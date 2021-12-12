Time Machine: 80 years ago, locals react to the ‘date which will live in infamy’

When United States entered World War II 80 years ago this week, global history was made. That decision also forever altered the landscape and economics of Eagle County when Camp Hale, shown above, opened.

Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society

5 years ago

Week of Dec. 15, 2016

The Eagle City Market announced a Christmas surprise for customers — the store’s 16,000-square foot expansion was scheduled for completion in time for holiday shopping.

There was a happy ending to a story about four young people from Argentina who had fallen victim to a Craig’s List rental scam. After their story was published in the Vail Daily, an Edwards couple stepped up and offered to rent their townhome to the group.

10 years ago

Week of Dec. 15, 2011

Sig Bjornson set up his elaborate Dickensville toy train village in a vacant Eagle Ranch storefront. Visitors were asked to make a $5 donation or bring an unwrapped toy to be donated to the Masons/Eagle Fire Department toy drive.

Gypsum considered an annexation request that would bring a 56-acre Dotsero parcel into the town. The property included a man-made water ski lake.

20 years ago

Week of Dec. 13, 2001

In a 5-2 split vote, the Eagle Town Board approved the concept plan for Red Mountain Ranch. The project proposed east of town called for 300 multi-family residential units and up to 450,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

An estimated 1,500 people turned out for the Christmas on Broadway parade in downtown Eagle.

A tanker trailer rolled in Glenwood Canyon, shutting down the highway for 14 hours. People who commuted to work from outside the county including teachers, deputies and wallboard plant employees were unable to get to their jobs.

30 years ago

Week of Dec. 19, 1991

Issues involving the Eagle County Regional Airport seldom generated like-minded local response, but both the people who supported increased flights at the facility and the people who were concerned about airport impacts were united in their opposition to a proposal to close the Eagle Flight Service station.

A holiday schedule for Glenwood Canyon construction stops was announced. Work was slated to stop at noon on Christmas Eve and remain shut down on Christmas Day. The pilot car program would continue operations during the days leading up to the holiday and traffic delays of up to 30 minutes were anticipated.

The Scott Hamilton New Year’s Party ice show was planned at Dobson Arena in Vail. The list of scheduled performers included Hamilton, Rosalynn Sumners and Peter and Kitty Carruthers.

Local youngster Cody Noha asked for a bow and three arrows in his letter to Santa.

40 years ago

Week of Dec. 17, 1981

Gypsum officials learned that the 1% real estate transfer tax the community approved in 1979 might be illegal. Gypsum was a statutory town, which derived its municipal bylaws from the Colorado State Legislature, and those rules did not contain expressed authority to impose a real estate transfer tax.

Ken Norman was elected president of the Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The Eagle Methodist Church held three fundraisers and donated $733.93 to battle world hunger.

A new video rental business called Home Cinema opened in Eagle. “We have everything you need to watch movies on your TV!” the business ad announced. Home Cinema boasted it had a collection of 75 movies available to rent.

50 years ago

Week of Dec. 16, 1971

Santa Claus planned his annual visit to the Eagle County Airport. The Eagle Lions Club organized the Santa party. “His manner of arrival is a bit uncertain, depending on the weather. If it is too stormy for his plane to land, Santa will be arriving to the visit by sled, snowmobile, truck or whatever.”

The Eagle Valley High School ski team developed a practice course east of Eagle. “It’s an attractive place for winter sports — too attractive, “reported the Enterprise. “Will snowmobiles, sleds and the like please keep off the trails. This type of use is ruining the runs for skiers.”

A news release from the Colorado Health Department reported that Eagle County led the state in the number of immunized children. Nearly 96% of the county’s children were immunized against polio, diphtheria, tetanus and measles.

The Denver Police Department had begun using new radar gun devices to spot speeders, and that equipment was manufactured by Minturn-based CMI Inc. Denver had purchased 12 radar guns at a cost of $892 each.

60 years ago

Week of Dec. 14, 1961

Delmar Spooner was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison in the killings of Eagle County Undersheriff John Clark and Colorado State Patrol Lt. Hiram Short. Spooner pled not guilty by reason of insanity during his trial, which was held in Craig after a successful change of venue request.

Pete Dodo, a cattleman and rancher from the upper Eagle Valley, collected one more vote that Brush Creek rancher Fred Rule to become chairman of the Eagle County Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Committee.

Mrs. Joe Chockie of Sweetwater won a statewide contest that solicited ideas for using leather. She suggested gluing layers of leather together to fashion dominos, poker chips and other items.

70 years ago

Week of Dec. 13, 1951

The Lions Club Children’s Christmas Party was planned for Dec. 22 with Santa slated to arrive by airplane at the county air strip. Following Santa’s visit, local kids were invited to a free matinee at the Eagle Theater.

Eagle High School won an eight-point basketball victory over Eagle County High. EHS also won the county speech contest held in Minturn.

80 years ago

Week of Dec. 12, 1941

“Japan makes dastardly attack against the United States — Country goes to war” declared the Eagle Valley Enterprise front page headline. “War — grim, bloody, heathen-inspired war — is upon the people of the United States,” the newspaper continued. The full text of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s speech to the nation appeared in the paper, starting with the famed phrase, “Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941 is a date which will live in infamy.”

Eagle County’s American Red Cross Drive reported strong support and raised $1,405.45. The operation’s chairman reported 751 individual donors contributed to the effort.