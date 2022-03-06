Time Machine: 80 years ago, Army eyed Pando as possible site for skiing soldiers training camp

Troops from the 10th Mountain Division train at Camp Hale during World War II. When they returned home from fighting, those soldiers are credited with creating the modern U.S. ski industry, including the development of Vail.

5 years ago

Week of March 9, 2017

In a 3-3 split vote, the Gypsum Town Council rejected a proposal to build a 473-unit apartment complex in the Stratton Flats neighborhood. Polar Star Development of Edwards planned to retool the plan and bring it back for reconsideration.

A resident of the Willowstone neighborhood in Gypsum recorded mountain lions on his backyard game camera, prompting town officials to send out a warning about the animals’ presence in residential areas.

Gypsum Creek Golf Course opened for play, marking its 20th season of operation.

10 years ago

Week of March 8, 2012

Eagle’s April municipal election was set to feature races for mayor and town board seats. Incumbent Mayor Ed Woodland was facing a challenge from Yuri Kostick and there were eight candidates for the three board seats.

The Gypsum Town Council race drew seven candidates for four open seats. The hopefuls included incumbents Tom Edwards, Gary Lebo and Kyle Hall. The newcomers included Beric Christiansen, Jim Kinser, Stanley McElderry and Ross Graves.

For the first time ever, a Boeing 767 landed at the Eagle County Regional Airport. The commercial flight was a charter from Washington D.C.

20 years ago

Week of March 7, 2002

Local teachers expressed their concerns about Eagle County School District’s plan to institute a performance pay plan in the fall. The district had selected the Teacher Advancement Program, developed by the Milken Family Foundation, to address the performance pay proposal that voters passed in a 2006 ballot initiative.

Gypsum resident Randy Ward won a year’s supply of dog food in the Purina Dog Show Incredible Dog Challenge.

Bravo! Vail Valley Music Festival donated $1,000 worth of percussion instruments to the Gypsum Elementary School music program.

The Eagle Valley High School boys basketball team advanced to the Sweet 16 state competition after beating a scrappy team from University High School.

30 years ago

Week of March 12, 1992

Enough candidates surfaced to ensure municipal elections in both Eagle and Gypsum. In Eagle, there was a three-way race for mayor featuring Bill Cunningham, Ken Long and Mike Dolan.

The Colorado Wildlife Commission considered a new regulation that would prohibit feeding deer, elk and most other big game animals. The proposed new rule specifically stated “no person shall place, deposit, distribute or scatter salt, mineral grains, hay or other food so as to intentionally constitute a lure, attraction or enticement for big game.”

40 years ago

Week of March 11, 1982

Eldon Bindley and Richard Turgeon were the candidates for Gypsum mayor in the spring election.

The Eagle Valley High School girls basketball team lost the district championship game to West Grand by a score of 61-50.

Cloud seeding operations designed to increase snowfall at Vail and Beaver Creek resumed. The program had halted in December when the U.S. Soil Conservation Service report showed adequate snowpack in the area.

50 years ago

Week of March 9, 1972

“The wildest storm of the winter cut short the efforts of 20 10th Mountain Division veterans to ski tour from Camp Hale to Vail, but the former ski troopers proved, without a question, that they still have the morale and rugged physical condition of any group of skiers half their age,” the Enterprise reported.

There were five candidates for the three open seats on the Eagle Town Board but the only candidate for mayor was C.W. Miller.

Recently released data from the 1970 Census showed there were 3,257 housing units in Eagle County and of that number, 1,961 households reported having at least one television set.

The Eagle Brownies troop announced it would sponsor a spring fashion show to raise money for members to take swimming lessons. The show was planned at the Eagle Community House.

60 years ago

Week of March 9, 1962

“Eight employees of the U.S. Forest Service and the Colorado Game and Fish Department escaped possible death when a snowcat they were riding was buried under an avalanche of snow in the Flat Tops country,” the Enterprise reported. The machine remained upright when the avalanche hit, but it took the eight men three hours to dig it free.

Leo Hargrave of Edwards purchased the 300-acre C.C. Black Ranch located east of Eagle. The purchase included the operation’s cattle and range permit.

“Lady Luck smiled in the wrong direction and Carbondale smiled back and Eagle Valley Junior High dropped its fantastic bid for a perfect season,” the Enterprise reported. The Pirates boys basketball team took second place in the district tournament with a season record of 14 wins and one loss.

70 years ago

Week of March 6, 1952

The Eagle Playhouse community theater group planned an Irish minstrel performance at the school gym.

Colorado game warden Jack Combs investigated the slaughter of more than 35 head of deer in the Gypsum area. A pack of marauding dogs was suspected in the killings.

Jimmy Waton of Eagle was having a crummy winter. “Our deepest sympathies to one lad in town this week, who has suffered through a case of measles, and right miserable he was at that, only to have insult added to injury. When the last bump had cleared away, one jawbone poked way out with mumps.”

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners appointed Dr. L.W. Simmonds as deputy county health officer. The measure was taken in an attempt to curb the spread of scarlet fever in the lower Eagle Valley.

80 years ago

Week of March 5, 1942

Army camp in Eagle Park at Pando is in the making again. Whether it is intended primarily for a winter camp for training soldiers in ski fighting or some other purpose is not announced,” The Enterprise reported.

Home nursing classes, sponsored by the local chapter of the American Red Cross, were scheduled in Eagle. “There will be other classes starting throughout the county as soon as road conditions and weather permit.”