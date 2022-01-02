Time Machine: 60 years ago, Vail Associates announces plans for nation’s largest ski area

This 1970s-era Vail Associates public relations photo shows Bridge Street with the Gore Range in the background. Sixty years ago this week, the Denver-based group announced plans to construct the nation’s largest ski resort in Eagle County.

Eagle Valley Library District and the Eagle County Historical Society

5 years ago

Week of Jan. 5, 2017

A Gypsum family’s story of a stolen debit card turned into a holiday gratitude lesson. A local college student lost his debit card when he returned home for Christmas and when he checked his bank’s website, he discovered $134 in charges he didn’t make. When he reported the theft to the police, officers were able to trace the fraudulent card use because there were video cameras at the three locations where the card was used.

When contacted, the suspect immediately confessed, saying he was experiencing financial hardship and when he found the card he couldn’t resist the temptation to use it to purchase gas and a gift card. The Gypsum family decided to forgo pressing charges and the culprit made financial restitution and wrote a letter explaining what happened. “I promise I will never do anything stupid or against the law again,” the letter stated.

10 years ago

Week of Jan. 5, 2012

Western Eagle County Ambulance District’s Community Paramedic Program attracted national attention. The program’s aim was to provide preventive care at residents’ homes, and agencies from throughout the country were interested in launching similar programs.

The town of Eagle released its public hearing schedule for the revised Eagle River Station plan. Hearings were set to begin in January with a final decision planned in March.

20 years ago

Week of Jan. 3, 2002

Business was good at the Eagle County Airport, with an average of 20 commercial flights per day. Despite the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, visitors were busy booking flights to the local facility.

Highlights from the previous year included completion of Eagle’s first roundabout, groundbreaking on the new Eagle Town Hall, opening for new schools in Eagle and Gypsum and expansion of the county airport terminal.

The Gypsum Recreation Committee established a five-year plan that included development of an athletic field complex at the bench above Gypsum Town Hall. The committee also wanted to see development of new toddler playgrounds at Gypsum Town Park and Eagle River Estates, construction of an outdoor theater and construction of a new recreation center.

The developers of the Two Rivers project at Dotsero were at odds with the school district. The developers wanted to donate cash in lieu of land. The district wanted 4.5 acres for future school construction.

30 years ago

Week of Jan. 9, 1992

The traditional 12th Night bonfire in Eagle touched off a controversy. The event had been moved to the Eagle County Fairgrounds, where the community ice rink had been built for the season, and a local resident had complained to county officials about the environmental impact of the Christmas tree burning. The county suggested a compromise — burning half the trees and mulching the other half. But attendees at the event rebelled at the entire pile was burned.

Representatives from the Eagle Town Board and the Gypsum Town Council held a joint meeting to discuss municipal rights and responsibilities regarding liquor licensing.

Eagle County Sheriff A.J. Johnson instituted a ban on smoking at the Eagle County Detention Facility and at his administrative offices. The ban followed suggested guidelines from the National Commission on Correctional Facility Health Care.

40 years ago

Week of Jan. 7, 1982

“Eagle County will feel the Reagan budget cuts in 1982,” the Enterprise reported. Specifically, the county expected a 30% decrease in the Comprehensive Employment Training Act grant program.

The area was hit with heavy snowfall. Snow combined with high winds, prompted Eagle County School District to close schools located in the eastern part of the county.

Eagle grew by nine acres when the town board voted to annex the site where the new Eagle County Justice Center was planned.

50 years ago

Week of Jan. 6, 1972

The biggest crowd in years turned out for the 12th Night celebration in Eagle.

“Vail’s 10th anniversary celebration will get off to a flying start, literally, when skydivers from various corners of the country descent from planes, don skis and run a 30-gate slalom down Vail’s trails,” the Enterprise reported. The event was planned Jan. 23.

Eagle Mayor Harry Long told applicants for the newly created Eagle town patrolman position that they should apply at the employment office in Glenwood. The previous week, Long had said interested candidates could contact him directly.

Specials at Stanley’s Cash Grocery included four 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for 89 cents.

60 years ago

Week of Jan. 4, 1962

A front-page headline read “Nation’s largest ski area for Eagle County.” The Enterprise reported construction of a $1.8 million ski resort located “near Minturn along Gore Creek” would launch soon and the area would be ready for skiers by the following winter. The developers of the property were listed as a Denver-based group called Vail Associates Ltd.

The Eagle Aviation Association was launched with the stated purposed of improving aviation facilities and safety throughout northwestern Colorado and specifically in the Eagle area.

January was National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis Month and local residents were urged to donate to the March of Dimes campaign to fight polio. Donation cans were sent home with all local school children.

The Sage of Cactus Flats — a regular feature of the Eagle Liquor Store ads — offered the following advice — “A man who is waiting for something to turn up might start with his shirtsleeves.”

70 years ago

Week of Jan. 3, 1952

One of the longest and heaviest snowstorms in 25 years hit the Eagle area. “The big storm of ’98 was almost put to shame in the four-day snow,” the Enterprise reported. Eagle and Gypsum both recorded 30 inches of new accumulation on top of an existing foot of snowpack.

Al Boynton installed a “modern, self-serve laundry” in the west Eagle building that housed his auto parts shop.

80 years ago

Week of Jan. 2, 1942

The Eagle County Council of Defense completed its organizational efforts. Under the framework provided by the Colorado State Council of Defense, Sheriff W.M. Wilson was named director of the local group.

Eagle Mayor Ralph Belding issued a proclamation supporting the efforts of the American Red Cross noting “contributions to this fund reflect your individual share in our mighty battle for freedom, for justice and for the very survival of our nation.”