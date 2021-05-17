Time Machine: Five years ago, Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Victory Tour comes to Eagle

Downvalley residents gather at Brush Creek Park in Eagle for the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Victory Tour party, five years ago this week.

Daily file photo

5 years ago

Week of May 19, 2016

A group of Denver Broncos players, cheerleaders and other team officials attended a Super Bowl 50 Victory Tour event at Brush Creek Park in Eagle. Roughly 1,000 area residents showed up for the party.

Vail Honeywagon secured local and state grants to launch construction of a new community compost center near the Eagle County Landfill at Wolcott.

The Mountain West Collegiate Baseball League was looking for local families to host players for a six-week summer season.

10 years ago

Week of May 19, 2011

Local resident Glen Miller announced his plan to cull his herd of John Deere tractors. Miller figured he had accumulated between 92 and 94 of the signature green vehicles and he planned to sell about 50 machines during a special auction.

Eagle County completed its commissioner boundaries redistribution process. The new district boundaries reflected residents’ downvalley migration.

John Tribbia’s time of 41.4 minutes took first place in the overall mens division of the La Sportiva Boneyard Boogie. Myriah Blair’s time of 47.59 won the overall womens division.

20 years ago

Week of May 17, 2001

The American Gypsum wallboard plant laid off 20 workers, citing a drop in demand for its products due to a nationwide construction slow down.

The developers of the proposed Adam’s Rib project amended their plan for the Frost Creek Golf Course on Brush Creek, reducing the number of houses from 315 to 60.

CiCi Franklin opened Kidtopia — a new toy store located in downtown Eagle.

Eagle Valley High School track team members Aura Brink, Kim Smith and Chris Gamble qualified for the state meet.

30 years ago

Week of May 23, 1991

After receiving word that an election would be required before Eagle County would allow construction of an athletic field complex at the fairgrounds, the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District announced it was abandoning plans for the site and would look for other locations.

Eagle Valley Elementary School students converged at Eagle Town Park for Field Day. The last day of school was scheduled on May 24.

Christy Rogers was valedictorian and Dawn Stewart was salutatorian for the Eagle Valley High School Class of 1991.

40 years ago

Week of May 21, 1981

Eagle County began review for a 2,350-acre project called Arrowhead at Vail. The development plan detailed “a prestigious resort community that offers not only winter recreation but also golf and tennis.”

The volunteer corps for the Eagle Community Ambulance Association faced a manpower shortage. There were only 11 volunteers with the advanced first aid or emergency medical technician training required to provide ambulance crew coverage.

Lynda Mayne was valedictorian and Tami Bair was salutatorian for the Eagle Valley High School Class of 1981. Donna Mott was valedictorian and Holli Bishop was salutatorian for the Battle Mountain High School graduating class.

50 years ago

Week of May 20, 1971

Vail Associates Inc. announced plans for a massive $1 million improvements project. The focus for the new construction included plans to build and remodel support facilities around LionsHead.

A representative from Club 20 planned a presentation to Eagle business owners and employees regarding the organization’s new “Friendly Native” program. The effort was was designed to “meet, aid and urge tourists to linger a while longer in Western Colorado.”

Duane Kinnett and Tony Hoza were set to receive their Eagle Scout honors. “They will be the first Eagle boys to earn this award in more than 20 years,” the Enterprise reported.

60 years ago

Week of May 18, 1961

Two Denver men were being held as suspects in an early morning break-in at Sharp’s Pool Hall and Liquor Store. “George Carlow, whose home is across the alley from his store, has been the victim of so many robberies he is suspicious of every sound in the neighborhood and was the one to set off the alarm that set of another early morning chase after burglars through the town streets,” the Enterprise reported.

A total of 39 students were set to graduate from Eagle Valley, Battle Mountain and McCoy high schools on May 23.

Mallory Nottingham was elected president of the Eagle County 4-H Council.

70 years ago

Week of May 17, 1951

There were 27 students slated to graduate from Eagle High School and Eagle County High School. EVHS planned to mail diplomas to Larry and Tom Russell because the two had enlisted in the Marine Corps and were stationed in California.

A volunteer work day was planned at the Eagle County property that now comprises Eagle Town Park. Planned projects included transporting a number of lilac bushes from the front of the county courthouse to the western side of the building. A community potluck was planned after the work detail.

Holy Cross Electric Association announced plans to install 13 modern mercury vapor streetlights along Broadway in Eagle.

In national news, the Enterprise reported about the activities of Wisconsin’s junior U.S. Senator, Joseph McCarthy. “It was little realized the fledgling senator would rock the American public into take more concerted action against methods that have brought World War III to the national doorstep.”

80 years ago

Week of May 16, 1941

Twenty-seven new local school board members were elected during the spring vote. Individual schools districts dotted the county, ranging from Pando to Emma to lower Brush Creek

Eagle County sent off its fifth shipment of supplies to the English people. Weighing in at 143 pounds, the shipment included wool dresses, pajamas and shirts and represented more than 600 hours of volunteer work. As of May 7, however, 90% of all Red Cross relief shipments had been reported as lost at sea.

Eagle County High School took first place honors at the county track meet. Joe Brett took first place in the pole vault, Tracy Borah won the broad jump and Buster Orr won the high jump.

Forest W. Cave was elected president of the Eagle County Lions Club.