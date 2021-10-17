Time Machine: 80 years ago, international news noted Japan was ‘getting jittery’

Eighty years ago this week, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported that Japan was “jittery.” The attack on Pearl Harbor was just eight weeks away, which led to America’s entry into World War II and the eventual creation of the U.S. Army Camp Hale.

Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society/Courtesy photo

5 years ago

Week of Oct. 20, 2016

Avon hosted the Man of the Cliff competition which, despite its name, featured outdoors-themed competition for both men and women.

New owners took over operation of Minturn’s famed Turntable Restaurant and announced the community landmark would reopen in December.

Three properties in a remote area along Trail Gulch Road north of Gypsum were gutted by fire. Crews were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby grass and timber areas and the cause was under investigation.

10 years ago

Week of Oct. 20, 2011

Members of the Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the proposed Eagle River Station commercial/residential project.

Eagle County reported its 2012 budget proposal reflected a good news/bad news scenario. On the positive side, sales tax collections in 2011 had come in 7% higher than the county had projected. But the county still had a lot of lost ground to make up from the 2010 sales tax revenues that were 6% down from 2009 figures, which were a whopping 26% lower than 2008 revenues.

ECO Transit netted a $1.1 million grant for bus replacement.

20 years ago

Week of Oct. 18, 2001

Opponents of a Gypsum ballot measure that would require citizen approval for all annexation requests took out full-page ads attacking the proposal.

Local 4-H’er Joanna Ford’s sewing project, a wool riding coat, was selected for display in a gallery at Colorado State University.

Erin Sterkel and Lars Lueders were the Eagle Valley High School Athletes of the Week.

30 years ago

Week of Oct. 24, 1991

Eagle County’s building permit numbers for the year had dropped approximately 23% below figures compiled in 1990. The county had issued 313 building permits for a total new valuation of $39 million through the end of the third quarter.

Eagle’s projected budget for 1992 was nudging near the $1 million mark. According to Eagle Town Manager Willy Powell, the municipal spending plan totaled approximately $985,000

According to figures released from the 1990 census, Eagle County attracted a large population of young residents. The average age of Eagle residents was 31.4 years and in Gypsum the figure was even lower — 30 years. Avon recorded the lowest average resident age in the county at 28.7 years.

The Rev. Jeff Hanson was the new pastor at First Lutheran Church in Gypsum.

40 years ago

Week of Oct. 22, 1981

Bobby Williams, the former Eagle County Sheriff’s Office jail administrator, was out on bond following his arrest on 16 counts of theft and 16 counts of embezzlement. The charges stemmed from the disappearance of more than $2,999 worth of bond money as well as cash from prisoners who had been placed with the sheriff’s office for safekeeping.

The unbeaten Eagle Valley High School girls volleyball team cinched the Colorado-Gore League title with wins over North Park and Soroco.

Wee Willie Wonka’s Discounts opened a Grand Avenue storefront in Eagle. Grand opening specials included golf umbrellas for $4.73 and AM/FM digital clock radios for $23.40.

50 years ago

Week of Oct. 21, 1971

“Western Colorado is besieged by not only one Big Bad Wolf, but by at least three. So far the No. 1 Wolf has been the Denver Water Board. Now it appears that Colorado Springs and Pueblo are running close seconds. The Springs latest proposal for further grabs on this area’s water is to carry water out of the Yampa River,” the Enterprise reported.

Five years after its creation, Colorado Mountain College was going to the voters for a bond issue to build facilities.

Specials at the H.W. Lewis Store included three bags of candy for $1 and ground beef for 65 cents a pound.

60 years ago

Week of Oct. 19, 1961

Harry Woodward, director of the Colorado Game and Fish Department, was the guest speaker at a community meeting held at the Diamond J Lounge. Meanwhile, Colorado Gov. Steve McNicols was slated to visit Eagle in November. Tickets for the governor’s talk, planned at Harrison’s Café, were $2.50.

Eagle Valley High School bested Plateau Valley for the homecoming football game by a 20-7 score. The game was the runner-up for KOA-TV’s Game of the Week honors.

Gail Phillips was crowned Eagle Valley homecoming queen. She was escorted by Tom Luby.

“Eagle’s streets and houses will soon be properly named and numbered, and no longer will visitors to the village wander round looking for sites within the village boundaries,” the Enterprise reported. “Eagle Town Board members agreed to complete the work associated with placing street signs around town.

Walt Disney’s “The Parent Trap” was the featured movie at the Eagle Theater.

70 years ago

Week of Oct. 18, 1951

Two out-of-town hunters were wounded during the opening weekend of big game season. A Nebraska man was hit in the leg by a stray bullet and an Englewood visitor was accidentally shot in the legs. The Colorado man told officials that when he was hit, he looked up to see a teenage boy with his gun in hand. “He shouted to him for help and the boys turned and ran,” the Enterprise reported.

The Rev. Delbert Paulson was appointed as pastor of the Eagle and Gypsum Methodist churches.

A fire of undetermined origin completely destroyed the farm house of Mr. and Mrs. Jake Strubi of Burns. The Strubi family lost all its furniture and personal belongings in the blaze.

80 years ago

Week of Oct. 17, 1941

Representatives of both the local Republican and Democratic parties met for a conventions in Eagle to elect delegates for a special Congressional Conference planned in Grand Junction. The special event was planned to nominate delegates for a December special election to select a successor for the late Rep. Edward Taylor. For 33 years, Taylor had represented Western Colorado in the U.S. Congress.

Under the headline, “Japan gets jittery,” the Enterprise’s international news column noted Japanese uneasiness “over the world situation, which is starving them of oil and strangling them economically.”

The Enterprise’s Star Dust column asked the question “Did you know that Mickey Mouse turned 13 years old the other day?”