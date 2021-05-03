Time Machine: 60 years ago, Postal Service announces plans to build a new post office in downtown Eagle

A pair of local speluckers are pictured at the entrant to Fulford Cave. Photo courtesy Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society



5 years ago

Week of May 5, 2016

The Denver Broncos announced their Mile High Salute to the Fans Tour — a victory lap following the team’s win in Super Bowl 50 — would stop in Eagle on May 13.

Mike Gibbs was named president and general manager of the Frost Creek development south of Eagle.

The Vail Valley Mountain Bike Association launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to assist the U.S. Forest Service with trail maintenance costs.

10 years ago

Week of May 5, 2011

The Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District and the town of Gypsum agreed to team up on operations of the Gypsum Creek Golf Course clubhouse pool.

Excel Energy announced plans to build a new 16-inch high pressure pipeline along almost eight miles adjacent to U.S. Highway 6 from Edwards to Dowd Junction.

Tess Allen was crowned queen and Matt Kottenstette was crowned king at the Eagle Valley High School prom.

20 years ago

Week of May 3, 2001

The developers of the proposed Red Mountain Ranch commercial project in Eagle conducted a market study to determine how the new project would affect existing businesses.

Eagle officials said that construction of a roundabout at Eby Creek Road and U.S. Highway 6, a new town hall and a new swimming pool and ice rink center were the community’s capital project priorities.

Eagle Valley High School cheerleader Shelby Esposito earned a spot on the cheer squad at Colorado State University.

Two Eagle Valley High School golfers — Joannie Ewing and Ali Toomer — were offered scholarships to out-of-state colleges.

The Eagle Valley High School baseball team clinched its 3A league championship.

30 years ago

Week of May 9, 1991

Eagle County voters ousted three incumbents from the school board. Debbie Comerford of Eagle, Sandy Rose of Red Cliff and Dan Corcoran of Edwards scored decisive wins over incumbent board members Al Abrams, Mike Salazar and John Rasmussen.

Eagle Telecommunications Inc. announced a new business name and affiliation — PTI Communications. The company included local telephone exchanges in Oregon, Montana, Washington, Idaho and Wyoming.

The WECMRD Board of Directors called a special meeting to decide the fate of a proposal to build an athletic fields complex at the Eagle County Fairgrounds property.

Jack Lewis began work as Eagle County assistant manager.

40 years ago

Week of May 7, 1981

Two Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies escaped injury after their patrol car was hit during a motor vehicle chase. The deputies were responding to a report that a stolen car was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70. They were traveling along the eastbound left lane to warn motorists to stay in the right lane when the stolen vehicle approached from behind and struck the patrol car, pushing it for several hundred feet.

Incumbents Helen Fritch and David Mott, along with newcomers with Susan Britton of Vail and John Gee of Gypsum, were elected to the Eagle County School Board.

After an 18-month investigation, the county sheriff’s office arrested four Eagle juveniles and a 22-year-old Dotsero man in connection with a series of burglaries that had occurred in the area. The deputies estimated the thieves netted $25,000 from their haul of stolen goods.

There were 180 applicants for the Eagle County School District superintendent vacancy.

50 years ago

Week of May 6, 1971

Ned Oyler, president of the Eagle Bank, announced the establishment was changing its name to First Bank of Eagle County.

The Colorado River Conservation Board granted a two-year financing deadline extension for two reservoirs proposed in Eagle County. One of the reservoirs was proposed at Yeoman Park while the other was proposed near Edwards.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Rio Lobo” starring John Wayne.

60 years ago

Week of May 4, 1961

The U.S. Postal Service announced plans to build a new post office in Eagle. The Eagle post office was located in the Greeve apartment building at the corner of Third Street and Broadway in downtown Eagle — better known as the former Woodmen Hall.

The Eagle Lions Club announced its spring carnival was a big success, netting $138.10 for the service club.

70 years ago

Week of May 3, 1951

Dr. Edward P. Drendel, former Empire Zinc Company physician at Gilman, was one of three people killed in a small plane accident in Grand Junction.

Joe and Helen Allen returned to their Brush Creek property and announced plans to build a new home in the area.

Downvalley residents were urged to attend a bingo fundraiser at the Eagle Community House on May 6 to benefit the Minturn Union Local 581. Expensive prizes, including electric appliances and lamps, were promised. Additionally, the event was billed as an opportunity to vote for Miner’s Day queen contestants.

80 years ago

Week of May 2, 1941

The 1941 Colorado highway budget included a $15,000 appropriation for a bridge over Lake Creek, on U.S. Highway 6. The new bins also proposed $30,000 for railroad overpass approaches at Pando.

W.H. Cramp was seeking reelection in the May school board election. Cramp was the owner of a general store in Eagle.

The Mother’s Day Special at the Serv-U-Shop in Eagle was “lovely house dresses” for $1 each.