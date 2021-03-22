Time Machine: 70 years ago, telephone service arrives in Edwards

This photo offers a view of Gilman during the 1950s.

Photo courtesy Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society

5 years ago

Week of March 24, 2016

Jacey Beard, a senior at Eagle Valley High School, was named as a finalist for the U.S. Army–Pro Football Hall of Fame Award. NFL Hall of Famer Mike Haynes delivered the news personally during an assembly at the school.

The Gypsum Recreation Center was planning its annual Eggquatics event — an underwater Easter egg hunt held in the facility’s swimming pool.

10 years ago

Week of March 24, 2011

The Gypsum Town Council agreed to allow geothermal exploration at property the town owned at the Eagle County Regional Airport. The plan involved drilling an exploratory well around 4,000 feet deep to search for naturally heated water.

Mane Street Hair, a 30-year-old Eagle business, moved to a new location at 407 Broadway.

A pair of Gypsum Creek Middle School seventh graders returned from their lunch recess with a surprise discovery — a set of matched, recently-shed elk antlers.

20 years ago

Week of March 22, 2001

After 11 years at the school, Eagle Valley High School principal Ivan Kershner announced his retirement.

Three Eagle motels owed the town of Eagle $250,000 in back taxes. The motels had refused to pay the town’s lodging occupation tax while a lawsuit challenging the issue was pending. The Colorado Supreme Court upheld the legality of the tax.

John Brendza was named assistant superintendent for Eagle County School District.

Lynnea Tamsen played the lead role of Sarah Brown and Chris Gamble was Sky Masterson in the EVHS production of “Guys and Dolls.”

Eagle County Historical Society leaders Jim Nimon and Louise Walker were honored during a special reception at the Eagle Public Library.

30 years ago

Week of March 28, 1991

Dissatisfaction with the Eagle County School District led to the formation of a new group aimed at redefining the district’s policy-making rules. Janet Rivera of Sweetwater and Peter Feistmann of Vail were co-leaders of the group, called the Coalition for an Effective School Board.

The owners of Eagle Ranch mapped out the location for a proposed golf course on the property.

Eagle Town Board member Roy Robinson resigned, just six months after he was appointed. Robinson, the former editor and publisher of the Eagle Valley Enterprise, was moving to Texas.

Gypsum solicited bids to install water meters at residences in older sections of the town. The homes had never had meters installed to track water use.

Jack Lewis was hired as Eagle County’s new assistant manager.

40 years ago

Week of March 26, 1981

Eagle County completed the first draft of its first master plan. The plan called out 11 districts in the county. Eagle was classified as “rural in nature with the town characterized by single family housing and close community ties. The predominant influence on the future of the Eagle district is the approval or disapproval of Adam’s Rib.”

The county master plan description of Gypsum stated “Also predominantly rural, Gypsum includes the county airport, which will eventually have some impact.”

The Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce announced it would sponsor a burro race during the annual Flight Days celebration. A burro race held during the 1980 festival attracted many spectators, but left the club in the hole financially.

50 years ago

Week of March 25, 1971

Kevan Albertson, an EVHS senior, was one of only 54 State Farmers honored by the Colorado chapter of the Future Farmers of America organization.

Susan Chandler of Eagle and Laura Troxel of Vail were finalists for Climax Molybdenum Company college scholarships.

Battle Mountain High School planned a minstrel show fundraiser. Admission was $1 for adults and 50 cents for students.

Eagle County Sheriff Jim Seabry was elected vice president of the Western Peace Officers Association.

Specials at Stanley’s Cash Grocery included a half gallon of ice cream for 79 cents and two pounds of Folgers Coffee for $1.59.

60 years ago

Week of March 23, 1961

Under a front-page banner headline, the Enterprise declared “Eagle Flight Days Revived.” The newspaper reported the “successful and popular county celebration of past years” would return in 1961 with a noon barbecue hosted by Eagle County Farm Bureau and a Little Britches Rodeo.

Eagle County School District planned a bond issue election that would finance construction of a central high school at Wolcott.

Ellen Norgaard and Pearl Palmer announced the Dairy King in Eagle would open for the summer season on April 1.

70 years ago

Week of March 22, 1951

The Battle Mountain Miners Union Local 581 of the International Union of Mine Mill and Smelter Works announced it would host a celebration on June 10. As part of the festivities, a Miner’s Day Queen would be crowned, with the winner receiving a $60 hope chest, a $35 set of silverware and $50 in clothing.

The Edwards community was connected to telephone lines from the Eagle Valley Telephone Company, marking the first time service was available in the area. Lake Creek and Squaw Creek residents were next in line for telephone connection.

Eagle County High School presented the play “Suzy.” After the performance, a dance was planned and admission was 20 cents for children, 40 cents for students and 60 cents for adults.

80 years ago

Week of March 28, 1941

Nicky Palese won the annual Eagle Garden Club Birdhouse Contest. “Every house entered showed that each child had spent a great deal of labor and time on his project,” the Enterprise reported. “Nicky walked off with the sweepstakes prize, which was a $1 bill donated by the Independent Lumber Company.”

The Selective Services Board of Eagle County mailed the first set of questionnaires in preparation for draft classification. “National headquarters of the Selective Services… stated that the impact of classification and induction is beginning to make itself felt upon American homes and communities.”

Eagle County High School in Gypsum was set to host the county schools music festival. Students from Eagle, Minturn, Gilman, Bond, Radium and Avon planned to participate.