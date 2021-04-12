Time Machine: 80 years ago, Lions Club members discussed plans to build Eagle Town Park

This 1960s era postcard photo of Eagle shows Town Park, behind the county building, at the edge of residential development in the community. Photo courtesy Eagle valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society



5 years ago

Week of April 14, 2016

McCoy resident John Comer received the Walker-Nimon Award from the Eagle County Historical Society in recognition of his work to preserve a historic waterwheel located on his property.

Beaver Creek finished out its ski season, reporting that 312 inches of snow fell at the resort during its 138 days of operation.

Eagle voters passed a sales tax issue to fund construction of a new river park in town. The ballot issue collected 962 votes in favor and 589 votes opposed.

10 years ago

Week of April 14, 2011

The Gypsum Recreation Center promoted a new triathlon event. The center’s personal trainer and group fitness instructor, Billy Kuhn, was the event organizer.

The town of Eagle mulled its capital needs and finances in anticipation of construction of a new water plant.

The Gypsum Creek Grill launched dinner and lunch service.

Marie Sanders was hired as Gypsum’s new special projects coordinator and Andrew Maxey was tapped as the town’s parks supervisor.

20 years ago

Week of April 12, 2001

Residents of the Diamond Star Ranch development east of town turned out at an Eagle Town Board meeting to voice their opposition to the proposed Red Mountain Ranch commercial project.

The culinary team from Eagle Valley High School won a state competition in Denver. The Eagle County Humane Society rescued six border collie puppies that had been placed in a burlap bag and thrown into a dumpster. The puppies survived the ordeal and were doing well.

30 years ago

Week of April 18, 1991

Construction on extensive renovations planned at both Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain high schools was slated to begin during 1991, but officials from Eagle County School District reported there was a $1.3 million financing shortfall to complete the work as originally planned.

After nearly nine years on the job, Eagle Police Chief Dan Kneale announced his resignation. Kneale planned to leave the community in August.

The Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church announced plans to build a church at the “pit” property located in the Eagle Commercial Park.

40 years ago

Week of April 15, 1981

Eagle Valley High School principal Wally Birlew was named acting superintendent of the Eagle County School District after the school board voted to oust Gene Gallegos from the job. Gallegos had already announced his planned departure from the position effective June 30, but in a 5-4 vote, the school board decided for to dismiss him early because of “strained relationships.”

50 years ago

Week of April 15, 1971

Congressman Wayne Aspinall pressed the button to start a multi-million dollar water drilling operation that tapped a huge underground aquifer near McCoy. The Enterprise reported the water resource would be used for oil shale development and recreation.

Someone stole nearly $5,000 worth of power tools from Eagle Valley High School. Eagle County Sheriff Jim Seabry said a professional crew likely committed the theft.

A train derailment at Belden tracks resulted in a shutdown at New Jersey Zinc Mine at Gilman. The train brakeman was seriously injured in the accident.

Frank Velez was the most successful participant at the Eagle Easter Egg Hunt. He collected 54 of the 720 eggs that had been boiled and dyed by a team of local volunteers. He earned a $5 prize.

60 years ago

Week of April 13, 1961

After a successful fund drive headed up by the Eagle Lions Club, a new ambulance arrived to serve residents of the Eagle and Gypsum communities. The drive collected $3,508.60 — enough cash to purchase a 1961 Chevy that had space for two cots and necessary first aid supplies.

Fred Collett was elected president of the Gypsum-based Citizens Committee for Better Schools. Lloyd Mayne was tapped as vice president. The Enterprise reported, “The committee meets several times during the year to keep abreast with school developments.”

A 44-year-old West Virginia man was sent to the Colorado penitentiary to begin serving an 18-month to 5-year sentence after he was convicted of passing bad checks at various Eagle County businesses.

The weekly special at the Dairy King in Eagle was a chili dog and a Coke for 50 cents.

70 years ago

Week of April 12, 1951

The Minturn PTA announced that Chuck Collins of KOA Radio in Denver would be the special guest for the community’s final amateur talent show contest. The PTA had hosted a series of talent competitions throughout the winter to raise money for school equipment.

Neeoma Andrews and Georgia Harrison of Eagle were contestants for the Miners Day Queen Contest.

Bill Mayer, son of Mr. And Mrs. Chester Mayer, was selected to represent the Western Colorado Youth Fellowship at a national conference planned at Purdue University. Mayer was a sophomore at Eagle High School.

The Mayer family celebrated the 50th anniversary of their ranching operation in Eagle County.

80 years ago

Week of April 11, 1941

Holy Cross Energy Association announced plans to extend power lines from Minturn to Wolcott and north to McCoy. Part of a three-county effort to extend electric power to rural areas, the overall project proposed supplying power to 250 homes in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties.

The Eagle Lions Club discussed plans to build a town park behind the county courthouse. The club did not make definite plans, however, because one of the members of the park committee had been out of town for several weeks.

A free rural home mail delivery route was established just south of Gypsum. Muriel Fraizer was the temporary carrier, delivering the post three times a week along the Gypsum Creek Valley.

Former Eagle County Sheriff Marion J Handy passed away at his home in Iowa. Before serving as county sheriff from 1908 to 1918, he had worked as a locomotive engineer for the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad.