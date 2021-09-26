Time Machine: Koonce Chevrolet invites area residents to check out the new ’62 models

Koonce Chevolet, shown above in a 1933 photo, was a business fixure in downtown Eagle for many decades. Courtesy photo from Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society



5 years ago

Week of Sept. 29, 2016

Volunteers converged in Gypsum to construct the new Kaboom! playground in the community.

Work was under way for the new 16,000-foot expansion at the Eagle City Market.

Officers from the Colorado State Patrol, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Avon Police Department pulled over and ticketed three Ford Motor Company new supercars after the vehicles were clocked traveling at 101 mph through Glenwood Canyon. The cars were loaded with data-collection equipment and were in the area for high-altitude testing.

10 years ago

Week of Sept. 29, 2011

The Disney movie “A Dolphin’s Tale” hit theaters nationwide and Eagle native Alania Sheehy shared the story about how she actually worked with Winter, the dolphin featured in the film. Sheehy had interned at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Sunshine, Barbara and Lewis Romersheuser from Eagle were recovering after a serious motorcycle accident that happened in Wyoming.

Hayley Beard was crowned queen and Robbie Clark was crowned king during Eagle Valley High School Homecoming.

20 years ago

Week of Sept. 26, 2001

A thief stole a bottle containing between $200 and $300 in change that the Gypsum Fire Department had collected for the families of New York firemen. However, various private donors stepped up with funds that more than made up for the loss. Fire Chief Dave Vroman ultimately sent in a donation totaling more than $1,500.

Gypsum annexed a 63-acre site for the Holy Cross Apartments affordable housing projects.

30 years ago

Week of Oct. 3, 1991

Yoko Bigelow was crowned queen and Dale Young was crowned king at Eagle Valley High School Homecoming.

The Eagle County Historical Society marked the end of the organization’s first season of operations at its museum at Chambers Park in Eagle.

Investigators from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office suspected a group of Eagle Valley High School students who ignited a brush fire in the Trail Gulch Road areas. Approximately 2.5 acres burned.

Eagle County conducted air quality tests at its new administrative offices in downtown Eagle after six workers reported mysterious headache symptoms. Air tests for carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and formaldehyde all came back negative.

40 years ago

Week of Oct. 1, 1981

The access road to the proposed Adam’s Rib Recreation Area emerged as a major issue during sketch plan hearings before the Eagle County Board of Commissioners. Adam’s Rib opponents said the development’s own studies indicated the two-lane Brush Road access was inadequate for the amount of traffic that would be generated by the estimated 9,000 skiers-per-day resort.

Eagle Town Manger Susan Sanfilippo voiced the town’s opposition to the Adam’s Rib plan, cited concerns about off-site impacts and inconsistencies with the town’s master plan.

Author Ray Espinoza was in Eagle County conducting research for his book “Colorado’s Murders, Massacres and Slaughters.” He planned to include the story of James “Mad Dog” Sherbondy in his book.

The Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a pool tournament at Berniece’s Place as a fundraiser for the Eagle Fire Department. A visitor from Saint Louis, Missouri, won the top prize — a break-down pool stick and case.

50 years ago

Week of Sept. 30, 1971

Northwestern Engineering Company of Denver was selected to complete paving and other finishing touches for the 8.7 miles stretch of Interstate 70 east of Eagle.

Meanwhile, the controversial proposal to route I-70 through Glenwood Canyon was the topic for public hearings planned in Glenwood Springs and Denver.

Vail Associates announced it would not increase daily lift ticket prices for the 1971-72 ski season. A daily ticket cost $9 and an adult season pass cost $210.

The engineer for the Rio Grande Zephyr suffered a serious allergic reaction when he was stung by a wasp while traveling through Glenwood. By the time the train arrived at the Bond depot, engineer Frank Welch was violently ill and he was taken to the Kremmling hospital. Fortunately, the train’s fireman was also a qualified engineer so he was able to take over the train operation.

60 years ago

Week of Sept. 28, 1961

The Eagle Valley Telephone Company applied for a $200,000 loan from the Rural Electrification Administration for equipment upgrades to allow direct long distance service.

The Enterprise published the delinquent personal property tax list for Eagle County. Only 34 names appeared on the list and the amounts owed ranged from a high of $325.94 to a low of $1.09.

Koonce Chevrolet Company of Eagle hosted an open house so local residents could drop by and check out the new 1962 Chevy models. Door prizes and free coffee and doughnuts were offered to visitors.

Sunday specials at Pierce’s Cafe included a Swiss steak dinner for $1.35 or a fried chicken dinner for $1.25. The price for children’s plates was 75 cents.

70 years ago

Week of Sept. 27 1951

George G. White of Eagle launched the local Crusade for Freedom Drive. “Last year citizens across the United States donated their dollars, establishing two powerful radio stations — one in Frankfurt — which 24 hours a day beams truth behind the Iron Curtain,” the Enterprise reported.

American Legion Post 150 of Gypsum planned an Armistice Day Dance in November.

Memorial services were held in Denver for Samuel Rodriguez, the lone Eagle County resident who died during the Korean War.

80 years ago

Week of Sept. 26, 1941

The Eagle County chapter of the American Red Cross shipped a 147-pound box of clothing to Europeans affected by the war.

In national news, correspondent Edward C. Wayne noted that Washington diplomats and insiders were beginning to doubt that Germany would win the European war. Their reasoning reflected strong fighting in Russia and American aid to Britain.