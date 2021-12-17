Town of Vail again certified as a great place to work

Employees from the Vail Public Works Department run the grill at Vail’s community picnics every summer.

The town of Vail has been recertified as a Great Place to Work following a review of workplace ratings provided by town employees through an anonymous survey.

The town’s first certification came in 2016. The town’s 2021 recertification process was conducted by researchers from San Francisco-base Great Place to Work, and found that a majority of employees agree that the town of Vail is a great place to work.

Some highlights from the survey indicated that employees feel good about the ways they contribute to the community and feel they are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation. Employees also shared through open-ended questions that they feel working for the town is like working with family, and really appreciate the unique benefits offered.

Vail Town Manager Scott Robson said the workplace recertification, which extends through 2022, honors the town’s culture of teamwork and camaraderie and is a tribute to employees across the organization for their strong work ethic and dedication.

“We are thrilled to become recertified as a Great Place to Work as we consider employee experience a top priority every day,” Robson said. “The survey not only identified what’s great about working for (the town of) Vail, but also ways to improve.”

Human Resources Director Krista Miller said the workplace recertification will be a valuable recruitment tool.

“It’s important for us to find ways to communicate our culture to new and potential employees so that they, too, can embrace our values,” Miller said. The town provides a strong benefit package as well as perks including homebuyer assistance, tuition reimbursement and healthy living programs.

The town of Vail employs 315 full-time employees and an additional 90 part-time and seasonal employees.

For more information, go to https://www.greatplacetowork.com .