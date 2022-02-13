Time Machine: 70 years ago, Whittaker Ranch ski tow was a big hit in Eagle

Steve Johnson, Dana and Tom Rule, and Bill Johnson line up for this 1952 photo at the Whittaker ski hill.

Eagle Valley Library District and the Eagle County Historical Society/Courtesy photo

Week of Feb.16, 2017

Eagle’s search for a new town manager netted 48 applicants and a mixed reaction from community members who questioned the timing of the manager search. The outgoing Eagle Town Board members anticipated hiring a new manager by March 6, just a few days before the municipal election would bring several new members to the board.

Mike Pisciotta, the court administrator for the 5th Judicial District, floated the idea of operating a boxing club at the old Eagle Town Hall building.

The Eagle Town Board opted to slightly increase the amount proposed for a sales tax ballot question. The additional money was earmarked to fund development of a river park at the Eagle County Fairgrounds. The board approved a plan to seek a 5% sales tax — five cents on a $10 purchase — in the April election.

Week of Feb. 16, 2012

Developers of the proposed Eagle River Station project outlined their best case/worst case financial scenarios during a hearing before the Eagle Town Board.

Red Hill Elementary students completed a six-week ballroom dancing study with a special celebration — Dancing with the Bear Clubs.

Eagle County mulled an application to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to allow a “vertical expansion” at the county landfill.

Five Eagle Valley High School wrestlers — Andy Armstrong, Damien Atencio, Satchel Jones, Taylor Wheeler and Joey Sanchez — were headed to the Colorado State Wrestling Tournament.

Week of Feb. 14, 2002

With Colorado Mountain College potentially moving out of Eagle, Eagle County School District was considering using the CMC building located on Broadway for an alternative high school.

A 49-year-old construction worker died after falling 30 feet from a ceiling beam at the Capitol Theater building site in Eagle.

The Natural Resource Conservation Service reported a snow depth of 15.5 inches at McKenzie Gulch — about 72% of average.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners voted to purchase the Golden Eagle Senior Apartments complex in Eagle.

Week of Feb. 20, 1992

The town of Eagle was finalizing a financial deal for a proposed municipal golf course. The course was proposed in the Eagle Ranch area.

A Land’s End catalog advertisement featured Eagle County workers. The county purchased shirts from the company for the 1991 management retreat held in Estes Park. The Land’s End people liked the county’s logo and asked county officials for permission to feature them in a company ad.

Anna Robidouz, 91, was honored as the Eagle County Senior Citizen of the year.

Week of Feb. 18, 1982

Representatives from Eagle’s Bull Pasture subdivision protested a plan to develop a Little League baseball field on town open space property located in the development.

The Eagle Valley High School wrestling team set three records at the district tournament held in Hayden. The Devils won the championship and qualified 10 wrestlers for the state tournament. Additionally, a Devils freshman — Nathan Bryant — qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Surveys from around Colorado showed that snowpack was 128% of normal, more than three times higher than what was recorded in 1981.

Members of the Eagle Community United Methodist Church and Saint Mary’s Catholic Church combined efforts to launch the Community Help Line. By calling 328-HELP, people in need could get assistance for shelter, food, medical attention and other special needs.

Week of Feb. 17, 1972

“The Eagle County School Board has problems with buildings, land and money,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. The issue came about as the school district attempted to find property for a school in the Dowd Junction area and for a new Eagle Valley Junior High School building.

A snowmobile race drew a sizable crowd to Eagle.

Eagle County March of Dimes Chairman Norv Miller reported the local collection total had topped $2,200.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Little Big Man” starring Dustin Hoffman.

Week of Feb. 15, 1962

The U.S. Department of Commerce reported that there were 1,762 housing units in Eagle County. The report also noted there was hot and cold running water in 1,254 of those units and flush toilets in 1,239 units. There were 862 homes with television sets.

The Eagle County Republicans sponsored a fund drive to purchase one $100 ticket to the state dinner in Denver. U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater was the scheduled guest speaker.

“The wettest, coldest winter in a number of seasons was brought to a temporary halt last week by wet snow, rain and soaring temperatures,” the Enterprise reported. “The warming sun melted 15-foot snow drifts on Castle Peak north of Eagle to half their depth, sending streams of muddy water down every gully draining into the Eagle River.” The high temperature of 61 degrees was reported on Feb. 11.

Specials at Stanley’s Cash Store included all Jell-O flavors for 9 cents a package,10 Hershey’s candy bars for 39 cents and Shurfine coffee for 63 cents a pound.

Week of Feb. 14, 1952

The Eagle ski tow, located at the Whittaker Ranch along Brush Creek, was attracting many locals during its weekend operations. “Adding much to the success has been the construction of a ski sack, by Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Whittacker, to the north and facing the slope.

The Whittaker ski hill warming hut was a popular addition to the course located in the Brush Creek Valley.

A stove, benches, and counters have been installed and hot sandwiches and coffee have been available for the skiers and spectators.”

Local flying enthusiasts noted Kremmling was looking ahead to the future by making plans to pave its airstrip.

Week of Feb. 13, 1942

Hundreds of Eagle County residents turned out to visit the Denver and Rio Grande Food for Freedom demonstration train when it made a six-hour stop in Eagle. The seven-car train featured various livestock and agriculture displays.

For only the second time since January, Colorado old-age pensioners were notifed that they would receive their full month payments of $45 in February. During January of 1942, the payment amount was only $37.