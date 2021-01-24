Time Machine: 60 years ago, stories of revered Eagle County lawman and reviled murderer again intertwine

This 1937 front page clipping from the Denver Post shows both notorious murderer James Sherbondy and former Eagle County Sheriff Murray Wilson. The two men’s stories were intertwined for a quarter century following Sherbondy’s 1937 slaying of Eagle County Undersheriff Oscar Meyer.

5 years ago

Week of Jan. 28, 2016

A Vail woman lost her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel in a mountain lion attack. The lion entered a Vail patio area to capture and kill the dog and it was the second such attack in the community in just one week.

As they marked the facility’s 13th anniversary, members of the Eagle Town Board and the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District Board of Directors discussed expansion of the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink.

10 years ago

Week of Jan. 27, 2011

Ismael Hermosillo shared the story of how a visit to the Gypsum Urgent Care Center ended up saving his life. Hermosillo wasn’t felling well one Saturday morning when he made the decision to visit the clinic. About 10 minutes after he arrived, his heart stopped and the staff was able to stabilize him before he was transported to Valley View Hospital for emergency surgery.

Bonfire Brewing in Eagle planned its grand opening celebration.

20 years ago

Week of Jan. 25, 2001

A story about the prevalence of twins in Eagle featured Cindy Ramunno and Debby Beard, Morgan and Amy Strakbien, Riley and Sam Boomhower, MacKenzie and Nicholas Cooper, Ryan and Maddie Heathcote, Samantha and Madison Arnold, Morgan and Matthew Genelin, Brittany and Cameron Lowe and Justin and Court Butler.

ECO Trails Director Ellie Caryl approached Union Pacific Railroad regarding a proposal to establish a trail system through the valley along the rail corridor located adjacent to Interstate 70.

30 years ago

Week of Jan. 31, 1991

Results from the 1990 census showed that Eagle County recorded Colorado’s second- highest growth spurt. The town of Eagle grew by 66.3% and the town of Gypsum grew by 135.5%.

Terry Fahrmeyer of Gypsum was training a German shepherd puppy named Tether to become a guide dog for the blind.

Only one in eight parents responded to a survey sent out by Eagle Valley High School and only one set of parents showed up at a special meeting to discuss the results. EVHS administrators said they didn’t know if the lackluster response indicated satisfaction or apathy.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners denied a request to build a 649-foot ratio tower at Dowd Junction. The owner of the KSKE AM and FM radio stations said he planned to sell his holdings in the wake of the decision because “the county sent a clear message to us that we can’t improve our facilities.”

40 years ago

Week of Jan. 29, 1981

The Colorado Game and Fish Department announced plans to poison Sweetwater Lake to cut back its fish population. The state wanted to introduce cutthroat trout at Sweetwater Lake, but need to get rid of a population of rainbow trout first. The state’s plan was as to introduce a toxin that would suffocate the fish but have no effect on warm-blooded animals.

The U.S. Forest Service released a lengthy set of comments that outlined several possible alternatives for the proposed Adam’s Rib Recreation Area. The alternatives included everything from outright denial of the project to approval of a major destination resort with a capacity of 10,000 to 12,000 skiers per day with a base facility located in the East Brush Creek Valley.

Participants in the Jerry Ford Celebrity Cup ski race at Beaver Creek included Tom Brokow of the “Today” show, Colorado Gov. Richard Lamm and former National Football League players Dick and Bobby Anderson.

50 years ago

Week of Jan. 28, 1971

One man and 54 head of cattle were killed in a one-vehicle accident three miles south of Bond. The driver was a man from Nathrop and he apparently lost control of his truck on a downhill section of Colorado Highway 131.

The Oleson Ranches of Avon exhibited the grand champion carload of polled Hereford bulls at the National Western Stock Show in Denver.

“Time was when you could leave home — leaving the old homestead unlocked and nothing would be disturbed. No things are like they used to be,” read the introduction of an Enterprise story detailing a series of home thefts that had occurred in the McCoy/Bond area. The Harry Smith family of McCoy reported a gun and a “cherished guitar” had been stolen.

60 years ago

Week of Jan. 26, 1961

Longtime Eagle County Sheriff Murray Wilson passed away in Denver following a long illness. He was remembered as one of the best known and most respected law officers in Colorado.

During the same week as Wilson’s death, one of Eagle County’s most notorious criminals also made news. The life sentence imposed on convicted murderer James Sherbondy was commuted by Colorado Governor Stephen McNicols to a minimum sentence of 44 years, 10 months and seven days. In 1937, Sherbondy shot and killed Eagle County Undersheriff Oscar Meyer of Red Cliff. He was just 17 years old at the time of the crime and Dec. 23, 1937 was both his 18th birthday and his first night at the Colorado State Penitentiary. Sherbondy was set for parole on Dec. 23, 1962.

New emergency numbers were established in Eagle. To reach the fire department, the number was 8-9999. To call an ambulance, residents were told to dial 8-3000.

70 years ago

Week of Jan. 25, 1951

Mr. Ewing and a group of 25 boys from the Future Farmers of America program traveled to Denver to attend the National Western Stock Show. The attendees reported they had a “pleasant and educational time.”

A Western Slope Progress Conference was planned in Grand Junction to discuss some of the region’s most pressing needs. One of the most often cited area deficiencies was a meat-packing plant.

The Independent Lumber Company announced a Pyrex baking dish sale. A round cake dish normally sold for 59 cents, but was priced at just 39 cents for the event.

80 years ago

Week of Jan. 31, 1941

Gypsum hosted a skating carnival. “The idea went over strong and a large crowd attended, spectators as well as participants, although the event had been given little publicity,” the Enterprise reported. Carnival contests include figure skating and races.

Ralph’s Café announced a jingle contest with a $5 meal as the grand prize. Locals were challenged to complete this rhyme “In Ralph’s Café, on a stormy day, or even in heat and swelter, you always know whether to go …”