compared to $861,000 the previous year.

Casino Vail advertised “Your favorite music by Marlin Rice for one night only.” The lounge noted that if local support was good, Rice would play at the Casino every Monday night.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Bullitt” starring Steve McQueen.

60 years ago

Week of Jan. 5, 1961

An electric fire caused by a circuit break at Public Service of Colorado’s Shoshone plant in Glenwood Canyon resulted in a widespread power outage in Eagle and Gypsum.

Castle Vue Service announced plans for John Deere Day. The business planned a free lunch and showings of the film “Men, Ideas and Tractors.”

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Sansosti of Dotsero announced the engagement of their daughter Gloria to First Lt. John S. Toniolli of Glenwood Springs. Gloria was a graduate of Eagle High School.

70 years ago

Week of Jan. 4, 1951

Noting that three devastating years of the worst polio epidemic in history wiped out funds from the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, the local March of Dimes campaign pleaded with Eagle County residents to help avert a financial crisis with generous giving. During 1950, the county campaign spent $4257.26 on care for local patients.

The Eagle County American Legion posts launched a “Tide of Toys” drive. The national effort aimed to collect toys for children “in foreign lands, less fortunate than American children.”

An organizational meeting of the Eagle Valley Ski Club was planned, with all local skiing fans invited.

Certified ski instructor Hank Wagner offered lessons for beginner, intermediate and advanced skiers every Sunday at Cooper hill.

80 years ago

Week of Jan. 3, 1941

A farewell reception was held for 12 area men as they prepared to depart the community for basic training. A large crowd also assembled at the train station in Eagle on their day of departure. “The men climbed aboard amidst cheers and best wishes by the scores witnessing the scene,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

The Eagle County chapter of the American Red Cross sent is second shipment of garments for the war refugee effort. County women contributed more than 1,040 work hours to provide the donation.

In its world news column, the Enterprise reported “In contrast to the cheerful, bombless, Christmas holiday, London was glum in the first days of the new year.” Nazi pilots focused bombing in London’s central financial district.