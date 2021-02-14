Time Machine: 80 years ago, two local youths ’inducted into and engulfed in the great maw of the war machine’

Reader Charles Langmaid shared this photo of Vail’s first chairlift.

Special to the Daily

5 years ago

Week of Feb. 18, 2016

Eagle’s search for a new town manager netted 48 candidates during an abbreviated 18-day job posting. Members of the Eagle Town Board were criticized for marching ahead with the town manager search when the April 5 municipal election would bring on at least three new members who would have to work with the person the previous board hired.

Mike Piscoiotta, the court administrator for the 5th Judicial District, proposed a unique plan for the former Eagle Town Hall building on Second Street. He asked the town board to allow him to use the space for a youth boxing program.

10 years ago

Week Feb. 17, 2011

A front page story in the Enterprise recalled the days of the Eagle ski hill. A rope tow was built in 1954 and was located above the Sunset View Cemetery on the Cole Black Ranch just off of Sixth Street. The cost for a season pass was $5.

Paramedics from the Western Eagle County Ambulance District conducted a training session to teach county employees how to use the external defibrillators that had been installed around the administration building in Eagle.

Sixteen Eagle Valley High School students prepared to leave on a 14-day trip to Spain. The students and their chaperones planned to travel as a group for part of the trip and then spend part of their time with Spanish host families.

20 years ago

Week Feb. 15, 2001

The town of Gypsum turned down a development request for a 79-unit mobile home park on a 14-acre parcl located north of the drywall plant.

Businesses at the Eagle County Airport and Airport Gateway Commercial Park generated $500,000 in sales tax for the town of Gypsum.

The town of Eagle, Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District and Eagle Ranch announced a partnership to develop recreational amenities on the Allen Tract, located north of Brush Creek Road. A swimming pool and ice rink were proposed at the site.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners was searching for a builder to work on an assisted living facility in Eagle.

EVHS wrestler Donny Jacox placed first at regionalsm qualifying for the state meet. Ismael Hermosillo and Jeff Bair also earned sate berths.

30 years ago

Week of Feb. 21, 1991

Noting it was inevitable that her land would eventually be developed for housing, Eagle Ranch owner Jessica Catto scheduled an open house to gather community input about how to open up the 600 acres to development.

Eagle County announced its new administration building in Eagle would be competed in June. The county originally hoped to have the building completed by December of 1990.

EVHS junior Jesse Moya placed fourth in his weight division at the Colorado State Wrestling Tournament.

40 years ago

Week of Feb. 19, 1981

The Denver Water Board completed its planning for reservoirs proposed in the Wolcott and Eagle-Piney areas. The board held water rights for the reservoirs, but Eagle County claimed it had the right to oversee any land planning issues within county boundaries. The water board filed a lawsuit against Eagle and Grand counties disputing that jurisdictional assertion.

Snow surveys showed the 1980-81 snowpack was near an all time low. The snowpack was 65% of normal and state officials were already urging Colorado residents to conserve water.

Fred Collett, owner of Collett Enterprises in Eagle, completed his term as chairman of Club 20. Collet had been a member of Club 20 for 11 years and had served on the organizations board of directors for five years.

Vail resident June Simonton published “Beaver Creek: The First 100 Years.” Her book chronicled the resort’s pioneer history.

50 years ago

Week of Feb. 18, 1971

According to the 1970 census, Eagle County’s population grew by 60% during the 1960s.

A financial report from the Eagle Chamber of Commerce concluded the outlook for the upcoming Eagle Flight Days was grim. “The community will have to work together if future celebrations are to be held,” the Enterprise warned.

Pat Day placed second and Dale Jacox place third in their respective weight divisions at the Colorado State Wrestling Tournament.

60 years ago

Week of Feb. 16, 1961

The Eagle Chamber of Commerce launched its annual membership drive. Membership fees were $5, up from $2.50, for individuals and $10 for businesses.

Snow surveys for the Colorado River Basin showed snowpack was only 65% of normal. “Prospects for adequate water supply for agriculture this summer are not optimistic,” the Enterprise reported.

The Gypsum Women’s Society of Christian Service planned a movie night fundraiser featuring a special showing of “The Long, Long Trailer” starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service declared that 1960 had been the worst fire season in three decades. A total of 26,097 acres of forest and rangeland had burned through the five the national forests of the region.

70 years ago

Week of Feb. 15, 1951

Students from Eagle High School and adults from the community performed the comedy “The Dear Departed.”

Local snow surveys showed snowpack was nearly three times the normal amount.

Walt Disney’s “Dumbo” was the featured movie at the Eagle Theater.

80 years ago

Week of Feb. 21, 1941

Eagle County’s Selective Services Board announced 18 local men had signed up for military service. The Enterprise noted that two local youths had traveled to Denver that week “to be inducted into and engulfed in the great maw of the war machine now being formed in the country.”

Eagle County announced that all business would be suspended in Eagle for two hours the upcoming Saturday for the dedication ceremony of a “beautiful bronze plaque” honoring locals who lost their lives during the World War.

A shampoo and hair dress at the Eagle Beauty shop cost 75 cents.