Time Machine: 70 years ago, Postal Service released Mount of the Holy Cross stamp

Hikers view Mount of the Holy Cross from Notch Mountain in this early 1900s photo.

Photo courtesy Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society

5 years ago

Week of June 23, 2016

“Get Your Cape On” was the theme for Eagle Flight Days and community members were preparing for super hero costumes and events.

Eagle Valley Elementary School received a $100,000 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado for playground improvements.

For the fifth straight year, the town of Gypsum received Playful City USA recognition.

10 years ago

Week of June 23, 2011

Eagle Flight Days marked 50 continuous years of celebration and honored that milestone with the theme “Golden Memories: Non-Stop Fun Since ’61.” While the roots of the event reached back to 1922, Flight Days was not celebrated during World War II and only happened sporadically during the 1950s.

The Pink Colorado exhibit in Eagle was unveiled. The community art project featured large scale photographs, all with a common element — the color pink.

The Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce and the One Eagle merchant group merged to become the Eagle Chamber.

Toby Sprunk was named the new Eagle County Open Space Director.

20 years ago

Week of June 21, 2001

Work was under way on the new Sylvan Lake State Park Visitor Center located near the fork at Brush Creek Road.

A developer proposed a 96-unit apartment complex near the auto salvage yard in Eagle.

Gypsum began a reconstruction of underground utilities in the historic downtown area. New water and sewer lines were being placed under Second Street.

A special feature for the 2001 Eagle Flight Days celebration was a leg of The Great Race. The race was a 4,000-mile contest for antique autos.

Ed Oyler was the grand marshal for the Eagle Flight Days parade.

30 years ago

Week of June 27, 1991

Eagle County workers were gradually making themselves at home inside their new offices in downtown Eagle. The complete move to the new county building was slated to take a couple of weeks and a dedication ceremony for the building was planned in August.

Eagle County granted a three-year extension of the Adam’s Rib Recreation Area sketch plan, but the commissioners noted that it might be time to reexamine the 9-year-old document.

Laurene Knupp of the Eagle County Historical Society reported that around 50 people toured the newly opened Eagle Museum on its first day of operation.

40 years ago

Week of June 25, 1981

After receiving complaints from the community about unattended Eagle County Jail prisoners hanging out at Town Park, the Eagle Town Board voted unanimously to urge the county sheriff to stop the practice. Jail administrator Bobby Williams said the jail was using the park for trusted inmates to get exercise, but would comply with the town’s directive.

Members of the Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce voted to issue a letter of support for the proposed Adam’s Rib Recreation Area.

A “potentially dangerous situation” prompted Eagle to enact mandatory watering restrictions. Hot, dry weather had resulted in aggressive lawn watering and on a daily basis, residents nearly drained the town’s three storage tanks. “This extreme depletion of the storage facilities could hamper efforts by the fire department in the event of a fire,” the Enterprise reported.

The Flight Days schedule of events included a fishing derby, a jog-pedal-paddle race, a gymkhana, a blooperball tournament and a community barbecue.

50 years ago

Week of June 24, 1971

A few hours after completing a transport, the Minturn ambulance was seriously damaged in an accident near Dillon. The ambulance crew was returning to the area, after taking a patient to a Denver hospital, when a car pulled out in front of the vehicle at a yield sign. The car’s driver was uninjured but one member of the ambulance crew sustained head injuries and the other sustained numerous bruises. The prognosis for the ambulance was uncertain.

A crowd of approximately 200 people assembled for the annual McCoy Old Timers Picnic.

An Independence Day Dance was planned at the Edwards Community Center, beginning with a potluck supper at 6:30 p.m. and “continuing until the wee small hours.”

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Patton” starring George C. Scott.

60 years ago

Week of June 22, 1961

The Eagle County Farm Bureau was “sparing nothing to make their first barbecue a top-notch western feed.” The picnic was the main feature planned during the revitalized Eagle Flight Days celebration. The Enterprise noted “the bill of fare for the barbecue sounds like a king’s banquet with barbecue beef, baked potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, buns, coffee or orange drink and ice cream in a cup.”

At the request of the Eagle Town Board, a veterinarian from Glenwood Springs was traveling to the community to offer a rabies vaccination clinic. Shots cost $2.

Pan American Petroleum Corp. leased nearly the entire Red Table Mountain region southwest of Gypsum and planned to conduct oil exploration efforts in the area.

70 years ago

Week of June 21, 1951

The Eagle Chamber of Commerce planned to stage a combination Eagle Flight Days and county fair event. The chamber members were promoting a new schedule, primarily because for the past few years the county fair had been held after the Colorado State Fair. That late scheduling meant local 4-H clubs had to plan their own achievement day event for members to qualify to attend the state competition.

Alan Strassell, a 19-year-old Bond youth, drowned in a swollen Colorado River. He was swept away while trying to rescue a group of horses that was stranded on a river island.

The U.S. Postal Service released a Mount of the Holy Cross stamp to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Colorado statehood. The stamp’s official release date was Aug. 1, 1951 — Colorado Day. The first stamps were slated for delivery to the Minturn Post Office.

The Mount of the Holy Cross is prominently featured in the U.S. Postal Service stamp released in 1951 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Colorado statehood.

Special to the Daily

80 years ago

Week of June 20, 1941

In response to the latest draft call, local men who turned 21 during 1940-41 were instructed to register with the Eagle County Selective Services Board.

Duane W. Skiff of Gypsum registered in the photographic branch of the aviation service at Lowry Field in Denver.

Members of local Boy Scout Troop 115 traveled to Glenwood Springs to attend a Camp-O-Rama event. “Boys from Troop 115 entered the flapjack contest, but not having too much experience in the art of flapping jacks, they withdrew from the contest,” the Enterprise reported. The Eagle group did win the knot-tying relay.