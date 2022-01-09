Time Machine: Temperatures dipped to -30 in this week in ’72 and ’52

A winter scene looking westward on Water Street in Red Cliff Red Cliff. The horses and corral were the property of the Fleming Lumber Company.

Eagle Valley Library District and the Eagle County Historical Society/Courtesy photo

5 years ago

Week of Jan. 12, 2017

A professional slackliner was able to rescue a friend who had gotten tangled in an Arapaho Basin chairlift and was hanging, unconscious, by his neck. The incident was widely photographed and the victim survived after his friend was able to cut him loose.

The National Weather Service issued an avalanche warning for the area around Vail, with heavy snow forecast for the area.

Vail’s Harry Frampton was the newest inductee into the Vail Valley Foundation’s International Ski Hall of Fame.

10 years ago

Week of Jan. 12, 2012

Eagle County’s landfill was examined as an indicator of the region’s economic status. Total tons of new material at the facility had dropped 30% since 2007 and construction debris at the site had dropped 68% during the same period. Residential refuse collection had dropped 23%.

Members of the Gypsum Town Council agreed to initiate annexation proceedings for a 94-acre parcel — the future home of the biomass power plant proposed by Eagle Valley Clean Energy LLC.

20 years ago

Week of Jan. 10, 2002

A funding drive was launched to raise money from the private sector to complete some finishing touches on Eagle’s new indoor ice rink. The town of Eagle contributed $1.5 million toward the rink construction, Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District chipped in $475,000 for the facility and the developers of the Eagle Ranch subdivision donated $185,000.

Developer Fred Kummer put his Adam’s Rib Ranch property on the market for $26.5 million.

30 years ago

Week of Jan. 16, 1992

An inoperative fire hydrant and freezing temperatures complicated firefighters’ efforts to save the Eby Creek area home of Lyn and Margaret Merrick. Most of the structure was lost in the blaze.

The Gypsum Town Council approved a liquor license for Leonard Sinclair to operate the Lazy S Bar and Grill at the former Gypsum’s Finest location. The former operation had been closed for two months after a state liquor board and local law enforcement investigation charged the bar with violating state liquor code in connection with a fatal automobile accident.

Local residents Julie Hunter, Joan Harned and Diane Huffman teamed up to compete in the Mountain Man Triathlon. Hunter anchored the skating part of the race, Harned competed in the snowshoe portion and Huffman handled the cross-country skiing leg.

40 years ago

Week of Jan. 14, 1982

After a Nov. 18 plane crash that resulted in the death of Allen Riverbark, the owner of Black Mountain Guest Ranch near McCoy, federal and state law enforcement agencies amped up their investigation of Riverbark and the ranch property. Officers suspected the ranch was the center of activity for drug smuggling, money laundering, tax evasion and fugitive harboring. The Denver Post ran a front-page story about the investigation.

Eagle Valley High School’s Dannelle Starr was named to the Colorado All–State volleyball team with teammates Kindra Huspeth and Marcie Smith receiving honorable mention.

The 1982 snowpack measured more than three times higher than 1981 measurements taken throughout the state.

Home Cinema in Eagle advertised a special sale on video cassette player/recorders. The marked-down price was $599.

50 years ago

Week of Jan. 13, 1972

The Denver Olympic Committee Site Selection Subcommittee reviewed Beaver Creek as a potential alpine ski ranch venue for the 1976 event.

Strong winds closed the ski lifts at Vail and temperatures in Eagle County dipped down to -30 degrees.

The Pete and Ranch Dodo Ranch near Avon was sold to a Colorado Springs man.

60 years ago

Week of Jan. 11, 1962

“The planned huge ski area development on Vail Pass near Minturn will include a multi-million dollar year around resort,” the Enterprise reported. “The concern owns 1,000 acres of former ranch land on the west wide of Vail Pass and has mapped plans for immediate development of hotels, shops and private dwellings to cost a minimum of $5 million.”

The Federal Aviation Administration announced plans to discontinue staffing at the Flight Service Station at the Eagle County Airport.

Eagle County largely escaped an artic storm that swept through most of Colorado. However, snow and winds closed Battle Mountain to traffic and the school was canceled in the eastern part of the county. The storm brought two days of rain to the Eagle/Gypsum area. Temperatures were chilly downvalley, dipping down to -14 on Jan. 10.

70 years ago

Week of Jan. 10, 1952

Dan Rule of Brush Creek was chosen as the boys chaperone for the Colorado 4-H Roundup, planned as part of the National Western Stock Show in Denver. Leaders from 4-H clubs throughout the state selected Rule for the honor.

“What promises to be THE basketball tournament of the century will take place sometime in February when the Eagle County Lions Club throws open an invitation to all, with or without experience, to get into the fray,” the Enterprise reported.

Bitterly cold temperatures were reported in Eagle and Gypsum on Jan. 4 and 5, dropping down to -30 degrees.

80 years ago

Week of Jan. 9, 1942

“Conserve your car — you may never have another” declared an Enterprise front-page headline. As part of a national effort to promote the demands of the war effort and to conserve metal and other materials, the AAA issued a series of recommendations for automotive preventative maintenance.

Burns rancher Ebae Morgan died after he was accidentally pinned under a hayrack while working the poison Creek area.

Eileen Hill was elected president of the Upper Eagle Valley 4-H Club. Myrna Norgaard was named vice president. The club planned a dance to benefit the Red Cross and turned over the group’s treasury — $43 — to the organization.

Girl Scout Troop No. 2 in Eagle was also involved in the war effort. To aid the national defense, the Scouts announced they were conducting a used razor blade drive.