Time Machine: 70 years ago, polio outbreak thwarts local kids’ trip to Colorado State Fair

Back in 1951, Mary Jo Tresize (Gerard), shown above, was the Eagle County 4-H clothing champion, but a polio outbreak prevented her from traveling to the Colorado State Fair.

Photo courtesy Eagle County Library District and Eagle County Historical Society

5 years ago

Week of Aug. 18, 2016

The town of Gypsum netted a Kaboom! Grant to build a new community playground in the Stratton Flats neighborhood. The community needed about 200 volunteers to assemble the new playground equipment during a special build day event.

Kurt Vogel, the recently hired chief for the Greater Eagle Fire Department, was arrested and charged with stealing more than $120,000 from the city of Sterling. Vogel and his wife Hope faced the felony charges following an investigation into fundraising and bookkeeping actions that happened while Vogel was fire chief in Sterling.

Eagle was set to join the pickleball movement after a community resident requested modifications to the town’s municipal tennis courts to allow pickleball play.

10 years ago

Week of Aug. 18, 2011

A derby weekend — of the demotion and roller varieties — was planned in Eagle.

The Porchlight Players performed the musical “Into the Woods” on the Centennial Stage at Eagle Town Park and at Gypsum’s Lundgren Theater.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office announced the acquisition of a drug drop box. The box offered residents a safe way to dispose of narcotics and prescription and non-prescription medication and the service was offered free of charge during regular business hours at the Eagle County Justice Center.

20 years ago

Week of Aug. 16, 2001

Property values in Eagle County increased roughly 20% over the previous year, according to Assessor Jody Caruthers.

A torrential rainstorm flooded the Mountain Tots Preschool building in Eagle. The school had to close for a week to clean up the mess.

Thee developers of the Proposed Red Mountain Ranch project were in front of the Eagle Town Board with plans for 400,000 to 500,000 square feet of commercial space, including a big box store.

Local cowboy Luke Gray was doing well in bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding events on the regional rodeo circuit.

30 years ago

Week of Aug. 22, 1991

A few months after delivering an ill-received and much-discussed speech laced with nautical metaphors, Eagle County School District Superintendent Dr. Pat Conran abandoned ship. Under the terms of her resignation, the school district agreed to pay her $75,000, reflecting the two years remaining on her contract. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Nick Seaver, formerly the principal at Eagle Valley Middle School, was named acting superintendent.

Gypsum Liquors was burglarized twice in the space of a single week. The thieves made off with change, 22 packs of Marlboros, Rumplemintz schnapps, some Budweiser and various other bottles of alcohol.

Longtime Eagle County Library District librarian Amy Niswanger announced she was leaving her post. But Niswanger didn’t plan to go far because she was hired as the new media specialist at Eagle Valley High School.

40 years ago

Week of Aug. 20, 1981

After hearing a report from financial consultant Stan Bernstein that predicted annual operation deficits of up to $1.5 million from 1982 through 1986, the Eagle County commissioners opted to place a 1% sales tax issue on the ballot. In 1976 and 1978, voters rejected similar ballot measures from the county.

Meanwhile, the town of Eagle planned a Sept. 23 election to increase the municipal sales tax to 4%.

Eagle County School District upped the prices for school lunch by 20 cents. The cost was $1.35 at elementary schools and $1.45 at high schools.

Colorado Gov. Richard Lamm was scheduled as the keynote speaker at the 11th annual Vail Symposium.

Eagle River Land Company hosted an open house for the Riverview Townhomes in Gypsum. The 1,686 square foot residences were priced at $79,500.

50 years ago

Week of Aug. 19, 1971

Trent Eichler of Eagle raised the Grand Champion ewe for the Eagle County 4-H Fair. The Glenwood Springs Safeway purchased the animal. Kathy Chandler of Eagle was named the Junior Leadership Champion and the Foods Grand Champion. Anna Marie Hoza was the Dress Revue Grand Champion.

The Eagle Dandylions planned an end-of-summer thrift shop sale. The group solicited donations and pledged any items that remained after the two-day event would go to Good Will.

The Zogi TV Variety Revue was coming to the Eagle Valley High School gym. The Eagle Lions Club sponsored the event, which promised “a background of numerous colorful changes of scenery and will include dazzling costumes, some of which were created in the Orient. The show’s program included comedy, music, magic and illusions.

60 years ago

Week of Aug. 17, 1961

Bob Clark, the son of slain Eagle County Undersheriff John Clark, was appointed to his father’s former post. Sheriff Hank Knuth announced the appointment. Bob Clark was a World War II veteran and his family planned to move to Eagle from California.

Chloe Colby of Eagle was nominated to receive a $100 savings bond and a Highway Safety Award. Colorado State Patrolman John Walker of Glenwood Springs nominated Colby in honor of her actions during a July freak accident. She and her 10-year-old son Alfred were traveling through Glenwood Canyon when another vehicle experienced a tire blowout. A piece of the blown tire came through the left side window of Colby’s car and hit her eye “with the force of a bullet.”

“In spite of the pain and resulting confusion of being blinded, Mrs. Colby pulled her car to the side of the road without panic or incident. A passing motorist stopped and took her to the Glenwood hospital,” the Enterprise reported.

Ronnie Dodo of Avon raised the Eagle County Fair Grand Champion steer. Stanley’s Cash Store in Eagle purchased the animal.

Donna Williams was the Dress Revue Grand Champion and Alice Bertroch was the Junior Leadership Grand Champion.

70 years ago

Week of Aug. 16, 1951

Mary Jo Trezise was the Eagle County Fair Clothing Grand Champion, but because of a polio outbreak in Pueblo, no 4-H delegates were headed to the Colorado State Fair.

“Beetle funds are doomed,” stated an Enterprise front-page headline. Eagle County residents were hoping for passage of a $2 million appropriation to battle a pine beetle infestation. The Enterprise declared, “Washington lawmakers have decided the spruce was not worth the money it would take to kill the beetle.”

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Trigger Jr.” starring Roy Rogers.

80 years ago

Week of Aug. 1, 1941

Eagle County American Red Cross was very active on several fronts. The group established a volunteer services committee “to accommodate the local boys who have been called into service in the Army.”

The Enterprise declared, “Birth Certificates are necessary nowadays.”