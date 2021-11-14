Time Machine: 80 years ago, letter writer suggests developing a ski hill in Eagle County

Before Vail was developed, local skiers trekked to the hill above the Eagle cemetery to enjoy the sport.

Eagle Valley Library District and the Eagle County Historical Society

5 years ago

Week of Nov. 17, 2016

The town of Gypsum was mulling an annexation request that would extend the community by 172 acres toward Dotsero and permit a new gravel mining operation that would remove up to 230,000 tons of material from the 163-acre Coyote River Ranch property.

The Eagle Valley High School girls volleyball team was headed to the state tournament.

The Dusty Boot at Eagle Ranch reopened with a new name — Dusty Boot Roadhouse — and a revamped menu.

10 years ago

Week of Nov. 17, 2011

The Eagle County Air Alliance appealed to various municipalities in the valley for funding to provide airline subsidies for flights to the county airport. Group president Kent Myers said the alliance had targeted five markets — Houston, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco and Washington D.C.— for direct service to the facility.

Bonfire Brewing planned a first anniversary celebration at its Second Street pub in Eagle.

During Red Ribbon Week, Eagle Valley High School students Lacy Wilmore and Matt Vaughn baked more than 650 cookies to feed the entire student body.

20 years ago

Week of Nov. 15, 2001

Members of the Eagle Town Board expressed doubts about the Red Mountain Ranch development’s plan for housing units along the Eagle River east of town.

After an aggressive 10-year program, Gypsum leaders said they had annexed most of the property the town was interested in acquiring.

Rick and Cathy Dunford were in the process of renovating an old railroad house that has been relocated from downtown to a residential lot along Church Street.

Eagle teen Wes Griffith won a national championship at a karate competition in South Dakota.

30 years ago

Week of Nov. 21, 1991

Eagle officials attempted to schedule a meeting with representatives from the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad to address a number of concerns stemming from company operations in town. In particular, town leaders were concerned about problems that developed when railroad apartment cars were parked along the tracks in Eagle.

A group of Eagle Valley High School parents protested a plan to cut a wrestling room from the school remodel budget. School board members noted that there was a $1.5 million budget deficit for remodeling projects at both Eagle Valley High School and Battle Mountain High School, which necessitated eliminating the Eagle Valley High School wresting room and an auxiliary gym at Battle Mountain High School.

The majority of the staff at Eagle Valley High School signed a petition urging the school board to name interim superintendent Dr. Nick Seaver as the permanent leader for the school district.

District Attorney Pete Michaelson announced his plan to ask every person convicted of an alcohol-related offense in Eagle County to donate $25 to a fund established for the young daughter of Tara MacTavish Palmer, the Gypsum woman who was killed by a drunk driver.

40 years ago

Week of Nov. 19, 1981

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office was hunting for fugitive Vince Simon, who was charged with writing more than $20,000 worth of bad checks. Simon had purchased the Derby Junction property at Bond and announced his plan to develop a western-style theme park — West World — at the site. His fundraising effort for the project included an August boat race on the Colorado River. He promised $10,000 to the winners, but the award check bounced.

Residents of Gypsum’s Eagle River Estates subdivision learned cable television was coming to their neighborhood.

Eagle Valley High School volleyball players Danelle Starr, Kim Eaton, Kindra Hudspeth, Marcie Smith and Rhonda Beagley were named to the All-League team.

50 years ago

Week of Nov. 18, 1971

Burford Livestock Company sold its property on Lake Creek to Richard B. Scudder of Newark, N.J. “The sale means the end of 65 years of running sheep in Eagle County by some member of the Burford family,” the Enterprise reported.

Eagle sisters Anna Marie and Linda Hoza captured the top two prizes in the local Make It Yourself with Wool Contest. Anna Marie’s cranberry red wool pantsuit, with white side inserts on both pants and the tunic, won first in the senior division. Linda’s white wool dress was the top winner in the junior division.

Eagle Valley High School Future Farmers of America members were headed to state competition in dairy and livestock judging events after a strong showing at the regional contest at Mesa College in Grand Junction.

60 years ago

Week of Nov. 16, 1961

“A runaway pickup and trailer caused a water outage, knocked down 30 feet of fence and injured the owner before the vehicle came to rest on the lawn of a home in Eagle,” the Enterprise reported. The damage happened after a Glenwood Springs man couldn’t start his truck, so he climbed underneath the vehicle with screwdriver and shorted out the truck’s starter. He got the engine going, but had left the vehicle in gear. The truck lurched forward, running over a town water hydrant along Fifth Street before hitting a tree and coming to a halt.

An Oregon man was apprehended less than a hour after he stole money from the cash register at the Mobile gas station in west Eagle. When Sheriff Hank Knuth caught up with the suspect, he found a $50 bill in the man’s shoe.

Harrison’s restaurant in Eagle advertised “Our chef Claude Dill is coming up with a truly delightful menu for Thanksgiving dinner.”

70 years ago

Week of Nov. 15, 1951

Gene Collett, a former resident of Eagle, was awarded the Bronze Star medal for heroic actions during his military service in Korea.

Berta Jean Gates and Rita Randall were members of the Mesa College Homecoming Court.

The Eagle County commissioners accepted bids for approximately a half block of real estate in downtown Eagle. The site was formerly the county public works shop, but that operation had been relocated to a garage on the west end of town.

The Diamond J Lounge advertised a smorgasbord on Nov. 17. “Wonderful eats as only a Swede can put out,” announced owners Norman and Dorothy Olssen.

80 years ago

Week of Nov. 14, 1941

A front-page letter from a local resident who was identified as “A Ski Enthusiast” urged some community contemplation. “I wonder if the people of Eagle and Gypsum and the vicinities around here have given more than a passing consideration to the possibility of developing a ski course in this region?”

Eagle County High School planned its annual carnival. The event promised “fun, frolic, excitement and enjoyment for all.”