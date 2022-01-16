Time Machine: 80 years ago, a fancy dinner special cost 75 cents

The Montgomery Hotel in Eagle can be spotted just above the train cars in this historic photo of the community. Back in 1942, a turkey dinner at the spot was priced at 75 cents.

Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society/Courtesy photo

5 years ago

Week of Jan. 19, 2017

With the launch of the new year, the Eagle Town Board approved increases for 107 different municipal fees ranging from rental rates at the Brush Creek Pavilion to building department charges.

A backcountry skier survived an avalanche in the Red Table Mountain area, sustaining a broken leg in the incident. The skier, who was not identified, was trekking in the area with two friends when the snow slide occurred. “That’s a scary moment. All of the sudden your worst fears are coming true in front of your eyes and all you can to is watch,” said one of the skier’s companions.

10 years ago

Week of Jan. 19, 2012

Haymeadow, a development proposed for the Brush Creek Valley, presented its plan to the Eagle Town Board. The development included 979 new residential units.

The town of Eagle and the Colorado Department of Transportation were closing in on an agreement to fund and build a series of roundabouts along Eby Creek Road.

Burchfield, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dog, was called to a traffic stop when deputies noticed a strong smell of marijuana emanating from a vehicle. The dog sniffed out more than three pounds of marijuana from behind the passenger seat of the car.

A conservation easement for a 32-acre parcel located east of Miller Ranch was donated to the Eagle Valley Land Trust to permanently protect the property from development.

20 years ago

Week of Jan. 17, 2002

Gypsum leaders were taking a wait-and-see approach to economic development at the Airport Gateway Business Center. Town officials said the airport and the proposed Interstate 70 airport interchange would be the key draw to development at the area.

The Gypsum Methodist Church celebrated its centennial.

The town of Gypsum brought back its noon whistle tradition. The new whistle was installed inside the Gypsum Fire Station.

30 years ago

Week of Jan. 23, 1992

A pedestrian bridge that one spanned Interstate 25 at 64th Street in Denver was bound for Gypsum. The bridge was slated for removal and an employee of Boulder-based Flatiron Structures — who was working on the I-70 Glenwood Canyon project — saw an Enterprise story that noted the community was looking for a pedestrian bridge. Flatiron offered to ship the structure to the town.

Eagle County had the lowest infant morality rate in the state according to the Colorado Children’s Campaign annual report.

Incumbent Republican Don Welch of Lake Creek announced he would not seek reelection as Eagle County commissioner.

40 years ago

Week of Jan. 21, 1982

Bad blood between Eagle County Commissioner Keith Troxel and Eagle County Sheriff Jack Haynes resulted in a request from the sheriff for a grand jury investigation of his department to address allegations of mismanagement. However, District Attorney Jack Healy denied the request saying a grand jury would not be seated to settle political bickering.

A heart attack claimed the life of A.B. Koonce, a prominent Eagle County leader. The former owner/manager of Koonce Chevrolet in Eagle, Koonce was also active in many community organizations such as the Eagle Chamber of Commerce, the Eagle County Republicans and the Mason Castle Lodge 122. He arrived in Eagle in 1901.

The Eagle Valley High School boys basketball team posted a 66-30 win over Battle Mountain.

50 years ago

Week of Jan. 20, 1972

The Denver Water Board purchased 155 acres of land located north of Wolcott. The purchase price was $46,500 and the land was reportedly being considered as a site for reservoir development.

The Eagle County Clerk and Recorder hosted the annual vehicle license plate number lottery. Eagle County Sheriff Jim Seabry was automatically assigned the lowest number — YM-1

Dave Patton of Silt was hired as Eagle’s new police officer.

60 years ago

Week of Jan. 18, 1962

Pete Seibert, the general manager of the new recreation area proposed along Vail Pass, was the guest speaker at the Eagle Chamber of Commerce meeting.

The Eagle Public Library was set to open at its new space — the second floor of the Eagle Community House. The proposed library card fee was 50 cents.

Two Disney classics — “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and “Dumbo” — were the featured movies at the Eagle Theater

70 years ago

Week of Jan. 17, 1952

The Enterprise described feed drops organized by U.S. Air Force and the Colorado Game and Fish Department as “bundles from heaven, designed to protect Eagle County ranchers’ haystacks and feed the deer and elk in areas of the county where forage is hidden beneath between three and seven or more feet of snow.”

A.B. Koonce retired from the First Bank of Eagle County Board of Directors. He had served on the board of 27 years.

John Benton of Burns married Lillian Rae Morris, who was described as a prominent member of Denver’s young social set.

80 years ago

Week of Jan. 16, 1942

The Food for Freedom Train was scheduled to stop in Eagle. The traveling educational display exhibited “science and practical knowledge of farming methods gained by agriculture experts.”

Local residents learned that information about draft calls and quotas would henceforth be restricted, due to their military value. The local Selective Services board did note that it was preparing its heaviest induction orders for the near future.

In his Cliff Dweller column, Enterprise editor Adrian Reynolds shared a comment from a letter received by Clark Hilliard of Sheppard Hills, Texas. Hilliard wrote that he didn’t think the man who wrote “Beautiful Texas” had ever visited the state.

The Montgomery Hotel advertised a turkey dinner special. The price was 75 cents.