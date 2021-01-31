Time Machine: 80 years ago, Eagle gets lambasted for wooden water pipe plan

This 1920s era photo shows downtown Eagle from the intersection of Broadway and Third Street.

Photo courtesy Eagle County Historical Society and Eagle Valley Library District

5 years ago

Week of Feb. 4, 2016

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper identified the Eagle to Horn Ranch segment of the Eagle Valley Trail as one of the 16 for 2016 priority projects for Great Outdoors Colorado funding.

The town of Eagle planned to present voters with a sale tax question to generate funding for its proposed river park project.

Eagle Town Councilmember Anne McKibbin was the only candidate for mayor in the upcoming municipal election.

10 years ago

Week of Feb. 3, 2011

Organizers of “The Show,” a national youth baseball tournament, announced plans to bring their event to Eagle County.

Eagle County approved a $1.6 million contract to purchase the former Eagle Auto Recycling and Towing site west of Eagle. The 7.6-acre site, located north of U.S. Highway 6, encompassed the confluence of Brush Creek and the Eagle River.

Connor McGillvray won the Eagle Valley Middle School Geography Bee.

20 years ago

Week of Feb. 1, 2001

After two months of negotiation, Adams Rib developer Fred Kummer declared it was time to make a deal with the town of Eagle. Eagle Town Board members balked at that statement, arguing that Adam’s Rib never changed any of its plans in response to community concerns.

Members of the Eagle County Retired Seniors Volunteer Program were honored for their work during a luncheon in Edwards.

Eagle Valley High School graduate Mike Pietrack, a student at Mesa College, was headed to Tucson to try out for the Colorado Rockies farm team.

EVHS wrestler Jeff Bair remained undefeated in 12 consecutive matches.

Scooter Slaughter attended the Phoenix Open Golf Tournament and while he was there, he met Tiger Woods.

30 years ago

Week of Feb. 7, 1991

A “Good Morning America” crew was slated to visit Eagle to film a segment for the news program featuring the Eagle Valley Enterprise’s plan to stage a community photograph as a valentine for local men and women serving in the Middle East. U.S. military forces were gathering in Saudi Arabia as the country prepared its response to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait.

Students in the EVHS advanced art class worked with Driscol Gallery in Vail to create and build a 5-foot tall bronze sculpture. Student Scott Caver designed the piece that featured an eagle with the face of a boy and a girl emerging from its wingspan. (The piece now sits at the Eagle County Building in downtown Eagle.)

Debby Deane of Eagle and Ron Beard of Fruita announced their engagement.

40 years ago

Week of Feb. 5, 1981

The Eagle County School Board passed a resolution outlining the steps the district would take in the event of a teachers’ strike. The resolution was called a precautionary measure, but master contract negotiations between the school district and the Eagle County Education had caused a deep rift.

Vail Valley Medical Center raised the $600,000 it needed to remain open. The VVMC still needed to come up with an additional $1.8 million to pull itself out of a deficit that developed when the facility became a full-service hospital.

The first surveys of the year showed snowpack was far below normal countywide. Snowpack ranged from 56% to 43% of the 20-year average.

50 years ago

Week of Feb. 4, 1971

Flo Steinberg of Vail contributed a front-page story about a longtime Eagle County resident who arrived at the Vail Clinic, complaining of chest pain. While at the clinic the patient experienced a heart attack. Medical staff was able to use a defibrillator to restore a heartbeat so the patient could be transported to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs. Steinberg noted the defibrillator had arrived at the clinic just three hours before the patient’s crisis. Money for the life-saving equipment was raised the previous summer at an event called Sheika’s Party.

Jack Oleson of Avon was elected to he Board of Directors for the American Polled Herford Association.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Yellow Submarine” starring the Beatles.

60 years ago

Week of Feb. 2, 1961

Former Burns resident Donald Nunn was the sole guard assigned to John F. Kennedy when he visited Harvard, his alma mater, prior to his inauguration. Nunn worked as a police officer at the university.

A front-page obituary detailed the life of former Eagle County Sheriff Murray Wilson. Wilson served as county sheriff for 36 years until his retirement in 1959. “The esteem in which Murray was held by Eagle County people was reflected in the large crowd over-flowing from the church on to the walk, gathered to pay respects,” the Enterprise reported.

70 years ago

Week of Feb. 1, 1951

“The recent snow storm will open up a season of excellent skiing for county people at the town southeast of Eagle, which has already been put into service for the season,” the Enterprise reported. The rope tow operated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday. The Eagle Chamber of Commerce built the tow and a ski course and was responsible for its operation. The chamber paid its operators $1 per day and charged skiers 50 cents a day for a lift ticket.

The local Rainbow Girls planned a Valentine’s Day dance at the Eagle School. The organization planned to bring in a band from Carbondale for the event.

A burglar broke into the Meyer Garage in Minturn and made off with nine tires. The newspaper noted the thief wouldn’t have to worry about rationing for the foreseeable future.

80 years ago

Week of Feb. 7, 1941

The Eagle Valley Enterprise expressed its displeasure with Eagle’s water system plan, calling a recent bond refinance a “pig in a poke.” The newspaper said the town’s system was inadequately and poorly designed using wooden pipe that “commenced to go to pieces and someone, at considerable expense to the town, was kept constantly busy trying to keep water flowing through the mains.”

Joyce Allen and Bonita Brown were elected cheerleaders for the Eagle School. “After the election, time was taken to practice some yells.”