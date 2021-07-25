Time Machine: 70 years ago, Eagle baseball squad wallops Carbondale by a score of 20-4

A 1950s era Eagle baseball team lines up for a team photo.

Photo courtesy Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society

5 years ago

Week of July 28, 2016

The local Three Rivers All Stars team won the Colorado championship for 13- to14-year-olds. The team was slated to travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to play for the Southwest Regional title.

Roger Jetter’s 1955 Cadillac won Best of Show honors at the Gypsum Creek Cruisers Car Show, held during the Gypsum Daze celebration.

The Leadville Historic Preservation Commission launched an effort to purchase and preserve the historic the Tabor Opera House.

10 years ago

Week of July 28, 2011

The Eagle County Community Paramedic Program, the first of its kind in the country, was working to fill a gap in the nation’s health care system by visiting patients at their homes for preventative care.

The Colorado Army National Guard High Altitude Aviation Training Site planned a new $33.5 million facility at the Eagle County Regional Airport. “We are basically getting a facility that will allow us to run our program the way it should be run,” said HAATS commander Major Josh Day.

Eagle County inked a deal to pursue a recreation corridor along the Colorado River from State Bridge to Dotsero.

After more than 10 years in business, Kidtopia Toy Store in downtown Eagle closed its doors.

20 years ago

Week of July 26, 2001

The local band Blackhawk headlined the Gypsum Daze celebration.

The Eagle Town Board approved plans for a new commercial building near the Interstate 70 interchange. A bowling alley was proposed as the building’s anchor tenant.

The Gypsum Town Council approved the Chatfield Corners annexation.

Chris and Brad Gamble of Eagle were headed to California to complete in the Junior Olympics track and field meet.

Ralph and Janice Starr celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with a trip to Oahu, Hawaii.

30 years ago

Week of Aug. 1, 1991

A Utah man was killed on impact when his fixed wing single engine experimental aircraft made a sharp left turn and dove into the ground immediately south of the Eagle County Airport. It had been decades since a fatal crash had occurred at the facility.

The Eagle County School Board hired three new principals — Jerry Santoro at Eagle Valley Middle School, Keith Thompson at Minturn Middle School and Dr. Erick Fredell at Battle Mountain High School

The 15th annual Jerry Ford Invitational Golf Tournament was underway in Vail and celebrities attending the event included Bob Hope, Bryant Gumbel, Charlie Daniels, Yogi Berra and Johnny Bench.

The Eagle County Clerk and Recorder issued a marriage license to Ron Beard of Fruita and Debra Deane of Eagle.

40 years ago

Week of July 30, 1981

Doug Kershaw, the Ragin’ Cajun, was the entertainment headliner for the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo.

John Ramunno was named head football coach at Eagle Valley High School.

The Eagle Town Board unanimously agreed to hold a special election on Sept. 23 to ask voters to approve a 4% municipal sales tax.

After a local business reported a $70 bad check, the Eagle Police issued a warning to merchants. “If you don’t know the customer writing the check, it is best to get two forms of identification. If the check bounces you then have the necessities for an investigation.”

50 years ago

Week of July 29, 1971

Colorado Department of Highways engineer Jim Nimon reported that the section of Interstate 70 between Wolcott and Avon would be open to traffic in August.

A road marker was planned at “Lover’s Leap” along U.S. Highway 24 at Battle Mountain. “According to legend, a young Indian maiden and her lover leapt to their deaths from the site into the Eagle River Canyon rather than be separated in life,” the Enterprise reported.

Gordon Cummins of Glenwood Springs announced he would attempt to break the state record for the number of skydives completed in a single day. He planned to make 100 jumps from flights originating at the Eagle County Airport. John Oleson of Mountain Flying Services had signed up as his pilot.

60 years ago

Week of July 27, 1961

Eagle Chamber of Commerce chairman Harold Koonce reported that an estimated 2,000 people attended the Eagle Flight Days Little Britches Rodeo. Dana Rule won the queen contest and was the top cowgirl at the event.

Harrison’s Café won first place in the Flight Days parade contest and the Eagle team beat Carbondale in the Old Timers Baseball Game.

“Accessories for all Occasions” was the district-winning 4-H demonstration for Shirley Eaton and Alice Betroth of Gypsum.

Members of the Eagle Valley Square Dance Club performed for the annual Old Timers Dinner. Admission to the event was $1.50 for adults and 75 cents for children.

70 years ago

Week of July 26, 1951

The Paramount Film Company recorded scenic shots along local stretches of the Colorado and Eagle rivers. The crew was compiling footage for a documentary about the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad.

An Eagle man received a 30-day jail sentence and a $50 fine for threatening another man with a knife. The victim was stabbed in the chest and was treated at the hospital in Glenwood Springs.

The Eagle baseball team walloped the Carbondale squad by a score of 20-4.

80 years ago

Week of July 25, 1941

Charles D. Vail, Colorado staff highway engineer, announced plans for the formal dedication ceremony for “the most important bridge yet built for Colorado’s highway system.” Gov. Ralph Carr was tapped to open the bridge, located over the Eagle River on Battle Mountain.

Dorris Johnson was appointed chairman of the Eagle County chapter of the American Red Cross. The group’s stated purpose was to “keep in touch with those of our local boys who are in the service of Uncle Sam and to render any service to them that might arise.”