Town of Avon hosts clean-up on Saturday

Saturday will mark the town of Avon’s seventh annual Town Clean-Up Day event. The day will kick off the town’s annual clean-up week, which starts Monday. The events offer an opportunity for Avon residents to clean up the town as well as their homes.

Volunteers for the Clean-Up Day can check in at Avon Town Hall at 10 a.m. on Saturday. From there, team captains will take the volunteer groups to assigned clean up zones. Following a morning of cleaning, volunteers can return to Town Hall with live music by Dina & Mauricio, refreshments and food provided by Ein Prosit.

For more information on the event, including details about clean-up zones and hours visit avon.org/cleanupday or call 970-748-4061.

Clean-up week

Beginning June 7 and running through Saturday, June 12, Avon residents can dispose of unwanted materials during the town’s clean-up week. This includes the removal of large items such as washers, dryers and furniture, for free.

Residents can contact the Avon Public Works Department to schedule a pick-up for the following week. Public works staff will come to your home and pick up the materials curbside between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at your scheduled time throughout the week.

The Public Works Department will take almost anything. Exceptions include yard waste, tires and construction trash as well as hazardous and toxic waste such as paints, motor oil, batteries and electronics. Residents may take their old electronic equipment or components (e-waste) to the Eagle County Household Hazardous Waste Facility in Wolcott located by the landfill. Refrigerators and freezers will not be collected, but individuals can take these items to the Eagle County Landfill for recycling as long as the freon has been removed. Documentation will be required to show that the freon has been removed.

Additionally, the Eagle County Landfill is offering a punch card for disposing of spring clean up waste. For additional information on the punch card, contact Eagle County at 970- 328-3470.

For more information on Avon Clean Up Week, please contact Gary Padilla at the Avon Public Works Department at 970-748-4118.