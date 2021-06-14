Time Machine: 80 years ago U.S. Army reps visited Eagle to purchase saddle horses

Equine quality in Eagle County must have been exceptionally good 80 years ago because representatives from the U.S. Army came to the area to purchase saddle horses. Considering the country was on the brink of World War II, it is interesting to ponder why the Army needed those horses.

Photo courtesy Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society

5 years ago

Week of June 16, 2016

GoPro Mountain Games action extended down to Eagle with an enduro mountain bike race contested on town trails. More than 150 contestants competed at the event.

A memorial service was planned at the Eagle County Fairgrounds rodeo arena for former Commissioner George “Bud” Gates.

Gypsum announced its plans for a summertime Music and Movies series, launching with the Porchlight Players Kids Camp production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” and the film “Splash.”

10 years ago

Week of June 16, 2011

Professional surfers from around the country flocked to the Glenwood Springs Whitewater Park for a stand-up paddle boarding competition.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 150 announced it was sending three girls from Eagle Valley High School — Olivia Boomhower, Samantha Eckert and Shannon Henderson — to the Colorado Columbine Girls State event in Pueblo.

Alpine Arms Gun Shop opened at the former Eagle Town Hall building.

20 years ago

Week of June 14, 2001

Opponents of the proposed Chatfield Corners subdivision in Gypsum promoted staging a citizen referendum to decide the future of the project.

Shapiro Development proposed construction of a bowling alley in Eagle.

Millie Hamner, director of curriculum for Eagle County School District, was hired as the new superintendent for Summit County schools.

The Learning Camp, a McCoy-based education program, announced its plan to move to the Gypsum area.

Activists were working on a proposal for federal wild and scenic designation for Deep Creek in Eagle County.

30 years ago

Week of June 20, 1991

Colorado Gov. Roy Romer dedicated the new Eagle Regional Visitor Information Center located at Chambers Park. After years of work, the facility opened for its first full season.

Shakeups rocked Eagle County School District. Seven principals and department directors had submitted resignation letters and Assistant Superintendent Ron Smith was informed, via memo, that he was being transferred from his central office administration post to a classroom position. Smith had publicly voiced concerns about the district’s leadership direction. “Obviously, they didn’t like what I was saying,” Smith stated.

Anne Osborne and Dave Johnson’s wedding celebration created a stir in town when the bride, attired in her wedding dress, took a ride around Eagle on top of a fire truck. Both the bride and the groom were volunteers for the Greater Eagle Fire Department.

40 years ago

Week of June 18, 1981

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners allocated $10,000 to fix the leaky roof at the Eagle Recreation Center. The town and the county were slated to discuss long-term plans for the building, formerly the Eagle High School gym. Problem areas inside the building included the heating system, ceiling, windows and floor.

Three former Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies threatened a lawsuit regarding wages withheld from their final paychecks. Sheriff Jack Haynes garnished portions of the deputies pay to compensate for case reports that were missing after their departures.

A cleanup along Cottonwood Pass netted about 40 cubic yards of litter.

50 years ago

Week of June 17, 1971

The Eagle Town Board annexed a four-acre property on the east side of town. Local officials expected a housing development would be proposed at the property, owned by Kaibab Industries, Inc.

“As time comes close to our annual Flight Day celebration, I look at our streets and wonder what is wrong,” noted a letter to the editor signed by An Interested Old Time Native. “Never has there been so much dirt and mess along Main Street. I can see where businesses must be really discouraged in keeping their sidewalks clean, as gutters and streets are so full that things blow right back.”

Summer finally arrived in the valley, with temperatures heating up to a high of 88 degrees after a long, chilly, dry spring.

Activities planned for the annual Eagle Flight Day celebration included a youth rodeo, a parade, a community barbecue and a dance at the Legion Hall in Gypsum.

60 years ago

Week of June 15, 1961

A parade down Broadway was proposed as a highlight of the revamped Eagle Flight Day celebration. Eagle Lions Club members were tapped to plan the parade.

The Colorado Fish and Game Department completed a number of recreation improvements at Wilmore Lake. The work included a revamped bridge and a parking lot. The total cost was $1,919.

The Eagle Dairy Kreme shop announced its grand opening for the season. The business offered a special buy one, get one free ice cream sale.

70 years ago

Week of June 14, 1951

Grace Lucero of Red Cliff was crowned Miners Day Queen at the contest sponsored by Miners Union Local 581. Lucero collected the most votes during the two-month contest.

Rex Mayne, Myrtie Stephens, Alfred Benson and Mrs. R.J. Bearden were elected to the Eagle County School Board. As the local superintendent of schools, Jeannette Buccholz was also a member of the board.

A group of local ranch women organized the Eagle County Cowbelles. Mrs. Jim Stephens was elected president, Mrs. Orris Stephens was elected vice present and Mrs. Leonard Horn was elected secretary.

The Battle Mountain Saddle Club planned a trail ride up Notch Mountain to view Mount of the Holy Cross.

80 years ago

Week of June 13, 1941

Representatives from the U.S. Army purchased 15 saddle horses from Eagle County ranchers. Local ranchers had brought in more than 50 horses for the Army buyers to to consider.

The Eagle and Gypsum Boy Scout troops held an investiture ceremony. The Eagle Lions Club agreed to sponsor the new Boy Scout troops.

Vince Eichler was elected president of the Eagle County 4-H Club.

The Eagle County chapter of the American Red Cross shipped its latest collection of garments for European refugees. The local group had very nearly filled its entire quota for the year, according to the local volunteer services chairperson.